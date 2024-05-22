the proxy/subdelegation will be valid only if the statement to the issuer from the intermediary, in compliance with intermediary accounting records, on behalf of the person with the right to vote to legitimate attendance and voting, has been received by the Company before the start of the meeting works.

in case of amendment or integration of the proposals presented to the Shareholders' Meeting, or in the absence of the expression of the vote, Computershare S.p.A will express a

under his/her own liability, as proxy holder the compliance of the proxy form electronically provided to the original document and the identity of the proxy grantor;

DECLARES that no matter of compatibility or suspension are affecting the vote and he/she is aware that:

DELEGATES/SUBDELEGATES Computershare S.p.A. with registered offices in Milan, Via Lorenzo Mascheroni, 19 to attend and vote to the abovementioned Shareholders'Meeting, with reference to the shares above, in accordance with the instructions provided and

Fill in the requested information on the basis of the Instructions below. The Company will be notified by Computershare S.p.A. (1)

Pursuant to art. 106 Law Decree approved by the Italian Council of Ministers on March 16th, 2020 and published on Italian Gazzetta Ufficiale on March the 17th, 2020 converted into Law no. 27 of 24 April 2020, as previously modified and extended and as stated in the notice of call of MEXEDIA S.p.A. Shareholders' Meeting on June 2024, published on 04 may 2024, the proxy can be conferred to Computershare S.p.A.. The present proxy must be notified as an attachment in PDF format to an e-mail sent to ufficioroma@pecserviziotitoli.it. Computershare S.p.A. is at disposal for any kind of information by phone at no. +39 06 45417411 (from 10:00 a.m. to 01:00 p.m. and from 02:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. - from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays) or by e-mail to ufficiorm@computershare.it.

Proxy form to confer the proxy/sub delegation to the Appointed Representative exclusively entitled to attend to the Meeting

Section A - vote For the list (motion) with the number to be filled in the side box or vote Contrary/Abstention to all lists (motions) (12)

INSTRUCTS the Appointed Representative to vote at the above indicated shareholders' meeting as follow (8)

2.2 Determination of the remuneration of the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Statutory Auditors

Section A - vote For the list (motion) with the number to be filled in the side box or vote Contrary/Abstention to all lists (motions) (12)

2.1. Appointment of the members of the Board of Auditors and its Chairman;

Indicate the number of the list or the proposal (as provided on the Company website) that you want to vote "for" or indicate your preference to vote against (C) or to abstain (A) which will apply to all lists/proposals. If only one list/proposal is presented, the voting instructions will relate to that one

In the absence of a proposal from the Board of Directors or other proposal published subsequently and reported in the instruction form, the Appointed Representative will be called to approve a proposal from those presented at the meeting by the President on behalf of the proposing subjects. Therefore the voting instructions are collected by the Appointed Representative in Section C as the only expression of vote on the proposals presented by the subjects indicated therein. The voting instructions provided in relation to the different characteristics of the proposers indicated in Section C may also be identical to each other but bind the Appointed Representative to cast the vote only if the proposer has the characteristics indicated in the correspondent instruction. In the case of several proposals submitted by various subjects holding minority interests not previously disclosed and not reported in the instruction form, the Appointed Representative will not be able to cast any vote.

There is the Section A2 to receive instructions when an alternative, complementary or additional resolution to the motion proposed by the Board of Directors had been presented and published pursuant to art.

Computershare S.p.A., as Appointed Representative, has not personal interest or on behalf of third party in the proposals mentioned, however, in the event of unknown circumstances or in the event of amendment or integration to the motion presented to the meeting, Computershare does not intend to vote in a manner incompatible with the instructions received in Sections A and C. The vote is expressed by ticking the relevant box between the following: F (for), C (against) or A (abstention).

The resolutions proposed to the shareholders' meeting, which are briefly referred to herein, are reported in the Reports published on the company website

Provide the name and surname of the signatory of the Proxy form and Voting instructions.

Reference to the communication made by the intermediary and its name.

Provide the securities account number, Bank Codes and Branch Codes of the Depository, or in any case its name, available in the securities account statement.

To be completed only if the registered shareholder is different from the proxy signatory; mandatory indications on relevant personal details must be included.

Specify the capacity of the proxy signatory and, where applicable, attach documentary proof of his power.

The use of different email address than those mentioned above or a delay respect to the deadline, as well as the only use of ordinary mail service, will not ensure the correct submission of the proxy.

1. The Proxy form must be notified to the Company (together with a valid ID document and, in case, the documentation providing proof of the signatory power) via the Appointed Representative together with the Voting Instructions reserved to him within 04 Junel 2024 h. 12:00, using one of the following methods:

This form could be updated and integrated if the Company receives requests for integrations or proposals pursuant to art. 126-bis of the TUF (where applicable) or individual resolution proposals relating to the items on the agenda, as provided in the notice of call of the Shareholders' Meeting.

MEXEDIA S.p.A. - Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting June 5, 2024

pursuant to article. 106, paragraph 4, Law Decree n. 18 on March, 17th, 2020

INFORMATION ON PERSONAL DATA PROCESSING

Pursuant to the Regulation(EU) 2016/679 (the "Regulation")

Personal Data Controller

Computershare S.p.A., with registered office in Milan, Via Lorenzo Mascheroni, 19 (hereinafter, "Computershare" or the " Controller"), Appointed Representative of the company pursuant to article 135-undeciesof Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/98 (TUF) and art. 106 DL 17 March 2020 n. 18, as controller of "Processing" (as defined in article 4 of the Regulation) of Personal Data (as defined below) provides the present "Information on Personal Data Processing", in compliance with the provisions of the applicable law (article 13 of Regulation and subsequent national legislation)

Object and methods of processing

The personal data of the shareholder and of his possible representative (hereinafter, the "Delegating party"), as well as the residence, the tax code, the details of the identification document, the email address, the telephone number and the shareholding (hereinafter "Personal Data") are communicated by the Delegating party, even by electronic means, to Computershare through this form, in order to grant the proxy to attend and to vote at the shareholders' meeting on behalf of the Delegating party according his voting instructions

The Controller process the Personal Data of the Delegating party reported in this form, lawfully, fairly and limited to what is necessary in relation to the purposes for which they are processed. The processing - as collection or any other operation as set forth in the definition of "processing" pursuant article 4 of the Regulation - shall be performed by papery or automated means, implementing the appropriate organizational and logical measures required by the purposes here above mentioned.

Purpose and legal basis of the Processing

The purpose of the Processing by the Controller is to allow the correct expression of voting instruction by the Appointed Representative in the shareholders' meeting on behalf of the Delegating Party, in compliance with the provisions of the aforementioned art. 135-undeciesof TUF and art. 106 DL 17 March 2020 n. 18.

The legal basis of the Processing is represented by:

contractual obligations : to comply with the obligations arising from the agreement between the Delegating Party and the Appointed Representative;

: to comply with the obligations arising from the agreement between the Delegating Party and the Appointed Representative; legal obligations : to comply with the legal obligations the Appointed Representative shall fulfil towards the company and the Authorities.

The collection and the Processing of Personal Data is necessary for the purposes indicated above. Failure to provide the aforementioned Personal Data implies, therefore, the impossibility to establish and manage the above agreement.

Recipients, storage and transfer of Personal Data

The Personal Data will be made accessible, for the purposes mentioned above - before, during and after the shareholders' meeting - to the employees and collaborators of the Controller who are in charge of Processing.

The Personal Data provided will be kept for a period of at least 1 year, in accordance with current legislation and will be disclosed to third parties only in compliance with legal obligations or regulations or at the request of the Authorities. This period is consistent with the provisions of current legislation.

Personal Data will be processed within the European Union and stored on servers located within the European Union. The Personal Data will be communicated to the Company to comply with the obligation under the law regarding the shareholders meeting's minutes, updating of shareholders' register and to third parties only if required by the Authorities.

Rights of the Delegating party

The Delegating Party has the right to ask, in every moment, which Personal Data and how they are processed . The Delegating party may ask to update, complete, correct or even erase the Personal Data. The Delegating party can also ask to restrict the use of his Personal Data or withdraw the consent to use them, but in such case it will be impossible to attend and vote at the shareholders' meeting. The Personal Data and the voting instructions will be kept for 1 year at disposal of the Authorities.

For the exercise of the aforementioned rights, the Delegating party can write to Computershare to the address reported in the form or to the following email address dataprotection@computershare.it. For the Privacy Policy and all Computershare activities, please visit our website https://www.computershare.com/it/policy.

Computershare S.p.A.

