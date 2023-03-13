Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Groupe Berkem
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALKEM   FR00140069V2

GROUPE BERKEM

(ALKEM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:22:41 2023-03-13 pm EDT
6.800 EUR   +0.74%
12:09pGroupe Berkem : How to reduce the chemical industry's environmental impact?
PU
03/07Groupe Berkem Announces a New Collaboration With Unipex for the Distribution of Its Cosmetic Ingredients in the Benelux and French-speaking Switzerland
CI
02/17France's Berkem Closes Purchase of US-based Nutritional Supplements Distributor i.Bioceuticals
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Groupe Berkem : How to reduce the chemical industry's environmental impact?

03/13/2023 | 12:09pm EDT
As the environmental challenges become a priority for everyone, the chemical industry is equally concerned by this challenge. In fact, there are innovative solutions that have been developed to significantly reduce the environmental impact of chemicals in many sectors. These include: Construction & Materials, Hygiene & Protection, Healthcare, Beauty & Nutrition and Industry.

This article explains the challenges of the chemical industry and the solutions to meet them efficiently.

Chemical industry issues and challenges Increased greenhouse gas emissions

Nowadays, the chemical industry is confronted with many challenges, including global warming and air pollution. The chemical industry is implementing solutions to reduce the amount of waste produced by the industry, in addition to studying new, more environmentally friendly production methods. This development method is called "overcycling" or "upcycling". What is the objective? Use the products intended for disposal by the industry in formulations, in order to valorize them and find a maximum of added value.

For example, the kiwi is highly valued for its fruit, which is characterized by its tangy taste and high vitamin C content. But the kiwi leaves are frequently discarded and not used. However, they also provide many benefits. They have antioxidant properties and are used in cosmetic formulations to help fight cell aging.

Fossil resources depletion

The world faces a depletion of fossil resources (coal, gas, oil) and the chemical industry is no exception. The chemical industry is therefore developing solutions to compensate for this global depletion. Many stakeholders are taking a more environmentally friendly approach with more responsible alternatives such as bio-based solutions. What is the objective? Use of biomass raw materials in formulations (with biological materials such as algae, plants or trees) that substitute the use of fossil resources.

The development of biobased solutions is constantly increasing, especially in products for the construction & materials, hygiene & protection and industrial markets. They are integrated in a circular economy, which allows to reduce the environmental impact and offer an excellent product quality.

Green chemical industry aims to reduce the environmental impact of the sector

Increased greenhouse gases, fossil resource depletion… The chemical industry has a role to play in environmental concerns, both in the synthesis of molecules and their final use.

These considerations are driving both industry and consumers, who are increasingly conscious about the necessity to move towards a sustainable future. The development of a sustainable chemical industry, known as "green chemical", has become a matter of course. Green chemicals are intended to limit the ecological impact of chemical processes, both by reducing waste materials and using biobased products.

We aim to achieve better production, while consuming and discharging considerably less.

In fact, it is necessary for the industry to research and develop new technical and technological solutions that are capable of meeting the challenges posed by the twelve core principles of green chemicals.

The R&D initiatives of French companies in the sector are supported by the Research Tax Credit (RTC), which entitles them to recover up to 30% of the expenses incurred.

As you know, the chemical industry is a key sector for the French economy and, in a broader sense, for the world economy. Otherwise, the populations would not have access to the products they consume on a daily basis, such as cosmetics and cleaning products. However, the industry must innovate to develop more environmentally friendly products and processes to meet its responsibilities in terms of environmental protection.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Groupe Berkem SA published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 16:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 49,8 M 53,1 M 53,1 M
Net income 2022 2,57 M 2,74 M 2,74 M
Net Debt 2022 6,47 M 6,90 M 6,90 M
P/E ratio 2022 44,0x
Yield 2022 0,74%
Capitalization 119 M 127 M 127 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 100%
Chart GROUPE BERKEM
Duration : Period :
Groupe Berkem Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPE BERKEM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,75 €
Average target price 9,00 €
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Fahy Chairman
Lambert Thierry Independent Director
Wood Michael Independent Director
Alessandro Bascelli Independent Director
Fahy Stanislas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROUPE BERKEM39.61%127
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-14.17%394 836
NOVO NORDISK A/S6.57%322 857
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-13.89%284 116
MERCK & CO., INC.-2.94%273 381
ABBVIE INC.-7.36%264 897