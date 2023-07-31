PRESS RELEASE Groupe Berkem announces 2023 First-Half Revenue of €28 million Expanded offering and stronger international positioning following external growth operations carried out during the half-year period

half-year period Solid sales momentum in the "Health, Beauty & Nutrition" division thanks to new product launches and distribution agreements initiated in the 1 st half of 2023 Blanquefort (France), July 31st, 2023, at 06:00 pm - Groupe Berkem, a leading player in bio-based chemistry (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 - Ticker: ALKEM), announces its 2023First-HalfRevenue and provides an update on recent activity. Olivier FAHY, Chairman and CEO of Groupe Berkem, stated:"In an economic context that remains complex, Groupe Berkem's positioning on four distinct but complementaryhigh-potentialbusiness divisions has once again demonstrated its relevance. Indeed, we ended the first half of the year with relatively stable revenue compared with the same period last year, while our two divisions "Construction & Materials" and "Hygiene & Protection" were impacted by a building market that has slowed sharply in recent months, due to inflationary pressures. We are offsetting this setback thanks to the excellent sales momentum of our "Health, Beauty & Nutrition" division, boosted by the ongoing launch of new products and an ever- expanding international distribution network, which will enable this division to accelerate in the second half of the year. In addition, our external growth strategy, embodied by two strategic acquisitions in recent months, enabled us to extend our offering, notably to the Nutraceuticals market, and to secure the Group's value chain, while also initiating the Group's internationalization, which started with our first foothold in the United States. Thein-depthwork carried out by our teams since the beginning of the year, our selective acquisition policy and the investments we made in our production facilities, give us confidence in our ability to achieve our financial targets for 2024." 2023 FIRST-HALF REVENUE At June 30, 2023, Groupe Berkem revenue stood at €28 million, relatively stable compared with €28.2 million for the 1st half of 2022. in € thousands H1 2023 H1 2022 Change Construction & Materials 12,459 13,398 -7% Hygiene & Protection 6,479 6,608 -2% Health, Beauty & Nutrition 8,556 8,033 +6.5% Industry 377 104 +262% Other 86 65 +32% TOTAL 27,956 28,207 -0.9% 1

In the 1st half of 2023, revenue for the Construction & Materials division came to €12.5 million, down 7% on the 1st half of 2022, heavily impacted by the slowdown in the use of wood in the construction market. The Hygiene & Protection division was down slightly by 2%, also impacted by the adverse conditions in the construction sector, with half-year revenue of €6.5 million. Revenue in the Health, Beauty & Nutrition division rose by a healthy +6.5%, underlined by the Group's strong revenue momentum with the launch of new cosmetics products and the signing of distribution agreements worldwide. Lastly, the Industry division continued its growth trajectory, thanks to new business opportunities secured with the acquisition of Biopress in early April 2023, and recorded revenue of €0.4m in the first half of 2023. 2023 FIRST-HALF HIGHLIGHTS External growth operations February: Acquisition of i.Bioceuticals, exclusive North American distributor of nutritional supplements from the Dutch company INC, enabling Groupe Berkem to distribute its full range of antioxidant active ingredients directly in North America, thus broadening its offering in the Nutraceuticals segment. April: Acquisition of Biopress, a French producer of 100% vegetable oils and proteins. With this operation, the Group now benefits from a local supply of technical vegetable oils, consolidates its offering for the "Health, Beauty & Nutrition" and "Industry" business=divisions, and secures new commercial opportunities in the food market. Activity March: Launch of H2OLIXIR, a new range of 100% natural floral waters with 97.5% organic content, aimed at the health and beauty industries. April: Marketing of Termifuge K, a ready-to-use preventive anti-termite and water-repellent solution for the construction industry. This boostedsolution reduces the content of conventional biocides by 50%, thanks to the integration of a bio-based booster and the benefits of a plant-based insecticide, formulated by Groupe Berkem. International March: Partnership with Unipex for the distribution of its cosmetic ingredients in Benelux and French- speaking Switzerland. April: Partnership with Kreglinger for the distribution of its cosmetic ingredients in the UK. June: Partnership with Azelis for the distribution of its cosmetic ingredients in Thailand and South Korea. June: Signature of a memorandum of understanding for the creation of a joint venture between Groupe Berkem and Groupe Dolidol, the leadingpan-Africanplayer in the polyurethane foam, bedding and industrial joinery sectors, to set up an alkyd resin production and marketing site in Ivory Coast. 2