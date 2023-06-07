Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Groupe Berkem
  News
  Summary
    ALKEM   FR00140069V2

GROUPE BERKEM

(ALKEM)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:29:30 2023-06-07 am EDT
5.000 EUR    0.00%
05:17pGroupe Berkem : Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM
PU
06/06France's Berkem to Form African Alkyd Resin Production JV with Dolidol
MT
06/01Groupe Berkem : signs a distribution agreement for its cosmetic ingredients in Thailand and South Korea with Azelis
PU
Groupe Berkem : Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM

06/07/2023 | 05:17pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Annual Shareholder's Meeting of Groupe Berkem:

availability of preparatory documents and participation and

voting procedures

  • Annual Shareholder's Meeting to be held on June 22, 2023 at 4:00 pm CEST, at the Mercure Paris Gare Montparnasse Hotel, 40 rue du Commandant René Mouchotte, Paris

Blanquefort (France), June 7, 2023, 10:00 pm CEST - Groupe Berkem, a leading player in bio-based chemicals (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 - Ticker: ALKEM), announced that the Annual Shareholder's Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 4:00 pm CEST, at the Mercure Paris Gare

Montparnasse Hotel, 40 rue du Commandant René Mouchotte, 75 014, Paris.

All documents for the Shareholder's Meeting are available on the Company's website, in the Shareholders' Meetingsection.

To exercise their vote, shareholders may, in accordance with the procedures described in the notice published in the BALO on May 17, 2023 and reminded in the convening notice published in the BALO today:

  • attend the Annual Shareholder's Meeting in person;
  • vote by mail;
  • give proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting; or
  • be represented by any other person of their choice.

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday life (Construction & Materials, Health, Beauty & Nutrition, Hygiene & Protection, and Industry). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-basedboosters-uniquehigh-qualitybio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved revenue of €51.8 million in 2022. The Group has almost 200 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and 3 production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), and Chartres (Eure-et-Loir).

Groupe Berkem has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since December 2021 (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 - ALKEM). www.groupeberkem.com

1

CONTACTS

Groupe Berkem

NewCap

NewCap

Olivier Fahy, Chairman and CEO

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Anthony Labrugnas, Chief Financial Officer

Mathilde Bohin / Nicolas Fossiez

Nicolas Merigeau / Antoine Pacquier

Phone: +33 (0)5 64 31 06 60

Phone: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Phone: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

investisseurs@berkem.com

berkem@newcap.eu

berkem@newcap.eu

2

Disclaimer

Groupe Berkem SA published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 21:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 57,9 M 62,0 M 62,0 M
Net income 2023 3,70 M 3,96 M 3,96 M
Net Debt 2023 7,60 M 8,14 M 8,14 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,8x
Yield 2023 1,40%
Capitalization 88,8 M 95,1 M 95,1 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
EV / Sales 2024 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 171
Free-Float 100%
Chart GROUPE BERKEM
Duration : Period :
Groupe Berkem Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPE BERKEM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,00 €
Average target price 8,07 €
Spread / Average Target 61,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Fahy Chairman
Lambert Thierry Independent Director
Wood Michael Independent Director
Alessandro Bascelli Independent Director
Fahy Stanislas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROUPE BERKEM3.41%95
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.14%442 504
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY21.11%420 594
NOVO NORDISK A/S20.00%362 337
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.85%279 143
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.57%259 696
