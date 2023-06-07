Groupe Berkem : Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM

PRESS RELEASE

Annual Shareholder's Meeting of Groupe Berkem:

availability of preparatory documents and participation and

voting procedures

Annual Shareholder's Meeting to be held on June 22, 2023 at 4:00 pm CEST, at the Mercure Paris Gare Montparnasse Hotel, 40 rue du Commandant René Mouchotte, Paris

Blanquefort (France), June 7, 2023, 10:00 pm CEST - Groupe Berkem, a leading player in bio-based chemicals (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 - Ticker: ALKEM), announced that the Annual Shareholder's Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 4:00 pm CEST, at the Mercure Paris Gare

Montparnasse Hotel, 40 rue du Commandant René Mouchotte, 75 014, Paris.

All documents for the Shareholder's Meeting are available on the Company's website, in the Shareholders' Meetingsection.

To exercise their vote, shareholders may, in accordance with the procedures described in the notice published in the BALO on May 17, 2023 and reminded in the convening notice published in the BALO today:

attend the Annual Shareholder's Meeting in person;

vote by mail;

give proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting; or

be represented by any other person of their choice.

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday life (Construction & Materials, Health, Beauty & Nutrition, Hygiene & Protection, and Industry). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-basedboosters-uniquehigh-qualitybio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved revenue of €51.8 million in 2022. The Group has almost 200 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and 3 production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), and Chartres (Eure-et-Loir).

Groupe Berkem has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since December 2021 (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 - ALKEM). www.groupeberkem.com

