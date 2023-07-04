Blanquefort (France), Jully 04, 2023 - Groupe Berkem, a leading player in bio-based chemistry (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 - Ticker: ALKEM), announces the signature of an agreement with Indchem International, a major global supplier of cosmetic ingredients for the beauty sector, for the distribution of its cosmetic ingredients in India.
