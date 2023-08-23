Berkem Group is a chemical group organized around 4 business units: - production of active ingredients: from the extraction of plant materials. In addition, the group offers freeze-drying services for the food, cosmetics, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries, etc.; - formulation of solutions for the preservation and protection of materials: in particular wood materials; - distribution of solutions for the treatment, machining and protection of wood materials; - manufacture of alkyd resins: for the paint, construction, wood treatment and ink industries. At the end of 2021, the company has 3 production sites located in France. France accounts for 75.2% of net sales.

Sector Pharmaceuticals