Blanquefort (France), August 23rd, 2023, at 6:00 PM CEST - Groupe Berkem, a leading player in bio-based chemistry, (code ISIN : FR00140069V2 - mnémonique : ALKEM), announces the signing of an agreement with Eigenmann & Veronelli, an international solutions provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, for the distribution of its cosmetic ingredients in Turkey.
