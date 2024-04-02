April 2, 2024- After 5:45pm CET

Press release - Regulated information

Delivering meaningful growth

Invitation to the General Shareholders' Meetings of May 2, 2024

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") invites shareholders to the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Shareholders' Meetings (the "Meetings") to be held on Thursday, May 2, 2024, respectively at 2:30 pm and 3:00 pm CET, at The Merode, place Poelaert 6, at 1000 Brussels.

Please consult this linkfor further information concerning the agendas, admission conditions and voting modalities for the Meetings.

For further information, please contact: Xavier Likin Alison Donohoe Chief Financial Officer Head of Investor Relations Tel: +32 2 289 17 72 Tel: +32 2 289 17 64 xlikin@gbl.com adonohoe@gbl.com

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with seventy years of stock exchange listing and a net asset value of €16.7bn at the end of December 2023. As a leading and active investor in Europe, GBL focuses on long- term value creation with the support of a stable family shareholder base. As a responsible company and investor, GBL perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.

GBL aims to grow its diversified high-quality portfolio of listed, private and alternative investments.

GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.

GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: GBLB BB; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

