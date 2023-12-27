GBL - Transacties op GBL-aandelen 27-12-2023
27 Dec 2023 18:08 CET
Subscribe
Issuer
GBL (GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT)
Description
Source
GBL
Provider
Euronext
Company Name
GBL
ISIN
BE0003797140
Symbol
GBLB
Market
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 27 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2023 17:11:29 UTC.