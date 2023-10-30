GBL - Transacties op GBL-aandelen 30-10-2023

30 Oct 2023 18:05 CET

Subscribe
Issuer

GBL (GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT)

Description

Source

GBL

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

GBL

ISIN

BE0003797140

Symbol

GBLB

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 17:15:11 UTC.