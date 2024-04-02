April 2, 2024 - After 5:45pm CET

Press release

Delivering meaningful growth

Publication of the Annual Report 2023

GBL published today its Annual Report 2023.

Please use this linkto access it.

For more information, please contact: Xavier Likin Alison Donohoe Chief Financial Officer Head of Investor Relations Tel: +32 2 289 17 72 Tel: +32 2 289 17 64 xlikin@gbl.com adonohoe@gbl.com

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with seventy years of stock exchange listing and a net asset value of €16.7bn at the end of December 2023. As a leading and active investor in Europe, GBL focuses onlong-term value creation with the support of a stable family shareholder base. As a responsible company and investor, GBL perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.

GBL aims to grow its diversified high-quality portfolio of listed, private and alternative investments.

GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.

GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: GBLB BB; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

