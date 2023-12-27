December 27, 2023 - After 5:45pm CET
Regulated information
Delivering meaningful growth
Transactions on GBL Shares
Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from December 18, 2023 until December 22, 2023 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020
Purchases
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from December 18, 2023 until December 22, 2023 included, as part of:
- The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
- The liquidity agreement: 16,715 GBL shares
Number of
Average price Lowest price
Highest
Amount (EUR) Negotiation method / market
Trade date
shares
(EUR)
(EUR)
price (EUR)
12/18/2023
4,390
72.05
71.70
72.46
Stock Exchange
316,289
Euronext
12/19/2023
5,200
71.79
71.58
72.12
Stock Exchange
373,303
Euronext
12/20/2023
4,300
71.86
71.46
72.14
Stock Exchange
308,984
Euronext
12/21/2023
2,250
71.38
71.02
71.82
Stock Exchange
160,616
Euronext
12/22/2023
575
71.40
71.14
71.80
Stock Exchange
41,054
Euronext
Total
16,715
71.81
1,200,246
Sales
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from December 18, 2023 until December 22, 2023 included, as part of:
- The liquidity agreement: 11,465 GBL shares
Number of
Average price Lowest price
Highest
Amount (EUR) Negotiation method / market
Trade date
shares
(EUR)
(EUR)
price (EUR)
12/18/2023
1,840
72.23
71.70
72.46
Stock Exchange
132,906
Euronext
12/19/2023
3,300
71.89
71.58
72.12
Stock Exchange
237,228
Euronext
12/20/2023
3,500
71.88
71.46
72.14
Stock Exchange
251,564
Euronext
12/21/2023
1,075
71.43
71.02
71.82
Stock Exchange
76,790
Euronext
12/22/2023
1,750
71.67
71.14
71.80
Stock Exchange
125,415
Euronext
Total
11,465
71.86
823,903
As of December 22, 2023, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 16,933,753 GBL shares representing 11.5% of the issued capital, and holds 20,000 shares under the liquidity agreement1.
For more information, please contact:
Xavier Likin
Alison Donohoe
Chief Financial Officer
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +32 2 289 17 72
Tel: +32 2 289 17 64
xlikin@gbl.com
adonohoe@gbl.com
About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing and a net asset value of €16.0bn at the end of September 2023. As a leading and active investor in Europe, GBL focuses on long-term value creation with the support of a stable family shareholder base. As a responsible company and investor, GBL perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.
GBL aims to grow its diversified high-quality portfolio of listed, private and alternative investments.
GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.
GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: GBLB BB; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.
1 cf.http://www.gbl.com/en/transactions-gbl-shares
