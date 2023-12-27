December 27, 2023 - After 5:45pm CET

Regulated information

Transactions on GBL Shares

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from December 18, 2023 until December 22, 2023 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020

Purchases

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from December 18, 2023 until December 22, 2023 included, as part of:

  • The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
  • The liquidity agreement: 16,715 GBL shares

Number of

Average price Lowest price

Highest

Amount (EUR) Negotiation method / market

Trade date

shares

(EUR)

(EUR)

price (EUR)

12/18/2023

4,390

72.05

71.70

72.46

Stock Exchange

316,289

Euronext

12/19/2023

5,200

71.79

71.58

72.12

Stock Exchange

373,303

Euronext

12/20/2023

4,300

71.86

71.46

72.14

Stock Exchange

308,984

Euronext

12/21/2023

2,250

71.38

71.02

71.82

Stock Exchange

160,616

Euronext

12/22/2023

575

71.40

71.14

71.80

Stock Exchange

41,054

Euronext

Total

16,715

71.81

1,200,246

Sales

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from December 18, 2023 until December 22, 2023 included, as part of:

  • The liquidity agreement: 11,465 GBL shares

Number of

Average price Lowest price

Highest

Amount (EUR) Negotiation method / market

Trade date

shares

(EUR)

(EUR)

price (EUR)

12/18/2023

1,840

72.23

71.70

72.46

Stock Exchange

132,906

Euronext

12/19/2023

3,300

71.89

71.58

72.12

Stock Exchange

237,228

Euronext

12/20/2023

3,500

71.88

71.46

72.14

Stock Exchange

251,564

Euronext

12/21/2023

1,075

71.43

71.02

71.82

Stock Exchange

76,790

Euronext

12/22/2023

1,750

71.67

71.14

71.80

Stock Exchange

125,415

Euronext

Total

11,465

71.86

823,903

As of December 22, 2023, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 16,933,753 GBL shares representing 11.5% of the issued capital, and holds 20,000 shares under the liquidity agreement1.

For more information, please contact:

Xavier Likin

Alison Donohoe

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +32 2 289 17 72

Tel: +32 2 289 17 64

xlikin@gbl.com

adonohoe@gbl.com

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing and a net asset value of €16.0bn at the end of September 2023. As a leading and active investor in Europe, GBL focuses on long-term value creation with the support of a stable family shareholder base. As a responsible company and investor, GBL perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.

GBL aims to grow its diversified high-quality portfolio of listed, private and alternative investments.

GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.

GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: GBLB BB; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

1 cf.http://www.gbl.com/en/transactions-gbl-shares

