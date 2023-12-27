Regulated information of December 27, 2023 // Page 1 / 2 // For more information: www.gbl.com

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from December 18, 2023 until December 22, 2023 included, as part of:

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from December 18, 2023 until December 22, 2023 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020

Sales

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from December 18, 2023 until December 22, 2023 included, as part of:

The liquidity agreement: 11,465 GBL shares

Number of Average price Lowest price Highest Amount (EUR) Negotiation method / market Trade date shares (EUR) (EUR) price (EUR) 12/18/2023 1,840 72.23 71.70 72.46 Stock Exchange 132,906 Euronext 12/19/2023 3,300 71.89 71.58 72.12 Stock Exchange 237,228 Euronext 12/20/2023 3,500 71.88 71.46 72.14 Stock Exchange 251,564 Euronext 12/21/2023 1,075 71.43 71.02 71.82 Stock Exchange 76,790 Euronext 12/22/2023 1,750 71.67 71.14 71.80 Stock Exchange 125,415 Euronext Total 11,465 71.86 823,903

As of December 22, 2023, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 16,933,753 GBL shares representing 11.5% of the issued capital, and holds 20,000 shares under the liquidity agreement1.

For more information, please contact: Xavier Likin Alison Donohoe Chief Financial Officer Head of Investor Relations Tel: +32 2 289 17 72 Tel: +32 2 289 17 64 xlikin@gbl.com adonohoe@gbl.com

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing and a net asset value of €16.0bn at the end of September 2023. As a leading and active investor in Europe, GBL focuses on long-term value creation with the support of a stable family shareholder base. As a responsible company and investor, GBL perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.

GBL aims to grow its diversified high-quality portfolio of listed, private and alternative investments.

GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.

GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: GBLB BB; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

1 cf.http://www.gbl.com/en/transactions-gbl-shares

Regulated information of December 27, 2023 // Page 2 / 2 // For more information: www.gbl.com