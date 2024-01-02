January 2, 2024 - After 5:45pm CET

Regulated information

Transactions on GBL Shares

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from December 25, 2023 until December 29, 2023 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020

Purchases

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from December 25, 2023 until December 29, 2023 included, as part of:

The share buyback program: 0 GBL share

The liquidity agreement: 9,754 GBL shares

Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 12/27/2023 2,505 71.60 71.40 71.90 179,364 Stock Exchange Euronext 12/28/2023 5,499 71.33 70.94 71.82 392,229 Stock Exchange Euronext 12/29/2023 1,750 71.07 70.96 71.30 124,379 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 9,754 71.35 695,972

Sales

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from December 25, 2023 until December 29, 2023 included, as part of:

The liquidity agreement: 12,254 GBL shares

Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 12/27/2023 3,254 71.72 71.40 71.90 233,370 Stock Exchange Euronext 12/28/2023 2,500 71.26 70.94 71.82 178,160 Stock Exchange Euronext 12/29/2023 6,500 71.16 70.96 71.30 462,554 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 12,254 71.33 874,084

