Official GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA press release
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from December 25, 2023 until December 29, 2023 (included)
January 02, 2024 at 12:40 pm EST
Share
January 2, 2024 - After 5:45pm CET
Regulated information
Delivering meaningful growth
Transactions on GBL Shares
Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from December 25, 2023 until December 29, 2023 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020
Purchases
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from December 25, 2023 until December 29, 2023 included, as part of:
The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
The liquidity agreement: 9,754 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
12/27/2023
2,505
71.60
71.40
71.90
179,364
Stock Exchange
Euronext
12/28/2023
5,499
71.33
70.94
71.82
392,229
Stock Exchange
Euronext
12/29/2023
1,750
71.07
70.96
71.30
124,379
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
9,754
71.35
695,972
Sales
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from December 25, 2023 until December 29, 2023 included, as part of:
The liquidity agreement: 12,254 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
12/27/2023
3,254
71.72
71.40
71.90
233,370
Stock Exchange
Euronext
12/28/2023
2,500
71.26
70.94
71.82
178,160
Stock Exchange
Euronext
12/29/2023
6,500
71.16
70.96
71.30
462,554
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
12,254
71.33
874,084
Regulated information of January 2, 2024 // Page 1 / 2 // For more information: www.gbl.com
As of December 29, 2023, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 16,931,253 GBL shares representing 11.5% of the issued capital, and holds 17,500 shares under the liquidity agreement1.
For more information, please contact:
Xavier Likin
Alison Donohoe
Chief Financial Officer
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +32 2 289 17 72
Tel: +32 2 289 17 64
xlikin@gbl.com
adonohoe@gbl.com
About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing and a net asset value of €16.0bn at the end of September 2023. As a leading and active investor in Europe, GBL focuses on long-term value creation with the support of a stable family shareholder base. As a responsible company and investor, GBL perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.
GBL aims to grow its diversified high-quality portfolio of listed, private and alternative investments.
GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.
GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: GBLB BB; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.
GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 02 January 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2024 17:37:52 UTC.
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a portfolio company. The portfolio value EUR 19.5 billion at the end of 2022) breaks down by area of activity as follows:
- production of wines and spirits (16.7%; Pernod Ricard; No. 1 worldwide);
- inspection, audit, testing and certification services (16%; SGS; No.1 worldwide);
- production and sales of sporting goods (8.9%; Adidas; No.1 in Europe);
- mining extraction and production (8.6%; Imerys; No. 1 worldwide);
- production and processing of non-ferrous metals (6.9%; Umicore);
- manufacturing of construction materials (2.9%; LafargeHolcim);
- breeding and production of Atlantic salmon (0.8%; Mowi);
- oil industry (0.1%; TotalEnergies);
- other (39.1%).