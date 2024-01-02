January 2, 2024 - After 5:45pm CET

Transactions on GBL Shares

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from December 25, 2023 until December 29, 2023 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020

Purchases

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from December 25, 2023 until December 29, 2023 included, as part of:

  • The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
  • The liquidity agreement: 9,754 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

12/27/2023

2,505

71.60

71.40

71.90

179,364

Stock Exchange

Euronext

12/28/2023

5,499

71.33

70.94

71.82

392,229

Stock Exchange

Euronext

12/29/2023

1,750

71.07

70.96

71.30

124,379

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

9,754

71.35

695,972

Sales

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from December 25, 2023 until December 29, 2023 included, as part of:

  • The liquidity agreement: 12,254 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

12/27/2023

3,254

71.72

71.40

71.90

233,370

Stock Exchange

Euronext

12/28/2023

2,500

71.26

70.94

71.82

178,160

Stock Exchange

Euronext

12/29/2023

6,500

71.16

70.96

71.30

462,554

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

12,254

71.33

874,084

As of December 29, 2023, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 16,931,253 GBL shares representing 11.5% of the issued capital, and holds 17,500 shares under the liquidity agreement1.

For more information, please contact:

Xavier Likin

Alison Donohoe

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +32 2 289 17 72

Tel: +32 2 289 17 64

xlikin@gbl.com

adonohoe@gbl.com

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing and a net asset value of €16.0bn at the end of September 2023. As a leading and active investor in Europe, GBL focuses on long-term value creation with the support of a stable family shareholder base. As a responsible company and investor, GBL perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.

GBL aims to grow its diversified high-quality portfolio of listed, private and alternative investments.

GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.

GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: GBLB BB; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

1 cf.http://www.gbl.com/en/transactions-gbl-shares

