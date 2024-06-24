The share buyback program by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate (until August 2, 2024) in the central order book of a regulated market or MTF: 71,037 GBL shares

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from June 17, 2024 until June 21, 2024 included, as part of:

Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from June 17, 2024 until June 21, 2024 (included)

Sales

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from June 17, 2024 until June 21, 2024 included, as part of:

The liquidity agreement: 0 GBL share

As of June 21, 2024, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 9,970,810 GBL shares representing 7.2% of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 19.0% of the seventh share buyback program is executed1.

Following GBL's decision to use the safe harbour2 regime for the on-the-market share buybacks in the context of a EUR 500 million envelope, the liquidity contract with an independent financial institution has been suspended for an indefinite period.

For more information, please contact: Xavier Likin Alison Donohoe Chief Financial Officer Head of Investor Relations Tel: +32 2 289 17 72 Tel: +32 2 289 17 64 xlikin@gbl.com adonohoe@gbl.com

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with seventy years of stock exchange listing and a net asset value of €17.0bn at the end of March 2024. As a leading and active investor in Europe, GBL focuses on long-term value creation with the support of a stable family shareholder base. As a responsible company and investor, GBL perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.

GBL aims to grow its diversified high-quality portfolio of listed, private and alternative investments.

GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value per share, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.

GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: GBLB BB; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

