  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBLB   BE0003797140

GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA

(GBLB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04:05:43 2023-05-04 am EDT
80.10 EUR   -0.22%
03:40aGBL : GBL is off to a good start
Alphavalue
05/03Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Résultats au 31 mars 2023
PU
05/03Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Resultaten op 31 maart 2023
PU
GBL : GBL is off to a good start

05/04/2023 | 03:40am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
All news about GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
05/03Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Results as of March 31, 2023
PU
05/03Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Results as of March 31, 2023
PU
05/02Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transactions on GBL shares 02-05-2023
PU
05/02Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from April 24, 2023 until April 28, ..
PU
05/02GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA : Share buyback
CO
04/30GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA : Monthly statement on voting ri..
CO
04/24Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transactions on GBL shares 24-04-2023
PU
Analyst Recommendations on GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
Financials
Sales 2023 407 M 450 M 450 M
Net income 2023 590 M 652 M 652 M
Net Debt 2023 991 M 1 095 M 1 095 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 3,61%
Capitalization 11 302 M 12 495 M 12 495 M
EV / Sales 2023 30,2x
EV / Sales 2024 30,2x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
Duration : Period :
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 80,28 €
Average target price 97,10 €
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Gallienne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xavier Likin Chief Financial Officer
Paul Guy B. Desmarais Director
Hervé Loterie Head-Information Technology
Michael Bredael Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA7.64%12 495
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)14.93%66 072
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED12.38%25 688
LIFCO AB (PUBL)34.14%10 354
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-9.50%9 864
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY6.20%8 125
