Hot News
Homepage
Equities
Belgium
Euronext Bruxelles
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
News
Summary
GBLB
BE0003797140
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
(GBLB)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles
04:05:43 2023-05-04 am EDT
80.10
EUR
-0.22%
03:40a
GBL : GBL is off to a good start
05/03
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Résultats au 31 mars 2023
PU
05/03
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Resultaten op 31 maart 2023
PU
GBL : GBL is off to a good start
05/04/2023 | 03:40am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
All news about GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
03:40a
GBL : GBL is off to a good start
05/03
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Résultats au 31 mars 2023
PU
05/03
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Resultaten op 31 maart 2023
PU
05/03
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Results as of March 31, 2023
PU
05/03
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Results as of March 31, 2023
PU
05/02
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transactions on GBL shares 02-05-2023
PU
05/02
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from April 24, 2023 until April 28, ..
PU
05/02
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA : Share buyback
CO
04/30
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA : Monthly statement on voting ri..
CO
04/24
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transactions on GBL shares 24-04-2023
PU
Analyst Recommendations on GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
03:40a
GBL : GBL is off to a good start
03/10
GBL : 2022 turned out not to be the best year for GBL
2022
GBL : GBL still overwhelmed by the economic climate
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2023
407 M
450 M
450 M
Net income 2023
590 M
652 M
652 M
Net Debt 2023
991 M
1 095 M
1 095 M
P/E ratio 2023
21,3x
Yield 2023
3,61%
Capitalization
11 302 M
12 495 M
12 495 M
EV / Sales 2023
30,2x
EV / Sales 2024
30,2x
Nbr of Employees
57
Free-Float
28,0%
Chart GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
80,28 €
Average target price
97,10 €
Spread / Average Target
21,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Ian Gallienne
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xavier Likin
Chief Financial Officer
Paul Guy B. Desmarais
Director
Hervé Loterie
Head-Information Technology
Michael Bredael
Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
7.64%
12 495
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)
14.93%
66 072
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED
12.38%
25 688
LIFCO AB (PUBL)
34.14%
10 354
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.
-9.50%
9 864
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
6.20%
8 125
