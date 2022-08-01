Log in
    GBLB   BE0003797140

GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA

(GBLB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:19 2022-08-01 am EDT
82.58 EUR   -4.29%
10:55aGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Analyst presentation (August 2022)
PU
07/29Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/29GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Halfjaarlijks verslag per 30 juni 2022
PU
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Analyst presentation (August 2022)

08/01/2022 | 10:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Delivering meaningful growth

HY 2022

Results

Presentation

August 1, 2022

2

Table of contents

1.

Business Update

04

2.

Financial Update

16

3.

Dividend policy & Outlook

20

4.

Appendix

22

3

Business Update

4

Executing our strategy with agility

Active capital allocation

Took advantage

of Mowi's strong share

Acquired(1) majority stakes

price performance

in attractive

to reduce(2) our position

growing and

from 7.0% to 3.5%

resilient

of the capital and

leading healthcare

generate proceeds of

€ 386m

private assets

Completed(3)

€ 416m

of opportunistic share buybacks

  1. Acquisitions announced in April 2022 and closed in July 2022
  2. Accelerated bookbuilding in June 2022
  3. YTD though July 27, 2022
  4. In July 2022

Strengthening

Increased(4) our committed credit lines by

our financial

€ 300m, bringing the total to € 2,450m

position

with no financial covenants and progressive maturities over 2025 - 2027

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 14:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 426 M 434 M 434 M
Net income 2022 540 M 551 M 551 M
Net Debt 2022 991 M 1 010 M 1 010 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 3,27%
Capitalization 12 442 M 12 691 M 12 691 M
EV / Sales 2022 31,5x
EV / Sales 2023 30,6x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 28,6%
Technical analysis trends GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 86,28 €
Average target price 108,83 €
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Gallienne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xavier Likin Chief Financial Officer
Paul Guy B. Desmarais Director
Hervé Loterie Head-Information Technology
Michael Bredael Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-12.10%12 691
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-12.78%59 084
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.48%25 425
HAL TRUST-9.62%11 654
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-8.50%11 132
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY-9.80%8 988