  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBLB   BE0003797140

GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA

(GBLB)
  Report
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL Capital Markets Day

11/17/2021 | 02:21pm EST
November 17, 2021 - After 5:45pm CET

Press release

Delivering meaningful growth

Capital Markets Day 2021

GBL Capital Markets Day

GBL held today its Capital Markets Day. The documents are available here.

For more information, please contact:

Xavier Likin

Alison Donohoe

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +32 2 289 17 72

Tel: +32 2 289 17 64

xlikin@gbl.be

adonohoe@gbl.be

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 22.5 billion and a market capitalization of EUR 15.3 billion at the end of September 2021. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL is both a responsible company and investor and perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.

GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio of listed and private assets as well as alternative investments (through Sienna, the group's alternative investment platform), composed of global companies that are leaders in their sector, to which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor.

GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.

GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB ; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

Press release November 17, 2021 // Page 1 / 1 // For more information: www.gbl.be

Disclaimer

GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 19:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 027 M 9 087 M 9 087 M
Net income 2021 499 M 565 M 565 M
Net Debt 2021 528 M 598 M 598 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,5x
Yield 2021 2,57%
Capitalization 15 309 M 17 361 M 17 331 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 43,3%
Technical analysis trends GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 102,30 €
Average target price 116,01 €
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Gallienne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xavier Likin Chief Financial Officer
Paul Guy B. Desmarais Chairman
Michael Bredael Investment Director
Antoinette d'Aspremont Lynden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA23.97%17 573
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)50.36%77 098
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.87%25 878
HAL TRUST31.96%15 051
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)7.59%14 621
LIFCO AB (PUBL)73.19%13 982