Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a portfolio company. The portfolio value EUR 19.5 billion at the end of 2022) breaks down by area of activity as follows: - production of wines and spirits (16.7%; Pernod Ricard; No. 1 worldwide); - inspection, audit, testing and certification services (16%; SGS; No.1 worldwide); - production and sales of sporting goods (8.9%; Adidas; No.1 in Europe); - mining extraction and production (8.6%; Imerys; No. 1 worldwide); - production and processing of non-ferrous metals (6.9%; Umicore); - manufacturing of construction materials (2.9%; LafargeHolcim); - breeding and production of Atlantic salmon (0.8%; Mowi); - oil industry (0.1%; TotalEnergies); - other (39.1%).

Sector Investment Holding Companies