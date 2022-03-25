Log in
    GBLB   BE0003797140

GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA

(GBLB)
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : OGM - Annual Report 2021

03/25/2022
ANNUAL REPORT 2021

Table of content

4

Our purpose

6

GBL key ﬁgures as of December 31, 2021 & key events 2021

8

Message from Paul Desmarais, Jr.,

Chairman of GBL's Board of Directors

10

Message from Ian Gallienne, CEO of GBL

14

Business model

20

Net asset value

24

Portfolio review

34

Listed investments

72

Private investments

90

Alternative investments

104

ESG report

138

Risk management

146

GBL share

152

Economic presentation of the consolidated result

and ﬁnancial position

163

Accounts as of December 31, 2021

236

Corporate Governance

272

Financial glossary

275

ESG glossary

277

Responsible persons

278

Key information for shareholders

Inside back cover

For further information

<< Back to Table of content

GBL - Annual Report 2021

3

Our purpose

Living up to our responsibilities

In a world where business is oﬅen seen as short term, ﬁnancially driven and disconnected from the concerns of society at large, GBL's values have never been more relevant. At a time when many are questioning the role of business and its impact on the planet, it is important to restate the centrality of wealth creation to our progress and our well-being. is is why, now more than ever, we are focused on what impact we can have on the world, and how as an organization with inﬂuence, GBL is doing its part to create a more meaningful future.

The value of a multi-generational perspective

GBL's family heritage gives it a unique perspective. Our time horizons are multigenerational. More than an investor, GBL is an owner and steward of companies, deeply embedded in the fabric of the countries and societies in which it operates, an owner that takes pride in being associated with strong companies and contributing in a meaningful way to their success.

We have a clear duty to ensure that the beneﬁts of

An engaged investor

GBL believes that by delivering meaningful growth and nurturing great companies, ﬁnancial rewards will follow. It is conservative by nature. Conservative in the original sense of the term, in that its primary goal is to preserve and grow capital, investing for the long term but also ready to adapt and evolve.

e depth and longevity of its relationships are what enable GBL to be a valuablethat rich heritage of knowledge, contributor to the challenges

knowhow and experience are passed on to the next generation of business leaders taking their rightful place at the top of the great companies of tomorrow.

companies are taking on. GBL is an informed external voice at the table, showing respect where it is due but also opening new perspectives where needed to make the changes that will propel them successfully into the next stage of their evolution.

Finding a better balance

We recognize the importance of ﬁnding the right balance between our need to seek ﬁnancial returns, with the imperative to preserve the integrity of our planet and the health of the people and society who inhabit it. GBL is committed to striking this balance and delivering meaningful growth.

4

GBL - Annual Report 2021

<< Back to Table of content

<< Back to Table of content

GBL - Annual Report 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 16:56:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
