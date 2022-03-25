Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBLB   BE0003797140

GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA

(GBLB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Publication of the 2021 Annual Report

03/25/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 25, 2022 - after 5:45pm CET Press release - Regulated information

Delivering meaningful growth

Publication of the Annual Report 2021

GBL published today its Annual Report 2021.

Please use this link to access it.

For more information, please contact:

Xavier Likin

Alison Donohoe

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +32 2 289 17 72

Tel: +32 2 289 17 64

xlikin@gbl.be

adonohoe@gbl.be

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 22.5 billion and a market capitalization of EUR 15.3 billion at the end of December 2021. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL is both a responsible company and investor and perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.

GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio of listed and private assets as well as alternative investments (through Sienna Investment Managers, the group's alternative investment platform), composed of global companies that are leaders in their sector, to which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor.

GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.

GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

Press release March 25, 2022 // Page 1 / 1 // For more information:www.gbl.be

Disclaimer

GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 16:56:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
01:17pGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : EGM-OGM - Notice
PU
12:57pGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Extraordinary and Ordinary General Shareholders' Meetings of Ap..
PU
12:57pGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Publication of the 2021 Annual Report
PU
12:57pGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : OGM - Annual Report 2021
PU
03/24Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Unit Buys Acofi Gestion
MT
03/24GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Sienna Investment Managers announces the acquisition of Acofi G..
PU
03/21GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Transactions on GBL shares 21-03-2022
PU
03/21GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Transactions on GBL shares from March 14, 2022 until March 18, ..
PU
03/21GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA : Share buyback
CO
03/17Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Unit Closes Purchase Of Majority Stake In French Asset Manager
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 451 M 496 M 496 M
Net income 2021 453 M 499 M 499 M
Net Debt 2021 827 M 909 M 909 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,5x
Yield 2021 2,79%
Capitalization 13 859 M 15 246 M 15 246 M
EV / Sales 2021 32,5x
EV / Sales 2022 30,2x
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 43,3%
Chart GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
Duration : Period :
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 93,38 €
Average target price 110,86 €
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Gallienne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xavier Likin Chief Financial Officer
Paul Guy B. Desmarais Director
Michael Bredael Investment Director
Antoinette d'Aspremont Lynden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-4.87%15 246
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-9.18%67 949
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED15.61%28 502
HAL TRUST-5.90%13 083
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-6.59%12 302
LIFCO AB (PUBL)-17.25%10 817