Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Sienna and Malakoff Humanis conclude their strategic partnership in the field of savings

Sienna and Malakoff Humanis

conclude their strategic partnership in the field of savings

Malakoff Humanis and Sienna Investment Managers, GBL's wholly-owned subsidiary, announced today that they have finalized their partnership agreement in third-party asset management. Malakoff Humanis and Sienna Investment Managers are implementing a long-term strategic partnership in the field of supplementary pensions (group and individual) and employee savings with the common ambition of creating a leader in savings in France. The agreement has been concluded following the completion of the information and consultation procedures applicable to labor matters and the approval of the competent authorities.

Malakoff Humanis Gestion d'Actifs to become Sienna Gestion

This transaction results in Sienna Investment Managers acquiring a majority stake in Malakoff Humanis Gestion d'Actifs - Malakoff Humanis' French-based asset management company with €21 billion under management (as of December 2021) - which will thus become Sienna's flagship in France. Malakoff Humanis will retain a significant stake in the company and will sit on its Supervisory Board.

Malakoff Humanis and Sienna Investment Managers also announce the appointment of Xavier Collot as CEO of Malakoff Humanis Gestion d'Actifs, which will be renamed Sienna Gestion. Xavier Collot is a recognized figure in the supplementary pension sector (group and individual) and in employee savings in France. He has more than 20 years of experience in asset management, dedicated in particular to the development of the company savings business. He will join the management committee of Sienna Investment Managers. In order to accompany this growth market and provide the best solutions to investors and savers, Sienna Gestion will have a strategic road map building on its increased investment abilities.

A structuring step in Malakoff Humanis' savings strategy

This partnership is a structuring step in Malakoff Humanis' development strategy in the supplementary pension and employee savings market. It will enable the Group to strengthen its skills in the field of long-term asset management by relying on an expert with a very strong capacity to innovate, particularly in the field of socially responsible investment and impact management.

The clients, companies and savers of Epsens, Malakoff Humanis' subsidiary specializing in employee savings, will benefit from this expertise, with Sienna Gestion remaining Epsens' partner management company.

This partnership, which is fully integrated into the Group's SRI policy, is part of Malakoff Humanis' ambitious development plan, which aims to increase its retirement savings revenues tenfold by 2030. In addition to the partnership with Sienna, this ambition is supported by a €40 million investment in information systems, the strengthening of the Group's savings distribution force, and the launch of new offerings.

Press Release, March 16, 2022 // Page 1 / 3