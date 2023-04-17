Advanced search
    GBLB   BE0003797140

GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA

(GBLB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:18 2023-04-17 am EDT
79.88 EUR   -0.05%
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transactions on GBL shares 17-04-2023
PU
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from April 11 2023 until April 14, 2023 (included)
PU
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transparantieverklaring
PU
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from April 11 2023 until April 14, 2023 (included)

04/17/2023 | 11:58am EDT
April 17, 2023 - After 5:45pm CET

Regulated information

Delivering meaningful growth

Transactions on GBL Shares

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from April 11 2023 until April 14, 2023 (included)

Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020

Purchases

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from April 11, 2023 until April 14, 2023 included, as part of:

  • The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
  • The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until June 30, 2023): 85,041 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

Stock Exchange

04/11/2023

23,859

79.13

78.82

79.36

1,887,979

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Stock Exchange

04/12/2023

26,624

79.35

79.02

79.94

2,112,745

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Stock Exchange

04/13/2023

20,794

79.35

79.02

79.84

1,650,093

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Stock Exchange

04/14/2023

13,764

80.01

79.60

80.22

1,101,311

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Total

85,041

79.40

6,752,129

Regulated information of April 17, 2023 // Page 1 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

  • The liquidity agreement: 17,250 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

04/11/2023

3,000

79.05

78.82

79.36

237,140

Stock Exchange

Euronext

04/12/2023

5,250

79.35

79.02

79.94

416,590

Stock Exchange

Euronext

04/13/2023

6,000

79.38

79.02

79.84

476,260

Stock Exchange

Euronext

04/14/2023

3,000

79.95

79.60

80.22

239,850

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

17,250

79.41

1,369,840

Sales

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from April 11, 2023 until April 14, 2023 included, as part of:

  • The liquidity agreement: 17,200 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

04/11/2023

2,750

79.12

78.82

79.36

217,585

Stock Exchange

Euronext

04/12/2023

3,500

79.34

79.02

79.94

277,685

Stock Exchange

Euronext

04/13/2023

8,000

79.39

79.02

79.84

635,088

Stock Exchange

Euronext

04/14/2023

2,950

80.00

79.60

80.22

235,994

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

17,200

79.44

1,366,352

As of April 14, 2023, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 14,296,420 GBL shares representing 9.3% of the issued capital, and holds 50 shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 95.4% of the fifth share buyback program is executed1.

1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares

Regulated information of April 17, 2023 // Page 2 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

For more information, please contact:

Xavier Likin

Alison Donohoe

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +32 2 289 17 72

Tel: +32 2 289 17 64

xlikin@gbl.be

adonohoe@gbl.be

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing and a net asset value of €17.8bn at the end of December 2022. As a leading and active investor in Europe, GBL focuses on long-term value creation with the support of a stable family shareholder base. As a responsible company and investor, GBL perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.

GBL aims to grow its diversified high-quality portfolio of listed, private and alternative investments.

GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.

GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: GBLB BB; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

Regulated information of April 17, 2023 // Page 3 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

Disclaimer

GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 15:57:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY10.08%8 418
