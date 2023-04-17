Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from April 11 2023 until April 14, 2023 (included)

April 17, 2023 - After 5:45pm CET Regulated information Delivering meaningful growth Transactions on GBL Shares Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from April 11 2023 until April 14, 2023 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020 Purchases GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from April 11, 2023 until April 14, 2023 included, as part of: The share buyback program: 0 GBL share

The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until June 30, 2023): 85,041 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) Stock Exchange 04/11/2023 23,859 79.13 78.82 79.36 1,887,979 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Stock Exchange 04/12/2023 26,624 79.35 79.02 79.94 2,112,745 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Stock Exchange 04/13/2023 20,794 79.35 79.02 79.84 1,650,093 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Stock Exchange 04/14/2023 13,764 80.01 79.60 80.22 1,101,311 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Total 85,041 79.40 6,752,129 Regulated information of April 17, 2023 // Page 1 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

The liquidity agreement: 17,250 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 04/11/2023 3,000 79.05 78.82 79.36 237,140 Stock Exchange Euronext 04/12/2023 5,250 79.35 79.02 79.94 416,590 Stock Exchange Euronext 04/13/2023 6,000 79.38 79.02 79.84 476,260 Stock Exchange Euronext 04/14/2023 3,000 79.95 79.60 80.22 239,850 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 17,250 79.41 1,369,840 Sales GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from April 11, 2023 until April 14, 2023 included, as part of: The liquidity agreement: 17,200 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 04/11/2023 2,750 79.12 78.82 79.36 217,585 Stock Exchange Euronext 04/12/2023 3,500 79.34 79.02 79.94 277,685 Stock Exchange Euronext 04/13/2023 8,000 79.39 79.02 79.84 635,088 Stock Exchange Euronext 04/14/2023 2,950 80.00 79.60 80.22 235,994 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 17,200 79.44 1,366,352 As of April 14, 2023, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 14,296,420 GBL shares representing 9.3% of the issued capital, and holds 50 shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 95.4% of the fifth share buyback program is executed1. 1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares Regulated information of April 17, 2023 // Page 2 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be