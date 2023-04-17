Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from April 11 2023 until April 14, 2023 (included)
04/17/2023 | 11:58am EDT
April 17, 2023 - After 5:45pm CET
Regulated information
Delivering meaningful growth
Transactions on GBL Shares
Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from April 11 2023 until April 14, 2023 (included)
Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020
Purchases
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from April 11, 2023 until April 14, 2023 included, as part of:
The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until June 30, 2023): 85,041 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
Stock Exchange
04/11/2023
23,859
79.13
78.82
79.36
1,887,979
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Stock Exchange
04/12/2023
26,624
79.35
79.02
79.94
2,112,745
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Stock Exchange
04/13/2023
20,794
79.35
79.02
79.84
1,650,093
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Stock Exchange
04/14/2023
13,764
80.01
79.60
80.22
1,101,311
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Total
85,041
79.40
6,752,129
The liquidity agreement: 17,250 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
04/11/2023
3,000
79.05
78.82
79.36
237,140
Stock Exchange
Euronext
04/12/2023
5,250
79.35
79.02
79.94
416,590
Stock Exchange
Euronext
04/13/2023
6,000
79.38
79.02
79.84
476,260
Stock Exchange
Euronext
04/14/2023
3,000
79.95
79.60
80.22
239,850
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
17,250
79.41
1,369,840
Sales
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from April 11, 2023 until April 14, 2023 included, as part of:
The liquidity agreement: 17,200 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
04/11/2023
2,750
79.12
78.82
79.36
217,585
Stock Exchange
Euronext
04/12/2023
3,500
79.34
79.02
79.94
277,685
Stock Exchange
Euronext
04/13/2023
8,000
79.39
79.02
79.84
635,088
Stock Exchange
Euronext
04/14/2023
2,950
80.00
79.60
80.22
235,994
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
17,200
79.44
1,366,352
As of April 14, 2023, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 14,296,420 GBL shares representing 9.3% of the issued capital, and holds 50 shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 95.4% of the fifth share buyback program is executed1.
For more information, please contact:
Xavier Likin
Alison Donohoe
Chief Financial Officer
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +32 2 289 17 72
Tel: +32 2 289 17 64
xlikin@gbl.be
adonohoe@gbl.be
About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing and a net asset value of €17.8bn at the end of December 2022. As a leading and active investor in Europe, GBL focuses on long-term value creation with the support of a stable family shareholder base. As a responsible company and investor, GBL perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.
GBL aims to grow its diversified high-quality portfolio of listed, private and alternative investments.
GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.
GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: GBLB BB; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.
