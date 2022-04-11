Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from April 4, 2022 until April 8, 2022 (included)

April 11, 2022 - after 5:45pm CET

Regulated information

Transactions on GBL Shares

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from April 4, 2022 until April 8, 2022 (included)

Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020

Purchases

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from April 4, 2022 until April 8, 2022 included, as part of:

- The share buyback program: 0 GBL share

- The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until June 15, 2022): 115,768 GBL shares

Trade dateNumber of sharesAverage price (EUR)

Lowest price (EUR)Highest price (EUR)Amount (EUR)

Negotiation method / market

04/04/2022

23,684

95.02

94.00

95.46

2,250,518

Stock Exchange Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,

Euronext

04/05/2022

25,429

94.91

94.26

95.52

2,413,396

Stock Exchange Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,

Euronext

04/06/2022

21,065

93.09

92.28

94.78

1,960,866

Stock Exchange Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,

Euronext

04/07/2022

31,413

92.83

92.40

93.34

2,916,000

Stock Exchange Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,

Euronext

04/08/2022

14,177

93.31

92.80

93.72

1,322,859

Stock Exchange Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,

Euronext

Total

115,768

93.84

10,863,639

-

The liquidity agreement: 18,000 GBL shares

Trade date

04/04/2022

Number of shares

3,000

04/05/2022

3,750

04/06/2022

2,300

04/07/2022

2,050

04/08/2022

Average price (EUR)

94.66

95.13

93.21

92.75

6,900

Lowest price (EUR)Highest price (EUR)Amount (EUR)

Negotiation method / marketStock Exchange

94.00

95.46

283,985

Euronext

Stock Exchange

94.26

95.52

356,740

Euronext

Stock Exchange

92.28

94.78

214,382

Euronext

Stock Exchange

92.40

93.34

190,133

Euronext

Stock Exchange

93.48

92.80

93.72

645,002

Euronext

Total

18,000

93.90

1,690,242

Sales

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from April 4, 2022 until April 8, 2022 included, as part of:

- The stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 0 GBL share

- The liquidity agreement: 10,500 GBL shares

Trade date

04/04/2022

Number of shares

5,500

04/05/2022

1,500

04/08/2022

Average price (EUR)

94.96

95.32

3,500

Lowest price (EUR)Highest price (EUR)Amount (EUR)

Negotiation method / marketStock Exchange

94.00

95.46

522,293

Euronext

Stock Exchange

94.26

95.52

142,975

Euronext

Stock Exchange

93.58

92.80

93.72

327,529

Euronext

Total

10,500

94.55

992,797

As of April 8, 2022, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 10,244,954 GBL shares representing 6.6% of the issued capital, and holds 10,000 shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 77.4% of the fourth share buyback program is executed1.

1 cf.http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares

