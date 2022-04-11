Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from April 4, 2022 until April 8, 2022 (included)

April 11, 2022 - after 5:45pm CET
Regulated information
Delivering meaningful growth
Transactions on GBL Shares
Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from April 4, 2022 until April 8, 2022 (included)
Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020
Purchases
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from April 4, 2022 until April 8, 2022 included, as part of:
-
- The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
-
- The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until June 15, 2022): 115,768 GBL shares
Trade dateNumber of sharesAverage price (EUR)
Lowest price (EUR)Highest price (EUR)Amount (EUR)
Negotiation method / market
04/04/2022
23,684
95.02
94.00
95.46
2,250,518
Stock Exchange Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,
Euronext
04/05/2022
25,429
94.91
94.26
95.52
2,413,396
Stock Exchange Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,
Euronext
04/06/2022
21,065
93.09
92.28
94.78
1,960,866
Stock Exchange Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,
Euronext
04/07/2022
31,413
92.83
92.40
93.34
2,916,000
Stock Exchange Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,
Euronext
04/08/2022
14,177
93.31
92.80
93.72
1,322,859
Stock Exchange Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,
Euronext
Total
115,768
93.84
10,863,639
-
The liquidity agreement: 18,000 GBL shares
Trade date
04/04/2022
Number of shares
3,000
04/05/2022
3,750
04/06/2022
2,300
04/07/2022
2,050
04/08/2022
Average price (EUR)
94.66
95.13
93.21
92.75
6,900
Lowest price (EUR)Highest price (EUR)Amount (EUR)
Negotiation method / marketStock Exchange
94.00
95.46
283,985
Euronext
Stock Exchange
94.26
95.52
356,740
Euronext
Stock Exchange
92.28
94.78
214,382
Euronext
Stock Exchange
92.40
93.34
190,133
Euronext
Stock Exchange
93.48
92.80
93.72
645,002
Euronext
Total
18,000
93.90
1,690,242
Sales
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from April 4, 2022 until April 8, 2022 included, as part of:
-
- The stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 0 GBL share
-
- The liquidity agreement: 10,500 GBL shares
Trade date
04/04/2022
Number of shares
5,500
04/05/2022
1,500
04/08/2022
Average price (EUR)
94.96
95.32
3,500
Lowest price (EUR)Highest price (EUR)Amount (EUR)
Negotiation method / marketStock Exchange
94.00
95.46
522,293
Euronext
Stock Exchange
94.26
95.52
142,975
Euronext
Stock Exchange
93.58
92.80
93.72
327,529
Euronext
Total
10,500
94.55
992,797
As of April 8, 2022, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 10,244,954 GBL shares representing 6.6% of the issued capital, and holds 10,000 shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 77.4% of the fourth share buyback program is executed1.
1 cf.http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares
|
For more information, please contact:
|
Xavier Likin
|
Alison Donohoe
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
Tel: +32 2 289 17 72
|
Tel: +32 2 289 17 64
|
xlikin@gbl.be
|
adonohoe@gbl.be
|
About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 22.5 billion and a market capitalization of EUR 15.3 billion at the end of December 2021. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL is both a responsible company and investor and perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.
GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio of listed and private assets as well as alternative investments (through Sienna, the group's alternative investment platform), composed of global companies that are leaders in their sector, to which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor.
GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.
GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB ; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.