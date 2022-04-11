Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBLB   BE0003797140

GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA

(GBLB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04/11 11:35:53 am EDT
93.36 EUR   -0.17%
11:51aGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Transactions on GBL shares from April 4, 2022 until April 8, 2022 (included)
PU
04/04GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Transactions on GBL shares 04-04-2022
PU
04/04GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Transactions on GBL shares from March 28, 2022until April 1, 2022 (included)
PU
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from April 4, 2022 until April 8, 2022 (included)

04/11/2022 | 11:51am EDT
April 11, 2022 - after 5:45pm CET

Regulated information

Delivering meaningful growth

Transactions on GBL Shares

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from April 4, 2022 until April 8, 2022 (included)

Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020

Purchases

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from April 4, 2022 until April 8, 2022 included, as part of:

  • - The share buyback program: 0 GBL share

  • - The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until June 15, 2022): 115,768 GBL shares

Trade dateNumber of sharesAverage price (EUR)

Lowest price (EUR)Highest price (EUR)Amount (EUR)

Negotiation method / market

04/04/2022

23,684

95.02

94.00

95.46

2,250,518

Stock Exchange Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,

Euronext

04/05/2022

25,429

94.91

94.26

95.52

2,413,396

Stock Exchange Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,

Euronext

04/06/2022

21,065

93.09

92.28

94.78

1,960,866

Stock Exchange Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,

Euronext

04/07/2022

31,413

92.83

92.40

93.34

2,916,000

Stock Exchange Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,

Euronext

04/08/2022

14,177

93.31

92.80

93.72

1,322,859

Stock Exchange Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,

Euronext

Total

115,768

93.84

10,863,639

-

The liquidity agreement: 18,000 GBL shares

Trade date

04/04/2022

Number of shares

3,000

04/05/2022

3,750

04/06/2022

2,300

04/07/2022

2,050

04/08/2022

Average price (EUR)

94.66

95.13

93.21

92.75

6,900

Lowest price (EUR)Highest price (EUR)Amount (EUR)

Negotiation method / marketStock Exchange

94.00

95.46

283,985

Euronext

Stock Exchange

94.26

95.52

356,740

Euronext

Stock Exchange

92.28

94.78

214,382

Euronext

Stock Exchange

92.40

93.34

190,133

Euronext

Stock Exchange

93.48

92.80

93.72

645,002

Euronext

Total

18,000

93.90

1,690,242

Sales

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from April 4, 2022 until April 8, 2022 included, as part of:

  • - The stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 0 GBL share

  • - The liquidity agreement: 10,500 GBL shares

Trade date

04/04/2022

Number of shares

5,500

04/05/2022

1,500

04/08/2022

Average price (EUR)

94.96

95.32

3,500

Lowest price (EUR)Highest price (EUR)Amount (EUR)

Negotiation method / marketStock Exchange

94.00

95.46

522,293

Euronext

Stock Exchange

94.26

95.52

142,975

Euronext

Stock Exchange

93.58

92.80

93.72

327,529

Euronext

Total

10,500

94.55

992,797

As of April 8, 2022, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 10,244,954 GBL shares representing 6.6% of the issued capital, and holds 10,000 shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 77.4% of the fourth share buyback program is executed1.

1 cf.http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares

For more information, please contact:

Xavier Likin

Alison Donohoe

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +32 2 289 17 72

Tel: +32 2 289 17 64

xlikin@gbl.be

adonohoe@gbl.be

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 22.5 billion and a market capitalization of EUR 15.3 billion at the end of December 2021. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL is both a responsible company and investor and perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.

GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio of listed and private assets as well as alternative investments (through Sienna, the group's alternative investment platform), composed of global companies that are leaders in their sector, to which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor.

GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.

GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB ; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

Disclaimer

GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 15:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
