August 21, 2023 - After 5:45pm CET
Regulated information
Delivering meaningful growth
Transactions on GBL Shares
Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from August 14, 2023 until August 18, 2023 (included)
Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020
Purchases
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from August 14, 2023 until August 18, 2023 included, as part of:
- The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
- The share buyback program by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate (until December 29, 2023) in the central order book of a regulated market or MTF: 300,873 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
Stock Exchange
08/14/2023
58,412
73.79
73.44
74.00
4,310,432
Euronext, CBOE, Acquis,
Turquoise
Stock Exchange
08/15/2023
59,563
73.40
72.98
73.90
4,371,990
Euronext, CBOE, Acquis,
Turquoise
Stock Exchange
08/16/2023
60,528
73.50
73.08
73.68
4,448,911
Euronext, CBOE, Acquis,
Turquoise
Stock Exchange
08/17/2023
60,937
72.97
72.56
73.12
4,446,354
Euronext, CBOE, Acquis,
Turquoise
Stock Exchange
08/18/2023
61,433
72.12
71.68
72.56
4,430,444
Euronext, CBOE, Acquis,
Turquoise
Total
300,873
73.15
22,008,132
- The share buyback program by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate (until December 29, 2023) outside the central order book of a regulated market or MTF: 127,191 GBL shares
Trade date
Trade time
Number
Price
Amount
Negotiation method / market
of shares
(EUR)
(EUR)
08/17/23
14:22:19
38,191
73.02
2,788,707
OTC
08/17/23
15:43:34
10,000
73.05
730,500
OTC
08/17/23
16:16:26
10,000
72.78
727,800
OTC
08/17/23
16:30:16
10,000
72.82
728,200
OTC
08/18/23
09:34:33
30,000
72.49
2,174,700
OTC
08/18/23
09:42:25
10,000
72.43
724,300
OTC
08/18/23
11:21:00
8,000
72.23
577,840
OTC
08/18/23
12:05:06
6,000
72.34
434,040
OTC
08/18/23
15:00:24
5,000
71.79
358,950
OTC
- The liquidity agreement: 0 GBL shares
Sales
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from August 14, 2023 until August 18, 2023 included, as part of:
- The liquidity agreement: 0 GBL shares
As of August 18, 2023, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 10,967,375 GBL shares representing 7.5% of the issued capital, and holds 10,903 shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 31.4% of the sixth share buyback program is executed1.
Following the decision of GBL's Board of Directors of July 31, 2023 to use the safe harbour2 regime for the on-the-market share buybacks in the context of a EUR 500 million envelope, the liquidity contract with an independent financial institution has been suspended for an indefinite period.
- cf.http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares
- Provided for in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 with regard to regulatory technical standards for the terms of buyback programs and stabilization measures.
For more information, please contact:
Xavier Likin
Alison Donohoe
Chief Financial Officer
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +32 2 289 17 72
Tel: +32 2 289 17 64
xlikin@gbl.be
adonohoe@gbl.be
About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing and a net asset value of €17.5bn at the end of June 2023. As a leading and active investor in Europe, GBL focuses on long-term value creation with the support of a stable family shareholder base. As a responsible company and investor, GBL perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.
GBL aims to grow its diversified high-quality portfolio of listed, private and alternative investments.
GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.
GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: GBLB BB; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.
