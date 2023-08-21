August 21, 2023 - After 5:45pm CET Regulated information Delivering meaningful growth Transactions on GBL Shares Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from August 14, 2023 until August 18, 2023 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020 Purchases GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from August 14, 2023 until August 18, 2023 included, as part of: The share buyback program: 0 GBL share

The share buyback program by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate (until December 29, 2023) in the central order book of a regulated market or MTF: 300,873 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) Stock Exchange 08/14/2023 58,412 73.79 73.44 74.00 4,310,432 Euronext, CBOE, Acquis, Turquoise Stock Exchange 08/15/2023 59,563 73.40 72.98 73.90 4,371,990 Euronext, CBOE, Acquis, Turquoise Stock Exchange 08/16/2023 60,528 73.50 73.08 73.68 4,448,911 Euronext, CBOE, Acquis, Turquoise Stock Exchange 08/17/2023 60,937 72.97 72.56 73.12 4,446,354 Euronext, CBOE, Acquis, Turquoise Stock Exchange 08/18/2023 61,433 72.12 71.68 72.56 4,430,444 Euronext, CBOE, Acquis, Turquoise Total 300,873 73.15 22,008,132 Regulated information of August 21, 2023 // Page 1 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

The share buyback program by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate (until December 29, 2023) outside the central order book of a regulated market or MTF: 127,191 GBL shares Trade date Trade time Number Price Amount Negotiation method / market of shares (EUR) (EUR) 08/17/23 14:22:19 38,191 73.02 2,788,707 OTC 08/17/23 15:43:34 10,000 73.05 730,500 OTC 08/17/23 16:16:26 10,000 72.78 727,800 OTC 08/17/23 16:30:16 10,000 72.82 728,200 OTC 08/18/23 09:34:33 30,000 72.49 2,174,700 OTC 08/18/23 09:42:25 10,000 72.43 724,300 OTC 08/18/23 11:21:00 8,000 72.23 577,840 OTC 08/18/23 12:05:06 6,000 72.34 434,040 OTC 08/18/23 15:00:24 5,000 71.79 358,950 OTC The liquidity agreement: 0 GBL shares Sales GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from August 14, 2023 until August 18, 2023 included, as part of: The liquidity agreement: 0 GBL shares As of August 18, 2023, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 10,967,375 GBL shares representing 7.5% of the issued capital, and holds 10,903 shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 31.4% of the sixth share buyback program is executed1. Following the decision of GBL's Board of Directors of July 31, 2023 to use the safe harbour2 regime for the on-the-market share buybacks in the context of a EUR 500 million envelope, the liquidity contract with an independent financial institution has been suspended for an indefinite period. cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares Provided for in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 with regard to regulatory technical standards for the terms of buyback programs and stabilization measures. Regulated information of August 21, 2023 // Page 2 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be