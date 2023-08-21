August 21, 2023 - After 5:45pm CET

Regulated information

Transactions on GBL Shares

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from August 14, 2023 until August 18, 2023 (included)

Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020

Purchases

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from August 14, 2023 until August 18, 2023 included, as part of:

  • The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
  • The share buyback program by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate (until December 29, 2023) in the central order book of a regulated market or MTF: 300,873 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

Stock Exchange

08/14/2023

58,412

73.79

73.44

74.00

4,310,432

Euronext, CBOE, Acquis,

Turquoise

Stock Exchange

08/15/2023

59,563

73.40

72.98

73.90

4,371,990

Euronext, CBOE, Acquis,

Turquoise

Stock Exchange

08/16/2023

60,528

73.50

73.08

73.68

4,448,911

Euronext, CBOE, Acquis,

Turquoise

Stock Exchange

08/17/2023

60,937

72.97

72.56

73.12

4,446,354

Euronext, CBOE, Acquis,

Turquoise

Stock Exchange

08/18/2023

61,433

72.12

71.68

72.56

4,430,444

Euronext, CBOE, Acquis,

Turquoise

Total

300,873

73.15

22,008,132

  • The share buyback program by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate (until December 29, 2023) outside the central order book of a regulated market or MTF: 127,191 GBL shares

Trade date

Trade time

Number

Price

Amount

Negotiation method / market

of shares

(EUR)

(EUR)

08/17/23

14:22:19

38,191

73.02

2,788,707

OTC

08/17/23

15:43:34

10,000

73.05

730,500

OTC

08/17/23

16:16:26

10,000

72.78

727,800

OTC

08/17/23

16:30:16

10,000

72.82

728,200

OTC

08/18/23

09:34:33

30,000

72.49

2,174,700

OTC

08/18/23

09:42:25

10,000

72.43

724,300

OTC

08/18/23

11:21:00

8,000

72.23

577,840

OTC

08/18/23

12:05:06

6,000

72.34

434,040

OTC

08/18/23

15:00:24

5,000

71.79

358,950

OTC

  • The liquidity agreement: 0 GBL shares

Sales

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from August 14, 2023 until August 18, 2023 included, as part of:

  • The liquidity agreement: 0 GBL shares

As of August 18, 2023, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 10,967,375 GBL shares representing 7.5% of the issued capital, and holds 10,903 shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 31.4% of the sixth share buyback program is executed1.

Following the decision of GBL's Board of Directors of July 31, 2023 to use the safe harbour2 regime for the on-the-market share buybacks in the context of a EUR 500 million envelope, the liquidity contract with an independent financial institution has been suspended for an indefinite period.

  1. cf.http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares
  2. Provided for in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 with regard to regulatory technical standards for the terms of buyback programs and stabilization measures.

Xavier Likin

Alison Donohoe

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +32 2 289 17 72

Tel: +32 2 289 17 64

xlikin@gbl.be

adonohoe@gbl.be

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing and a net asset value of €17.5bn at the end of June 2023. As a leading and active investor in Europe, GBL focuses on long-term value creation with the support of a stable family shareholder base. As a responsible company and investor, GBL perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.

GBL aims to grow its diversified high-quality portfolio of listed, private and alternative investments.

GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.

GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: GBLB BB; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

