Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from December 12, 2022 until December 16, 2022 (included)
12/19/2022 | 01:41pm EST
December 19, 2022 - After 5:45pm CET
Regulated information
Delivering meaningful growth
Transactions on GBL Shares
Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from December 12, 2022 until December 16, 2022 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020
Purchases
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from December 12, 2022 until December 16, 2022 included, as part of:
The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until March 31, 2023): 160,640 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
12/12/2022
39,000
76.38
76.24
76.72
2,978,746
Stock Exchange
Euronext
12/13/2022
31,000
77.30
75.78
78.42
2,396,350
Stock Exchange
Euronext
12/14/2022
15,000
77.28
76.88
77.54
1,159,178
Stock Exchange
Euronext
12/15/2022
32,000
76.27
75.88
77.06
2,440,560
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Stock Exchange
12/16/2022
43,640
74.50
74.04
75.80
3,251,206
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Total
160,640
76.11
12,226,040
The liquidity agreement: 4,220 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
12/12/2022
1,500
76.41
76.22
76.76
114,616
Stock Exchange
Euronext
12/13/2022
700
76.20
75.78
78.44
53,339
Stock Exchange
Euronext
12/14/2022
825
77.25
76.86
77.54
63,734
Stock Exchange
Euronext
12/15/2022
400
76.38
75.86
77.06
30,552
Stock Exchange
Euronext
12/16/2022
795
75.28
74.04
75.80
59,845
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
4,220
76.32
322,086
Sales
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from December 12, 2022 until December 16, 2022 included, as part of:
The liquidity agreement: 12,220 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
12/13/2022
10,200
77.65
75.78
78.44
792,041
Stock Exchange
Euronext
12/14/2022
800
77.34
76.86
77.54
61,870
Stock Exchange
Euronext
12/15/2022
420
75.92
75.86
77.06
31,886
Stock Exchange
Euronext
12/16/2022
800
74.12
74.04
75.80
59,296
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
12,220
77.34
945,093
As of December 16, 2022, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 11,993,808 GBL shares representing 7.8% of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 59.5% of the fifth share buyback program is executed1.
For more information, please contact:
Xavier Likin
Alison Donohoe
Chief Financial Officer
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +32 2 289 17 72
Tel: +32 2 289 17 64
xlikin@gbl.be
adonohoe@gbl.be
About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 17.2 billion and a market capitalization of EUR 11.0 billion at the end of September 2022. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL is both a responsible company and investor and perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.
GBL aims to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio of listed and private assets as well as alternative investments (through Sienna, the group's alternative investment platform), composed of global companies that are leaders in their sector, to which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor.
GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks and cancellations.
GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: GBLB BB; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.
