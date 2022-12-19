Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBLB   BE0003797140

GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA

(GBLB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-12-19 am EST
74.46 EUR   +0.46%
01:41pGroupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transacties op GBL-aandelen 19-12-2022
PU
01:41pGroupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from December 12, 2022 until December 16, 2022 (included)
PU
12/12Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transactions sur actions propres 12-12-2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from December 12, 2022 until December 16, 2022 (included)

12/19/2022 | 01:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 19, 2022 - After 5:45pm CET

Regulated information

Delivering meaningful growth

Transactions on GBL Shares

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from December 12, 2022 until December 16, 2022 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020

Purchases

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from December 12, 2022 until December 16, 2022 included, as part of:

  • The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
  • The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until March 31, 2023): 160,640 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

12/12/2022

39,000

76.38

76.24

76.72

2,978,746

Stock Exchange

Euronext

12/13/2022

31,000

77.30

75.78

78.42

2,396,350

Stock Exchange

Euronext

12/14/2022

15,000

77.28

76.88

77.54

1,159,178

Stock Exchange

Euronext

12/15/2022

32,000

76.27

75.88

77.06

2,440,560

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Stock Exchange

12/16/2022

43,640

74.50

74.04

75.80

3,251,206

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Total

160,640

76.11

12,226,040

Regulated information of December 19, 2022 // Page 1 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

  • The liquidity agreement: 4,220 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

12/12/2022

1,500

76.41

76.22

76.76

114,616

Stock Exchange

Euronext

12/13/2022

700

76.20

75.78

78.44

53,339

Stock Exchange

Euronext

12/14/2022

825

77.25

76.86

77.54

63,734

Stock Exchange

Euronext

12/15/2022

400

76.38

75.86

77.06

30,552

Stock Exchange

Euronext

12/16/2022

795

75.28

74.04

75.80

59,845

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

4,220

76.32

322,086

Sales

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from December 12, 2022 until December 16, 2022 included, as part of:

  • The liquidity agreement: 12,220 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

12/13/2022

10,200

77.65

75.78

78.44

792,041

Stock Exchange

Euronext

12/14/2022

800

77.34

76.86

77.54

61,870

Stock Exchange

Euronext

12/15/2022

420

75.92

75.86

77.06

31,886

Stock Exchange

Euronext

12/16/2022

800

74.12

74.04

75.80

59,296

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

12,220

77.34

945,093

As of December 16, 2022, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 11,993,808 GBL shares representing 7.8% of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 59.5% of the fifth share buyback program is executed1.

1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares

Regulated information of December 19, 2022 // Page 2 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

For more information, please contact:

Xavier Likin

Alison Donohoe

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +32 2 289 17 72

Tel: +32 2 289 17 64

xlikin@gbl.be

adonohoe@gbl.be

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 17.2 billion and a market capitalization of EUR 11.0 billion at the end of September 2022. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL is both a responsible company and investor and perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.

GBL aims to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio of listed and private assets as well as alternative investments (through Sienna, the group's alternative investment platform), composed of global companies that are leaders in their sector, to which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor.

GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks and cancellations.

GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: GBLB BB; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

Regulated information of December 19, 2022 // Page 3 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

Disclaimer

GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 16:54:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
01:41pGroupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transacties op GBL-aandelen 19-12-2022
PU
01:41pGroupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from December 12, 2022 until Decembe..
PU
12/12Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transactions sur actions propres 12-12-2022
PU
12/12Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transactions on GBL shares 11-12-2022
PU
12/12Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from December 5, 2022 until December..
PU
12/05Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transactions sur actions propres 05-12-2022
PU
12/05Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transacties op GBL-aandelen 05-12-2022
PU
12/05Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transactions on GBL shares 05-12-2022
PU
12/05Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from November 28, 2022 until Decembe..
PU
12/01Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Stemrechten en noemer - Situatie op 30 november 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 426 M 451 M 451 M
Net income 2022 540 M 573 M 573 M
Net Debt 2022 991 M 1 050 M 1 050 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 3,80%
Capitalization 10 566 M 11 209 M 11 203 M
EV / Sales 2022 27,1x
EV / Sales 2023 26,4x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
Duration : Period :
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 74,12 €
Average target price 97,00 €
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Gallienne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xavier Likin Chief Financial Officer
Paul Guy B. Desmarais Director
Hervé Loterie Head-Information Technology
Michael Bredael Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-24.49%11 203
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-17.90%56 543
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.64%22 366
HAL TRUST-15.22%11 366
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.154.40%9 823
LIFCO AB (PUBL)-35.74%7 599