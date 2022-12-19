Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from December 12, 2022 until December 16, 2022 (included)

December 19, 2022 - After 5:45pm CET Regulated information Delivering meaningful growth Transactions on GBL Shares Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from December 12, 2022 until December 16, 2022 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020 Purchases GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from December 12, 2022 until December 16, 2022 included, as part of: The share buyback program: 0 GBL share

The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until March 31, 2023): 160,640 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 12/12/2022 39,000 76.38 76.24 76.72 2,978,746 Stock Exchange Euronext 12/13/2022 31,000 77.30 75.78 78.42 2,396,350 Stock Exchange Euronext 12/14/2022 15,000 77.28 76.88 77.54 1,159,178 Stock Exchange Euronext 12/15/2022 32,000 76.27 75.88 77.06 2,440,560 Stock Exchange Euronext Stock Exchange 12/16/2022 43,640 74.50 74.04 75.80 3,251,206 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Total 160,640 76.11 12,226,040

The liquidity agreement: 4,220 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 12/12/2022 1,500 76.41 76.22 76.76 114,616 Stock Exchange Euronext 12/13/2022 700 76.20 75.78 78.44 53,339 Stock Exchange Euronext 12/14/2022 825 77.25 76.86 77.54 63,734 Stock Exchange Euronext 12/15/2022 400 76.38 75.86 77.06 30,552 Stock Exchange Euronext 12/16/2022 795 75.28 74.04 75.80 59,845 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 4,220 76.32 322,086 Sales GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from December 12, 2022 until December 16, 2022 included, as part of: The liquidity agreement: 12,220 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 12/13/2022 10,200 77.65 75.78 78.44 792,041 Stock Exchange Euronext 12/14/2022 800 77.34 76.86 77.54 61,870 Stock Exchange Euronext 12/15/2022 420 75.92 75.86 77.06 31,886 Stock Exchange Euronext 12/16/2022 800 74.12 74.04 75.80 59,296 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 12,220 77.34 945,093 As of December 16, 2022, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 11,993,808 GBL shares representing 7.8% of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 59.5% of the fifth share buyback program is executed1. 1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares