Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBLB   BE0003797140

GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA

(GBLB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from December 20, 2021 until December 24, 2021 (included)

12/27/2021 | 11:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 27, 2021 - after 5:45pm CET

Regulated information

Delivering meaningful growth

Transactions on GBL Shares

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from December 20, 2021 until December 24, 2021 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020

Purchases

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from December 20, 2021 until December 24, 2021 included, as part of:

  • The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
  • The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until June 15, 2022): 146,500 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

price (EUR) price (EUR)

(EUR)

12/20/2021

32,000

94.55

93.86

94.94

Stock Exchange

3,025,450

Euronext

12/21/2021

45,000

96.07

95.68

96.26

Stock Exchange

4,323,298

Euronext

12/22/2021

40,000

96.33

96.06

96.60

Stock Exchange

3,853,352

Euronext

12/23/2021

24,000

96.95

96.66

97.24

Stock Exchange

2,326,870

Euronext

12/24/2021

5,500

97.54

97.24

97.82

Stock Exchange

536,452

Euronext

Total

146,500

96.01

14,065,422

Regulated information of December 27, 2021 // Page 1 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

  • The liquidity agreement: 5,550 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

price (EUR) price (EUR)

(EUR)

12/20/2021

100

94.06

93.62

94.98

Stock Exchange

9,406

Euronext

12/21/2021

3,000

96.01

95.66

96.32

Stock Exchange

288,036

Euronext

12/22/2021

1,700

96.21

96.06

96.60

Stock Exchange

163,551

Euronext

12/23/2021

500

96.83

96.60

97.24

Stock Exchange

48,415

Euronext

12/24/2021

250

97.48

97.22

97.82

Stock Exchange

24,370

Euronext

Total

5,550

96.18

533,778

Sales

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from December 20, 2021 until December 24, 2021 included, as part of:

  • The stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 0 GBL share
  • The liquidity agreement: 8,550 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

price (EUR) price (EUR)

(EUR)

12/20/2021

2,100

94.26

93.62

94.98

Stock Exchange

197,947

Euronext

12/21/2021

4,000

96.16

95.66

96.32

Stock Exchange

384,645

Euronext

12/22/2021

1,700

96.25

96.06

96.60

Stock Exchange

163,628

Euronext

12/23/2021

500

96.94

96.60

97.24

Stock Exchange

48,470

Euronext

12/24/2021

250

97.58

97.22

97.82

Stock Exchange

24,395

Euronext

Total

8,550

95.80

819,085

As of December 24, 2021, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 7,863,602 GBL shares representing 5.0% of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 33.0% of the fourth share buyback program is executed1.

1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares

Regulated information of December 27, 2021 // Page 2 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

For more information, please contact:

Xavier Likin

Alison Donohoe

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +32 2 289 17 72

Tel: +32 2 289 17 64

xlikin@gbl.be

adonohoe@gbl.be

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 22.5 billion and a market capitalization of EUR 15.3 billion at the end of September 2021. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL is both a responsible company and investor and perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.

GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio of listed and private assets as well as alternative investments (through Sienna, the group's alternative investment platform), composed of global companies that are leaders in their sector, to which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor.

GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.

GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB ; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

Regulated information of December 27, 2021 // Page 3 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

Disclaimer

GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 16:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
11:57aGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Transactions on GBL shares from December 20, 2021 until Decembe..
PU
12/20GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Transactions sur actions propres 20-12-2021
PU
12/20GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Transactions on GBL shares 20-12-2021
PU
12/20GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Transactions on GBL shares from December 13, 2021 until Decembe..
PU
12/20GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA : Share buyback
CO
12/13GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Transactions sur actions propres 13-12-2021
PU
12/13GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Transactions on GBL shares 13-12-2021
PU
12/13GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Transactions on GBL shares from December 6, 2021 until December..
PU
12/06GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Transactions sur actions propres 06-12-2021
PU
12/06GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Transactions on GBL shares 06-12-2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 8 513 M 9 638 M 9 638 M
Net income 2021 485 M 549 M 549 M
Net Debt 2021 528 M 598 M 598 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,8x
Yield 2021 2,69%
Capitalization 14 608 M 16 523 M 16 537 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 43,3%
Chart GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
Duration : Period :
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 97,62 €
Average target price 115,51 €
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Gallienne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xavier Likin Chief Financial Officer
Paul Guy B. Desmarais Chairman
Michael Bredael Investment Director
Antoinette d'Aspremont Lynden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA18.30%16 523
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)54.51%75 572
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.13%24 435
HAL OPTICAL INVESTMENTS B.V.24.32%14 040
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)3.79%13 372
LIFCO AB (PUBL)62.36%12 754