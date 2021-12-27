Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from December 20, 2021 until December 24, 2021 (included)
12/27/2021 | 11:57am EST
December 27, 2021 - after 5:45pm CET
Regulated information
Transactions on GBL Shares
Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from December 20, 2021 until December 24, 2021 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020
Purchases
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from December 20, 2021 until December 24, 2021 included, as part of:
The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until June 15, 2022): 146,500 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
price (EUR) price (EUR)
(EUR)
12/20/2021
32,000
94.55
93.86
94.94
Stock Exchange
3,025,450
Euronext
12/21/2021
45,000
96.07
95.68
96.26
Stock Exchange
4,323,298
Euronext
12/22/2021
40,000
96.33
96.06
96.60
Stock Exchange
3,853,352
Euronext
12/23/2021
24,000
96.95
96.66
97.24
Stock Exchange
2,326,870
Euronext
12/24/2021
5,500
97.54
97.24
97.82
Stock Exchange
536,452
Euronext
Total
146,500
96.01
14,065,422
The liquidity agreement: 5,550 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
price (EUR) price (EUR)
(EUR)
12/20/2021
100
94.06
93.62
94.98
Stock Exchange
9,406
Euronext
12/21/2021
3,000
96.01
95.66
96.32
Stock Exchange
288,036
Euronext
12/22/2021
1,700
96.21
96.06
96.60
Stock Exchange
163,551
Euronext
12/23/2021
500
96.83
96.60
97.24
Stock Exchange
48,415
Euronext
12/24/2021
250
97.48
97.22
97.82
Stock Exchange
24,370
Euronext
Total
5,550
96.18
533,778
Sales
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from December 20, 2021 until December 24, 2021 included, as part of:
The stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 0 GBL share
The liquidity agreement: 8,550 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
price (EUR) price (EUR)
(EUR)
12/20/2021
2,100
94.26
93.62
94.98
Stock Exchange
197,947
Euronext
12/21/2021
4,000
96.16
95.66
96.32
Stock Exchange
384,645
Euronext
12/22/2021
1,700
96.25
96.06
96.60
Stock Exchange
163,628
Euronext
12/23/2021
500
96.94
96.60
97.24
Stock Exchange
48,470
Euronext
12/24/2021
250
97.58
97.22
97.82
Stock Exchange
24,395
Euronext
Total
8,550
95.80
819,085
As of December 24, 2021, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 7,863,602 GBL shares representing 5.0% of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 33.0% of the fourth share buyback program is executed1.
For more information, please contact:
Xavier Likin
Alison Donohoe
Chief Financial Officer
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +32 2 289 17 72
Tel: +32 2 289 17 64
xlikin@gbl.be
adonohoe@gbl.be
