Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from December 20, 2021 until December 24, 2021 (included)

December 27, 2021 - after 5:45pm CET Regulated information Delivering meaningful growth Transactions on GBL Shares Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from December 20, 2021 until December 24, 2021 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020 Purchases GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from December 20, 2021 until December 24, 2021 included, as part of: The share buyback program: 0 GBL share

The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until June 15, 2022): 146,500 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) price (EUR) price (EUR) (EUR) 12/20/2021 32,000 94.55 93.86 94.94 Stock Exchange 3,025,450 Euronext 12/21/2021 45,000 96.07 95.68 96.26 Stock Exchange 4,323,298 Euronext 12/22/2021 40,000 96.33 96.06 96.60 Stock Exchange 3,853,352 Euronext 12/23/2021 24,000 96.95 96.66 97.24 Stock Exchange 2,326,870 Euronext 12/24/2021 5,500 97.54 97.24 97.82 Stock Exchange 536,452 Euronext Total 146,500 96.01 14,065,422 Regulated information of December 27, 2021 // Page 1 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

The liquidity agreement: 5,550 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) price (EUR) price (EUR) (EUR) 12/20/2021 100 94.06 93.62 94.98 Stock Exchange 9,406 Euronext 12/21/2021 3,000 96.01 95.66 96.32 Stock Exchange 288,036 Euronext 12/22/2021 1,700 96.21 96.06 96.60 Stock Exchange 163,551 Euronext 12/23/2021 500 96.83 96.60 97.24 Stock Exchange 48,415 Euronext 12/24/2021 250 97.48 97.22 97.82 Stock Exchange 24,370 Euronext Total 5,550 96.18 533,778 Sales GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from December 20, 2021 until December 24, 2021 included, as part of: The stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 0 GBL share

stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 0 GBL share The liquidity agreement: 8,550 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) price (EUR) price (EUR) (EUR) 12/20/2021 2,100 94.26 93.62 94.98 Stock Exchange 197,947 Euronext 12/21/2021 4,000 96.16 95.66 96.32 Stock Exchange 384,645 Euronext 12/22/2021 1,700 96.25 96.06 96.60 Stock Exchange 163,628 Euronext 12/23/2021 500 96.94 96.60 97.24 Stock Exchange 48,470 Euronext 12/24/2021 250 97.58 97.22 97.82 Stock Exchange 24,395 Euronext Total 8,550 95.80 819,085 As of December 24, 2021, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 7,863,602 GBL shares representing 5.0% of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 33.0% of the fourth share buyback program is executed1. 1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares Regulated information of December 27, 2021 // Page 2 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be