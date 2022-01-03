Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from December 27, 2021 until December 31, 2021 (included)

January 3, 2022 - after 5:45pm CET Regulated information Delivering meaningful growth Transactions on GBL Shares Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from December 27, 2021 until December 31, 2021 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020 Purchases GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from December 27, 2021 until December 31, 2021 included, as part of: The share buyback program: 0 GBL share

The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until June 15, 2022): 80,500 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 12/27/2021 15,000 97.98 97.66 98.20 1,469,703 Stock Exchange Euronext 12/28/2021 20,000 98.40 98.02 98.72 1,968,100 Stock Exchange Euronext 12/29/2021 25,000 98.44 98.30 98.68 2,460,905 Stock Exchange Euronext 12/30/2021 15,000 98.52 98.28 98.78 1,477,845 Stock Exchange Euronext 12/31/2021 5,500 98.35 98.16 98.52 540,932 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 80,500 98.35 7,917,485 The liquidity agreement: 6,500 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 12/27/2021 1,000 97.97 97.28 98.20 97,970 Stock Exchange Euronext 12/28/2021 1,500 98.41 98.00 98.74 147,610 Stock Exchange Euronext 12/29/2021 3,000 98.43 98.30 98.70 295,290 Stock Exchange Euronext 12/30/2021 1,000 98.32 98.28 98.80 98,320 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 6,500 98.34 639,190 Regulated information of January 3, 2022 // Page 1 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

Sales GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from December 27, 2021 until December 31, 2021 included, as part of: The stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 0 GBL share

stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 0 GBL share The liquidity agreement: 6,500 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 12/27/2021 1,000 98.05 97.28 98.20 98,050 Stock Exchange Euronext 12/28/2021 1,500 98.45 98.00 98.74 147,672 Stock Exchange Euronext 12/29/2021 3,000 98.53 98.30 98.70 295,588 Stock Exchange Euronext 12/30/2021 1,000 98.40 98.28 98.80 98,400 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 6,500 98.42 639,710 As of December 31, 2021, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 7,944,102 GBL shares representing 5.1% of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 34.6% of the fourth share buyback program is executed1. For more information, please contact: Xavier Likin Alison Donohoe Chief Financial Officer Head of Investor Relations Tel: +32 2 289 17 72 Tel: +32 2 289 17 64 xlikin@gbl.be adonohoe@gbl.be 1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares Regulated information of January 3, 2022 // Page 2 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be