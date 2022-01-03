Log in
    GBLB   BE0003797140

GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA

(GBLB)
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from December 27, 2021 until December 31, 2021 (included)

01/03/2022 | 12:09pm EST
January 3, 2022 - after 5:45pm CET

Regulated information

Delivering meaningful growth

Transactions on GBL Shares

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from December 27, 2021 until December 31, 2021 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020

Purchases

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from December 27, 2021 until December 31, 2021 included, as part of:

  • The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
  • The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until June 15, 2022): 80,500 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

12/27/2021

15,000

97.98

97.66

98.20

1,469,703

Stock Exchange

Euronext

12/28/2021

20,000

98.40

98.02

98.72

1,968,100

Stock Exchange

Euronext

12/29/2021

25,000

98.44

98.30

98.68

2,460,905

Stock Exchange

Euronext

12/30/2021

15,000

98.52

98.28

98.78

1,477,845

Stock Exchange

Euronext

12/31/2021

5,500

98.35

98.16

98.52

540,932

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

80,500

98.35

7,917,485

  • The liquidity agreement: 6,500 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

12/27/2021

1,000

97.97

97.28

98.20

97,970

Stock Exchange

Euronext

12/28/2021

1,500

98.41

98.00

98.74

147,610

Stock Exchange

Euronext

12/29/2021

3,000

98.43

98.30

98.70

295,290

Stock Exchange

Euronext

12/30/2021

1,000

98.32

98.28

98.80

98,320

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

6,500

98.34

639,190

Regulated information of January 3, 2022 // Page 1 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

Sales

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from December 27, 2021 until December 31, 2021 included, as part of:

  • The stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 0 GBL share
  • The liquidity agreement: 6,500 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

12/27/2021

1,000

98.05

97.28

98.20

98,050

Stock Exchange

Euronext

12/28/2021

1,500

98.45

98.00

98.74

147,672

Stock Exchange

Euronext

12/29/2021

3,000

98.53

98.30

98.70

295,588

Stock Exchange

Euronext

12/30/2021

1,000

98.40

98.28

98.80

98,400

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

6,500

98.42

639,710

As of December 31, 2021, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 7,944,102 GBL shares representing 5.1% of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 34.6% of the fourth share buyback program is executed1.

For more information, please contact:

Xavier Likin

Alison Donohoe

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +32 2 289 17 72

Tel: +32 2 289 17 64

xlikin@gbl.be

adonohoe@gbl.be

1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares

Regulated information of January 3, 2022 // Page 2 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 22.5 billion and a market capitalization of EUR 15.3 billion at the end of September 2021. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL is both a responsible company and investor and perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.

GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio of listed and private assets as well as alternative investments (through Sienna, the group's alternative investment platform), composed of global companies that are leaders in their sector, to which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor.

GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.

GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB ; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

Regulated information of January 3, 2022 // Page 3 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

Disclaimer

GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 17:08:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
