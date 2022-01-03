Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from December 27, 2021 until December 31, 2021 (included)
01/03/2022 | 12:09pm EST
January 3, 2022 - after 5:45pm CET
Regulated information
Transactions on GBL Shares
Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from December 27, 2021 until December 31, 2021 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020
Purchases
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from December 27, 2021 until December 31, 2021 included, as part of:
The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until June 15, 2022): 80,500 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
12/27/2021
15,000
97.98
97.66
98.20
1,469,703
Stock Exchange
Euronext
12/28/2021
20,000
98.40
98.02
98.72
1,968,100
Stock Exchange
Euronext
12/29/2021
25,000
98.44
98.30
98.68
2,460,905
Stock Exchange
Euronext
12/30/2021
15,000
98.52
98.28
98.78
1,477,845
Stock Exchange
Euronext
12/31/2021
5,500
98.35
98.16
98.52
540,932
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
80,500
98.35
7,917,485
The liquidity agreement: 6,500 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
12/27/2021
1,000
97.97
97.28
98.20
97,970
Stock Exchange
Euronext
12/28/2021
1,500
98.41
98.00
98.74
147,610
Stock Exchange
Euronext
12/29/2021
3,000
98.43
98.30
98.70
295,290
Stock Exchange
Euronext
12/30/2021
1,000
98.32
98.28
98.80
98,320
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
6,500
98.34
639,190
Sales
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from December 27, 2021 until December 31, 2021 included, as part of:
The stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 0 GBL share
The liquidity agreement: 6,500 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
12/27/2021
1,000
98.05
97.28
98.20
98,050
Stock Exchange
Euronext
12/28/2021
1,500
98.45
98.00
98.74
147,672
Stock Exchange
Euronext
12/29/2021
3,000
98.53
98.30
98.70
295,588
Stock Exchange
Euronext
12/30/2021
1,000
98.40
98.28
98.80
98,400
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
6,500
98.42
639,710
As of December 31, 2021, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 7,944,102 GBL shares representing 5.1% of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 34.6% of the fourth share buyback program is executed1.
