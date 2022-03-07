Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from February 28, 2022 until March 4, 2022 (included)
03/07/2022 | 12:00pm EST
March 7, 2022 - after 5:45pm CET
Regulated information
Transactions on GBL Shares
Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from February 28, 2022 until March 4, 2022 (included)
Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020
Purchases
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from February 28, 2022 until March 4, 2022 included, as part of:
The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until June 15, 2022): 202,632 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
price (EUR) price (EUR)
(EUR)
02/28/2022
38,000
92.22
90.88
92.94
Stock Exchange
3,504,193
Euronext
03/01/2022
44,332
91.96
91.34
93.00
Stock Exchange
4,076,593
Euronext
03/02/2022
42,000
91.98
90.32
92.72
Stock Exchange
3,863,122
Euronext
03/03/2022
33,000
91.31
90.56
92.44
Stock Exchange
3,013,309
Euronext
03/04/2022
45,300
87.93
87.06
89.86
Stock Exchange
3,983,111
Euronext
Total
202,632
91.00
18,440,328
The liquidity agreement: 5,900 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
price (EUR) price (EUR)
(EUR)
02/28/2022
200
90.54
90.38
92.94
Stock Exchange
18,108
Euronext
03/02/2022
500
92.24
90.32
92.72
Stock Exchange
46,120
Euronext
03/03/2022
3,100
91.69
90.56
92.46
Stock Exchange
284,246
Euronext
03/04/2022
2,100
88.05
87.06
89.86
Stock Exchange
184,904
Euronext
Total
5,900
90.40
533,378
Sales
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from February 28, 2022 until March 4, 2022 included, as part of:
The stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 0 GBL share
The liquidity agreement: 8,400 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
price (EUR) price (EUR)
(EUR)
02/28/2022
3,200
92.43
90.38
92.94
Stock Exchange
295,780
Euronext
03/02/2022
1,000
92.52
90.32
92.72
Stock Exchange
92,524
Euronext
03/03/2022
2,100
91.94
90.56
92.46
Stock Exchange
193,074
Euronext
03/04/2022
2,100
87.73
87.06
89.86
Stock Exchange
184,238
Euronext
Total
8,400
91.14
765,616
As of March 4, 2022, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 9,416,351 GBL shares representing 6.0% of the issued capital, and holds 5,500 shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 62.3% of the fourth share buyback program is executed1.
For more information, please contact:
Xavier Likin
Alison Donohoe
Chief Financial Officer
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +32 2 289 17 72
Tel: +32 2 289 17 64
xlikin@gbl.be
adonohoe@gbl.be
About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 22.5 billion and a market capitalization of EUR 15.3 billion at the end of September 2021. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL is both a responsible company and investor and perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.
GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio of listed and private assets as well as alternative investments (through Sienna, the group's alternative investment platform), composed of global companies that are leaders in their sector, to which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor.
GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.
GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB ; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.
