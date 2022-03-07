Log in
    GBLB   BE0003797140

GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA

(GBLB)
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from February 28, 2022 until March 4, 2022 (included)

03/07/2022 | 12:00pm EST
March 7, 2022 - after 5:45pm CET

Regulated information

Delivering meaningful growth

Transactions on GBL Shares

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from February 28, 2022 until March 4, 2022 (included)

Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020

Purchases

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from February 28, 2022 until March 4, 2022 included, as part of:

  • The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
  • The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until June 15, 2022): 202,632 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

price (EUR) price (EUR)

(EUR)

02/28/2022

38,000

92.22

90.88

92.94

Stock Exchange

3,504,193

Euronext

03/01/2022

44,332

91.96

91.34

93.00

Stock Exchange

4,076,593

Euronext

03/02/2022

42,000

91.98

90.32

92.72

Stock Exchange

3,863,122

Euronext

03/03/2022

33,000

91.31

90.56

92.44

Stock Exchange

3,013,309

Euronext

03/04/2022

45,300

87.93

87.06

89.86

Stock Exchange

3,983,111

Euronext

Total

202,632

91.00

18,440,328

Regulated information of March 7, 2022 // Page 1 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

  • The liquidity agreement: 5,900 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

price (EUR) price (EUR)

(EUR)

02/28/2022

200

90.54

90.38

92.94

Stock Exchange

18,108

Euronext

03/02/2022

500

92.24

90.32

92.72

Stock Exchange

46,120

Euronext

03/03/2022

3,100

91.69

90.56

92.46

Stock Exchange

284,246

Euronext

03/04/2022

2,100

88.05

87.06

89.86

Stock Exchange

184,904

Euronext

Total

5,900

90.40

533,378

Sales

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from February 28, 2022 until March 4, 2022 included, as part of:

  • The stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 0 GBL share
  • The liquidity agreement: 8,400 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

price (EUR) price (EUR)

(EUR)

02/28/2022

3,200

92.43

90.38

92.94

Stock Exchange

295,780

Euronext

03/02/2022

1,000

92.52

90.32

92.72

Stock Exchange

92,524

Euronext

03/03/2022

2,100

91.94

90.56

92.46

Stock Exchange

193,074

Euronext

03/04/2022

2,100

87.73

87.06

89.86

Stock Exchange

184,238

Euronext

Total

8,400

91.14

765,616

As of March 4, 2022, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 9,416,351 GBL shares representing 6.0% of the issued capital, and holds 5,500 shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 62.3% of the fourth share buyback program is executed1.

1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares

Regulated information of March 7, 2022 // Page 2 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

For more information, please contact:

Xavier Likin

Alison Donohoe

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +32 2 289 17 72

Tel: +32 2 289 17 64

xlikin@gbl.be

adonohoe@gbl.be

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 22.5 billion and a market capitalization of EUR 15.3 billion at the end of September 2021. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL is both a responsible company and investor and perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.

GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio of listed and private assets as well as alternative investments (through Sienna, the group's alternative investment platform), composed of global companies that are leaders in their sector, to which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor.

GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.

GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB ; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

Regulated information of March 7, 2022 // Page 3 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

Disclaimer

GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 16:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
