Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from February 28, 2022 until March 4, 2022 (included)

March 7, 2022 - after 5:45pm CET Regulated information Delivering meaningful growth Transactions on GBL Shares Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from February 28, 2022 until March 4, 2022 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020 Purchases GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from February 28, 2022 until March 4, 2022 included, as part of: The share buyback program: 0 GBL share

The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until June 15, 2022): 202,632 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) price (EUR) price (EUR) (EUR) 02/28/2022 38,000 92.22 90.88 92.94 Stock Exchange 3,504,193 Euronext 03/01/2022 44,332 91.96 91.34 93.00 Stock Exchange 4,076,593 Euronext 03/02/2022 42,000 91.98 90.32 92.72 Stock Exchange 3,863,122 Euronext 03/03/2022 33,000 91.31 90.56 92.44 Stock Exchange 3,013,309 Euronext 03/04/2022 45,300 87.93 87.06 89.86 Stock Exchange 3,983,111 Euronext Total 202,632 91.00 18,440,328 Regulated information of March 7, 2022 // Page 1 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

The liquidity agreement: 5,900 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) price (EUR) price (EUR) (EUR) 02/28/2022 200 90.54 90.38 92.94 Stock Exchange 18,108 Euronext 03/02/2022 500 92.24 90.32 92.72 Stock Exchange 46,120 Euronext 03/03/2022 3,100 91.69 90.56 92.46 Stock Exchange 284,246 Euronext 03/04/2022 2,100 88.05 87.06 89.86 Stock Exchange 184,904 Euronext Total 5,900 90.40 533,378 Sales GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from February 28, 2022 until March 4, 2022 included, as part of: The stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 0 GBL share

stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 0 GBL share The liquidity agreement: 8,400 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) price (EUR) price (EUR) (EUR) 02/28/2022 3,200 92.43 90.38 92.94 Stock Exchange 295,780 Euronext 03/02/2022 1,000 92.52 90.32 92.72 Stock Exchange 92,524 Euronext 03/03/2022 2,100 91.94 90.56 92.46 Stock Exchange 193,074 Euronext 03/04/2022 2,100 87.73 87.06 89.86 Stock Exchange 184,238 Euronext Total 8,400 91.14 765,616 As of March 4, 2022, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 9,416,351 GBL shares representing 6.0% of the issued capital, and holds 5,500 shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 62.3% of the fourth share buyback program is executed1. 1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares Regulated information of March 7, 2022 // Page 2 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be