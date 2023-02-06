Advanced search
    GBLB   BE0003797140

GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA

(GBLB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:05 2023-02-06 am EST
79.68 EUR   -1.46%
11:50aGroupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from January 30, 2023 until February 3, 2023 (included)
PU
02/01Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Droits de vote et dénominateur - Situation au 31 janvier 2023
PU
02/01Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Stemrechten en noemer - Situatie op 31 januari 2023
PU
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from January 30, 2023 until February 3, 2023 (included)

02/06/2023 | 11:50am EST
February 6, 2023 - After 5:45pm CET

Regulated information

Delivering meaningful growth

Transactions on GBL Shares

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from January 30, 2023 until February 3, 2023 (included)

Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020

Purchases

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from January 30, 2023 until February 3, 2023 included, as part of:

  • The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
  • The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until March 31, 2023): 118,983 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

Stock Exchange

01/30/2023

31,588

78.04

77.70

78.42

2,465,153

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Stock Exchange

01/31/2023

16,353

77.96

77.48

78.46

1,274,958

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Stock Exchange

02/01/2023

21,623

78.85

78.40

79.18

1,704,954

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Stock Exchange

02/02/2023

26,793

80.49

79.10

81.14

2,156,550

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Stock Exchange

02/03/2023

22,626

80.38

79.86

80.88

1,818,644

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Total

118,983

79.17

9,420,262

Regulated information of February 6, 2023 // Page 1 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

  • The liquidity agreement: 31,825 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

01/30/2023

15,000

78.03

77.70

78.42

1,170,392

Stock Exchange

Euronext

01/31/2023

3,400

77.71

77.48

78.46

264,218

Stock Exchange

Euronext

02/01/2023

3,000

78.89

78.40

79.18

236,655

Stock Exchange

Euronext

02/02/2023

5,500

80.00

79.10

81.14

439,990

Stock Exchange

Euronext

02/03/2023

4,925

80.27

79.86

80.88

395,322

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

31,825

78.76

2,506,577

Sales

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from January 30, 2023 until February 3, 2023 included, as part of:

  • The liquidity agreement: 31,800 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

01/30/2023

14,900

78.06

77.70

78.42

1,163,158

Stock Exchange

Euronext

01/31/2023

3,500

77.81

77.48

78.46

272,320

Stock Exchange

Euronext

02/01/2023

2,250

78.92

78.40

79.18

177,570

Stock Exchange

Euronext

02/02/2023

6,250

80.04

79.10

81.14

500,256

Stock Exchange

Euronext

02/03/2023

4,900

80.42

79.86

80.88

394,040

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

31,800

78.85

2,507,344

As of February 3, 2023, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 12,787,798 GBL shares representing 8.4% of the issued capital, and holds 25 shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 71.8% of the fifth share buyback program is executed1.

1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares

Regulated information of February 6, 2023 // Page 2 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

For more information, please contact:

Xavier Likin

Alison Donohoe

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +32 2 289 17 72

Tel: +32 2 289 17 64

xlikin@gbl.be

adonohoe@gbl.be

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 17.2 billion and a market capitalization of EUR 11.0 billion at the end of September 2022. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL is both a responsible company and investor and perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.

GBL aims to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio of listed and private assets as well as alternative investments (through Sienna, the group's alternative investment platform), composed of global companies that are leaders in their sector, to which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor.

GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks and cancellations.

GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: GBLB BB; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

Regulated information of February 6, 2023 // Page 3 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

Disclaimer

GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 16:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
