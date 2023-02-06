Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from January 30, 2023 until February 3, 2023 (included)

February 6, 2023 - After 5:45pm CET Regulated information Delivering meaningful growth Transactions on GBL Shares Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from January 30, 2023 until February 3, 2023 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020 Purchases GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from January 30, 2023 until February 3, 2023 included, as part of: The share buyback program: 0 GBL share

The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until March 31, 2023): 118,983 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) Stock Exchange 01/30/2023 31,588 78.04 77.70 78.42 2,465,153 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Stock Exchange 01/31/2023 16,353 77.96 77.48 78.46 1,274,958 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Stock Exchange 02/01/2023 21,623 78.85 78.40 79.18 1,704,954 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Stock Exchange 02/02/2023 26,793 80.49 79.10 81.14 2,156,550 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Stock Exchange 02/03/2023 22,626 80.38 79.86 80.88 1,818,644 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Total 118,983 79.17 9,420,262 Regulated information of February 6, 2023 // Page 1 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

The liquidity agreement: 31,825 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 01/30/2023 15,000 78.03 77.70 78.42 1,170,392 Stock Exchange Euronext 01/31/2023 3,400 77.71 77.48 78.46 264,218 Stock Exchange Euronext 02/01/2023 3,000 78.89 78.40 79.18 236,655 Stock Exchange Euronext 02/02/2023 5,500 80.00 79.10 81.14 439,990 Stock Exchange Euronext 02/03/2023 4,925 80.27 79.86 80.88 395,322 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 31,825 78.76 2,506,577 Sales GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from January 30, 2023 until February 3, 2023 included, as part of: The liquidity agreement: 31,800 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 01/30/2023 14,900 78.06 77.70 78.42 1,163,158 Stock Exchange Euronext 01/31/2023 3,500 77.81 77.48 78.46 272,320 Stock Exchange Euronext 02/01/2023 2,250 78.92 78.40 79.18 177,570 Stock Exchange Euronext 02/02/2023 6,250 80.04 79.10 81.14 500,256 Stock Exchange Euronext 02/03/2023 4,900 80.42 79.86 80.88 394,040 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 31,800 78.85 2,507,344 As of February 3, 2023, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 12,787,798 GBL shares representing 8.4% of the issued capital, and holds 25 shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 71.8% of the fifth share buyback program is executed1. 1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares Regulated information of February 6, 2023 // Page 2 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be