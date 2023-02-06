Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from January 30, 2023 until February 3, 2023 (included)
02/06/2023 | 11:50am EST
February 6, 2023 - After 5:45pm CET
Regulated information
Transactions on GBL Shares
Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from January 30, 2023 until February 3, 2023 (included)
Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020
Purchases
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from January 30, 2023 until February 3, 2023 included, as part of:
The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until March 31, 2023): 118,983 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
Stock Exchange
01/30/2023
31,588
78.04
77.70
78.42
2,465,153
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Stock Exchange
01/31/2023
16,353
77.96
77.48
78.46
1,274,958
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Stock Exchange
02/01/2023
21,623
78.85
78.40
79.18
1,704,954
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Stock Exchange
02/02/2023
26,793
80.49
79.10
81.14
2,156,550
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Stock Exchange
02/03/2023
22,626
80.38
79.86
80.88
1,818,644
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Total
118,983
79.17
9,420,262
The liquidity agreement: 31,825 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
01/30/2023
15,000
78.03
77.70
78.42
1,170,392
Stock Exchange
Euronext
01/31/2023
3,400
77.71
77.48
78.46
264,218
Stock Exchange
Euronext
02/01/2023
3,000
78.89
78.40
79.18
236,655
Stock Exchange
Euronext
02/02/2023
5,500
80.00
79.10
81.14
439,990
Stock Exchange
Euronext
02/03/2023
4,925
80.27
79.86
80.88
395,322
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
31,825
78.76
2,506,577
Sales
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from January 30, 2023 until February 3, 2023 included, as part of:
The liquidity agreement: 31,800 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
01/30/2023
14,900
78.06
77.70
78.42
1,163,158
Stock Exchange
Euronext
01/31/2023
3,500
77.81
77.48
78.46
272,320
Stock Exchange
Euronext
02/01/2023
2,250
78.92
78.40
79.18
177,570
Stock Exchange
Euronext
02/02/2023
6,250
80.04
79.10
81.14
500,256
Stock Exchange
Euronext
02/03/2023
4,900
80.42
79.86
80.88
394,040
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
31,800
78.85
2,507,344
As of February 3, 2023, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 12,787,798 GBL shares representing 8.4% of the issued capital, and holds 25 shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 71.8% of the fifth share buyback program is executed1.
For more information, please contact:
Xavier Likin
Alison Donohoe
Chief Financial Officer
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +32 2 289 17 72
Tel: +32 2 289 17 64
xlikin@gbl.be
adonohoe@gbl.be
About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 17.2 billion and a market capitalization of EUR 11.0 billion at the end of September 2022. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL is both a responsible company and investor and perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.
GBL aims to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio of listed and private assets as well as alternative investments (through Sienna, the group's alternative investment platform), composed of global companies that are leaders in their sector, to which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor.
GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks and cancellations.
GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: GBLB BB; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.
