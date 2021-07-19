Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from July 12, 2021 until July 16, 2021 (included)

July 19, 2021 - after 5:45pm CET

Regulated information

Transactions on GBL Shares

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from July 12, 2021 until July 16, 2021 (included)

Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020

Purchases

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from July 12, 2021 until July 16, 2021 included, as part of:

The share buyback program: 0 GBL share

The liquidity agreement: 8,664 GBL shares

Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) price (EUR) price (EUR) (EUR) 07/12/2021 1,602 95.57 95.00 96.60 Stock Exchange 153,100 Euronext 07/13/2021 1,200 96.70 96.42 97.28 Stock Exchange 116,037 Euronext 07/14/2021 1,300 96.64 96.32 97.00 Stock Exchange 125,634 Euronext 07/15/2021 1,762 96.46 96.00 97.14 Stock Exchange 169,957 Euronext 07/16/2021 2,800 96.05 95.74 96.70 Stock Exchange 268,934 Euronext Total 8,664 96.22 833,662

Sales

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from July 12, 2021 until July 16, 2021 included, as part of:

The stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 366 GBL shares

Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Negotiation method / market Trade date shares price (EUR) price (EUR) price (EUR) (EUR) 07/15/2021 366 91.90 n.a. n.a. 33,635 OTC Total 366 91.90 33,635

