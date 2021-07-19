Log in
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from July 12, 2021 until July 16, 2021 (included)

07/19/2021 | 11:50am EDT
July 19, 2021 - after 5:45pm CET

Regulated information

Delivering meaningful growth

Transactions on GBL Shares

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from July 12, 2021 until July 16, 2021 (included)

Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020

Purchases

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from July 12, 2021 until July 16, 2021 included, as part of:

  • The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
  • The liquidity agreement: 8,664 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

price (EUR) price (EUR)

(EUR)

07/12/2021

1,602

95.57

95.00

96.60

Stock Exchange

153,100

Euronext

07/13/2021

1,200

96.70

96.42

97.28

Stock Exchange

116,037

Euronext

07/14/2021

1,300

96.64

96.32

97.00

Stock Exchange

125,634

Euronext

07/15/2021

1,762

96.46

96.00

97.14

Stock Exchange

169,957

Euronext

07/16/2021

2,800

96.05

95.74

96.70

Stock Exchange

268,934

Euronext

Total

8,664

96.22

833,662

Sales

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from July 12, 2021 until July 16, 2021 included, as part of:

  • The stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 366 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Negotiation method / market

Trade date

shares

price (EUR)

price (EUR) price (EUR)

(EUR)

07/15/2021

366

91.90

n.a.

n.a.

33,635

OTC

Total

366

91.90

33,635

Regulated information of July 19, 2021 // Page 1 / 2 // For more information: www.gbl.be

  • The liquidity agreement: 8,664 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

price (EUR) price (EUR)

(EUR)

07/12/2021

1,602

95.64

95.00

96.60

Stock Exchange

153,212

Euronext

07/13/2021

1,200

96.82

96.42

97.28

Stock Exchange

116,181

Euronext

07/14/2021

1,300

96.67

96.32

97.00

Stock Exchange

125,672

Euronext

07/15/2021

1,762

96.37

96.00

97.14

Stock Exchange

169,800

Euronext

07/16/2021

2,800

96.07

95.74

96.70

Stock Exchange

268,997

Euronext

Total

8,664

96.24

833,862

As of July 16, 2021,

GBL

holds

directly

and through

its subsidiaries 9,584,937 GBL shares representing 5.9% of

the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 37.3% of the third share buyback program is executed1.

For more information, please contact:

Xavier Likin

Alison Donohoe

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +32 2 289 17 72

Tel: +32 2 289 17 64

xlikin@gbl.be

adonohoe@gbl.be

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 21 billion and a market capitalisation of EUR 14 billion at the end of March 2021. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio composed of global companies, leaders in their sector, in which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor. GBL seeks to provide attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of a sustainable dividend and growth in its net asset value.

GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB ; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares

Regulated information of July 19, 2021 // Page 2 / 2 // For more information: www.gbl.be

Disclaimer

GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 15:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
