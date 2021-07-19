Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from July 12, 2021 until July 16, 2021 (included)
07/19/2021 | 11:50am EDT
July 19, 2021 - after 5:45pm CET
Regulated information
Transactions on GBL Shares
Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from July 12, 2021 until July 16, 2021 (included)
Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020
Purchases
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from July 12, 2021 until July 16, 2021 included, as part of:
The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
The liquidity agreement: 8,664 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
price (EUR) price (EUR)
(EUR)
07/12/2021
1,602
95.57
95.00
96.60
Stock Exchange
153,100
Euronext
07/13/2021
1,200
96.70
96.42
97.28
Stock Exchange
116,037
Euronext
07/14/2021
1,300
96.64
96.32
97.00
Stock Exchange
125,634
Euronext
07/15/2021
1,762
96.46
96.00
97.14
Stock Exchange
169,957
Euronext
07/16/2021
2,800
96.05
95.74
96.70
Stock Exchange
268,934
Euronext
Total
8,664
96.22
833,662
Sales
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from July 12, 2021 until July 16, 2021 included, as part of:
The stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 366 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Negotiation method / market
Trade date
shares
price (EUR)
price (EUR) price (EUR)
(EUR)
07/15/2021
366
91.90
n.a.
n.a.
33,635
OTC
Total
366
91.90
33,635
The liquidity agreement: 8,664 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
price (EUR) price (EUR)
(EUR)
07/12/2021
1,602
95.64
95.00
96.60
Stock Exchange
153,212
Euronext
07/13/2021
1,200
96.82
96.42
97.28
Stock Exchange
116,181
Euronext
07/14/2021
1,300
96.67
96.32
97.00
Stock Exchange
125,672
Euronext
07/15/2021
1,762
96.37
96.00
97.14
Stock Exchange
169,800
Euronext
07/16/2021
2,800
96.07
95.74
96.70
Stock Exchange
268,997
Euronext
Total
8,664
96.24
833,862
As of July 16, 2021,
GBL
holds
directly
and through
its subsidiaries 9,584,937 GBL shares representing 5.9% of
the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 37.3% of the third share buyback program is executed1.
About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 21 billion and a market capitalisation of EUR 14 billion at the end of March 2021. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio composed of global companies, leaders in their sector, in which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor. GBL seeks to provide attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of a sustainable dividend and growth in its net asset value.
GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB ; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.
