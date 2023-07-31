July 31, 2023 - After 5:45pm CET

Transactions on GBL Shares

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from July 24, 2023 until July 28, 2023 (included)

Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020

Purchases

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from July 24, 2023 until July 28, 2023 included, as part of:

  • The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
  • The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until December 29, 2023): 110,392 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

Stock Exchange

07/24/2023

20,034

73.10

72.38

73.44

1,464,455

Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,

Euronext

Stock Exchange

07/25/2023

25,127

73.74

73.06

74.02

1,852,938

Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,

Euronext

Stock Exchange

07/26/2023

21,457

73.48

73.16

73.92

1,576,596

Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,

Euronext

Stock Exchange

07/27/2023

19,931

74.15

73.86

74.54

1,477,812

Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,

Euronext

Stock Exchange

07/28/2023

23,843

73.91

73.56

74.16

1,762,308

Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,

Euronext

Total

110,392

73.68

8,134,108

  • The liquidity agreement: 25,756 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

07/24/2023

7,170

73.13

72.38

73.44

524,308

Stock Exchange

Euronext

07/25/2023

4,036

73.76

73.06

74.02

297,703

Stock Exchange

Euronext

07/26/2023

6,450

73.55

73.16

73.92

474,385

Stock Exchange

Euronext

07/27/2023

6,600

74.19

73.86

74.54

489,643

Stock Exchange

Euronext

07/28/2023

1,500

73.72

73.56

74.16

110,575

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

25,756

73.64

1,896,614

Sales

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from July 24, 2023 until July 28, 2023 included, as part of:

  • The liquidity agreement: 25,756 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

07/24/2023

5,170

73.14

72.38

73.44

378,135

Stock Exchange

Euronext

07/25/2023

6,036

73.70

73.06

74.02

444,856

Stock Exchange

Euronext

07/26/2023

6,450

73.57

73.16

73.92

474,555

Stock Exchange

Euronext

07/27/2023

4,600

74.15

73.86

74.54

341,072

Stock Exchange

Euronext

07/28/2023

3,500

73.97

73.56

74.16

258,888

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

25,756

73.67

1,897,506

As of July 28, 2023, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 9,961,144 GBL shares representing 6.8% of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 25.0% of the sixth share buyback program is executed1.

1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares

For more information, please contact:

Xavier Likin

Alison Donohoe

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +32 2 289 17 72

Tel: +32 2 289 17 64

xlikin@gbl.be

adonohoe@gbl.be

