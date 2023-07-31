July 31, 2023 - After 5:45pm CET
Regulated information
Delivering meaningful growth
Transactions on GBL Shares
Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from July 24, 2023 until July 28, 2023 (included)
Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020
Purchases
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from July 24, 2023 until July 28, 2023 included, as part of:
- The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
- The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until December 29, 2023): 110,392 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
Stock Exchange
07/24/2023
20,034
73.10
72.38
73.44
1,464,455
Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,
Euronext
Stock Exchange
07/25/2023
25,127
73.74
73.06
74.02
1,852,938
Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,
Euronext
Stock Exchange
07/26/2023
21,457
73.48
73.16
73.92
1,576,596
Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,
Euronext
Stock Exchange
07/27/2023
19,931
74.15
73.86
74.54
1,477,812
Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,
Euronext
Stock Exchange
07/28/2023
23,843
73.91
73.56
74.16
1,762,308
Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,
Euronext
Total
110,392
73.68
8,134,108
- The liquidity agreement: 25,756 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
07/24/2023
7,170
73.13
72.38
73.44
524,308
Stock Exchange
Euronext
07/25/2023
4,036
73.76
73.06
74.02
297,703
Stock Exchange
Euronext
07/26/2023
6,450
73.55
73.16
73.92
474,385
Stock Exchange
Euronext
07/27/2023
6,600
74.19
73.86
74.54
489,643
Stock Exchange
Euronext
07/28/2023
1,500
73.72
73.56
74.16
110,575
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
25,756
73.64
1,896,614
Sales
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from July 24, 2023 until July 28, 2023 included, as part of:
- The liquidity agreement: 25,756 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
07/24/2023
5,170
73.14
72.38
73.44
378,135
Stock Exchange
Euronext
07/25/2023
6,036
73.70
73.06
74.02
444,856
Stock Exchange
Euronext
07/26/2023
6,450
73.57
73.16
73.92
474,555
Stock Exchange
Euronext
07/27/2023
4,600
74.15
73.86
74.54
341,072
Stock Exchange
Euronext
07/28/2023
3,500
73.97
73.56
74.16
258,888
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
25,756
73.67
1,897,506
As of July 28, 2023, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 9,961,144 GBL shares representing 6.8% of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 25.0% of the sixth share buyback program is executed1.
1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares
For more information, please contact:
Xavier Likin
Alison Donohoe
Chief Financial Officer
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +32 2 289 17 72
Tel: +32 2 289 17 64
xlikin@gbl.be
adonohoe@gbl.be
About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing and a net asset value of €18.6bn at the end of March 2023. As a leading and active investor in Europe, GBL focuses on long-term value creation with the support of a stable family shareholder base. As a responsible company and investor, GBL perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.
GBL aims to grow its diversified high-quality portfolio of listed, private and alternative investments.
GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.
GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: GBLB BB; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.
