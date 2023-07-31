July 31, 2023 - After 5:45pm CET Regulated information Delivering meaningful growth Transactions on GBL Shares Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from July 24, 2023 until July 28, 2023 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020 Purchases GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from July 24, 2023 until July 28, 2023 included, as part of: The share buyback program: 0 GBL share

The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until December 29, 2023): 110,392 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) Stock Exchange 07/24/2023 20,034 73.10 72.38 73.44 1,464,455 Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise, Euronext Stock Exchange 07/25/2023 25,127 73.74 73.06 74.02 1,852,938 Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise, Euronext Stock Exchange 07/26/2023 21,457 73.48 73.16 73.92 1,576,596 Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise, Euronext Stock Exchange 07/27/2023 19,931 74.15 73.86 74.54 1,477,812 Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise, Euronext Stock Exchange 07/28/2023 23,843 73.91 73.56 74.16 1,762,308 Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise, Euronext Total 110,392 73.68 8,134,108

The liquidity agreement: 25,756 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 07/24/2023 7,170 73.13 72.38 73.44 524,308 Stock Exchange Euronext 07/25/2023 4,036 73.76 73.06 74.02 297,703 Stock Exchange Euronext 07/26/2023 6,450 73.55 73.16 73.92 474,385 Stock Exchange Euronext 07/27/2023 6,600 74.19 73.86 74.54 489,643 Stock Exchange Euronext 07/28/2023 1,500 73.72 73.56 74.16 110,575 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 25,756 73.64 1,896,614 Sales GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from July 24, 2023 until July 28, 2023 included, as part of: The liquidity agreement: 25,756 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 07/24/2023 5,170 73.14 72.38 73.44 378,135 Stock Exchange Euronext 07/25/2023 6,036 73.70 73.06 74.02 444,856 Stock Exchange Euronext 07/26/2023 6,450 73.57 73.16 73.92 474,555 Stock Exchange Euronext 07/27/2023 4,600 74.15 73.86 74.54 341,072 Stock Exchange Euronext 07/28/2023 3,500 73.97 73.56 74.16 258,888 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 25,756 73.67 1,897,506 As of July 28, 2023, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 9,961,144 GBL shares representing 6.8% of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 25.0% of the sixth share buyback program is executed1. 1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares