Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from March 27 2023 until March 31, 2023 (included)

April 3, 2023 - After 5:45pm CET Regulated information Delivering meaningful growth Transactions on GBL Shares Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from March 27 2023 until March 31, 2023 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020 Purchases GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from March 27, 2023 until March 31, 2023 included, as part of: The share buyback program: 0 GBL share

The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until June 30, 2023): 165,371 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) Stock Exchange 03/27/2023 33,920 75.82 75.40 76.24 2,571,658 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Stock Exchange 03/28/2023 25,519 75.17 74.86 76.14 1,918,358 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Stock Exchange 03/29/2023 21,721 75.76 75.40 76.04 1,645,644 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Stock Exchange 03/30/2023 43,208 77.78 76.86 78.22 3,360,770 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Stock Exchange 03/31/2023 41,003 78.19 77.56 78.66 3,205,856 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Total 165,371 76.81 12,702,284

The liquidity agreement: 28,680 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 03/27/2023 4,936 75.75 75.40 76.24 373,920 Stock Exchange Euronext 03/28/2023 5,100 75.21 74.86 76.14 383,560 Stock Exchange Euronext 03/29/2023 3,000 75.59 75.40 76.04 226,780 Stock Exchange Euronext 03/30/2023 12,644 77.73 76.86 78.22 982,824 Stock Exchange Euronext 03/31/2023 3,000 77.90 77.56 78.66 233,706 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 28,680 76.74 2,200,790 Sales GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from March 27, 2023 until March 31, 2023 included, as part of: The liquidity agreement: 31,280 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 03/27/2023 6,000 75.88 75.40 76.24 455,299 Stock Exchange Euronext 03/28/2023 636 75.81 74.86 76.14 48,214 Stock Exchange Euronext 03/29/2023 9,000 75.74 75.40 76.04 681,630 Stock Exchange Euronext 03/30/2023 9,144 77.76 76.86 78.22 711,046 Stock Exchange Euronext 03/31/2023 6,500 78.01 77.56 78.66 507,096 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 31,280 76.83 2,403,285 As of March 31, 2023, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 14,112,282 GBL shares representing 9.2% of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 92.4% of the fifth share buyback program is executed1. 1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares