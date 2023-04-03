Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
  News
  Summary
    GBLB   BE0003797140

GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA

(GBLB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:27 2023-04-03 am EDT
78.28 EUR   -0.28%
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from March 27 2023 until March 31, 2023 (included)

04/03/2023 | 11:56am EDT
April 3, 2023 - After 5:45pm CET

Regulated information

Delivering meaningful growth

Transactions on GBL Shares

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from March 27 2023 until March 31, 2023 (included)

Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020

Purchases

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from March 27, 2023 until March 31, 2023 included, as part of:

  • The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
  • The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until June 30, 2023): 165,371 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

Stock Exchange

03/27/2023

33,920

75.82

75.40

76.24

2,571,658

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Stock Exchange

03/28/2023

25,519

75.17

74.86

76.14

1,918,358

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Stock Exchange

03/29/2023

21,721

75.76

75.40

76.04

1,645,644

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Stock Exchange

03/30/2023

43,208

77.78

76.86

78.22

3,360,770

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Stock Exchange

03/31/2023

41,003

78.19

77.56

78.66

3,205,856

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Total

165,371

76.81

12,702,284

Regulated information of April 3, 2023 // Page 1 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

  • The liquidity agreement: 28,680 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

03/27/2023

4,936

75.75

75.40

76.24

373,920

Stock Exchange

Euronext

03/28/2023

5,100

75.21

74.86

76.14

383,560

Stock Exchange

Euronext

03/29/2023

3,000

75.59

75.40

76.04

226,780

Stock Exchange

Euronext

03/30/2023

12,644

77.73

76.86

78.22

982,824

Stock Exchange

Euronext

03/31/2023

3,000

77.90

77.56

78.66

233,706

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

28,680

76.74

2,200,790

Sales

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from March 27, 2023 until March 31, 2023 included, as part of:

  • The liquidity agreement: 31,280 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

03/27/2023

6,000

75.88

75.40

76.24

455,299

Stock Exchange

Euronext

03/28/2023

636

75.81

74.86

76.14

48,214

Stock Exchange

Euronext

03/29/2023

9,000

75.74

75.40

76.04

681,630

Stock Exchange

Euronext

03/30/2023

9,144

77.76

76.86

78.22

711,046

Stock Exchange

Euronext

03/31/2023

6,500

78.01

77.56

78.66

507,096

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

31,280

76.83

2,403,285

As of March 31, 2023, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 14,112,282 GBL shares representing 9.2% of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 92.4% of the fifth share buyback program is executed1.

1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares

Regulated information of April 3, 2023 // Page 2 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

For more information, please contact:

Xavier Likin

Alison Donohoe

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +32 2 289 17 72

Tel: +32 2 289 17 64

xlikin@gbl.be

adonohoe@gbl.be

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing and a net asset value of €17.8bn at the end of December 2022. As a leading and active investor in Europe, GBL focuses on long-term value creation with the support of a stable family shareholder base. As a responsible company and investor, GBL perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.

GBL aims to grow its diversified high-quality portfolio of listed, private and alternative investments.

GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.

GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: GBLB BB; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

Regulated information of April 3, 2023 // Page 3 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

Disclaimer

GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 15:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
