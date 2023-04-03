Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from March 27 2023 until March 31, 2023 (included)
04/03/2023 | 11:56am EDT
April 3, 2023 - After 5:45pm CET
Regulated information
Delivering meaningful growth
Transactions on GBL Shares
Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from March 27 2023 until March 31, 2023 (included)
Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020
Purchases
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from March 27, 2023 until March 31, 2023 included, as part of:
The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until June 30, 2023): 165,371 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
Stock Exchange
03/27/2023
33,920
75.82
75.40
76.24
2,571,658
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Stock Exchange
03/28/2023
25,519
75.17
74.86
76.14
1,918,358
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Stock Exchange
03/29/2023
21,721
75.76
75.40
76.04
1,645,644
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Stock Exchange
03/30/2023
43,208
77.78
76.86
78.22
3,360,770
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Stock Exchange
03/31/2023
41,003
78.19
77.56
78.66
3,205,856
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Total
165,371
76.81
12,702,284
The liquidity agreement: 28,680 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
03/27/2023
4,936
75.75
75.40
76.24
373,920
Stock Exchange
Euronext
03/28/2023
5,100
75.21
74.86
76.14
383,560
Stock Exchange
Euronext
03/29/2023
3,000
75.59
75.40
76.04
226,780
Stock Exchange
Euronext
03/30/2023
12,644
77.73
76.86
78.22
982,824
Stock Exchange
Euronext
03/31/2023
3,000
77.90
77.56
78.66
233,706
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
28,680
76.74
2,200,790
Sales
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from March 27, 2023 until March 31, 2023 included, as part of:
The liquidity agreement: 31,280 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
03/27/2023
6,000
75.88
75.40
76.24
455,299
Stock Exchange
Euronext
03/28/2023
636
75.81
74.86
76.14
48,214
Stock Exchange
Euronext
03/29/2023
9,000
75.74
75.40
76.04
681,630
Stock Exchange
Euronext
03/30/2023
9,144
77.76
76.86
78.22
711,046
Stock Exchange
Euronext
03/31/2023
6,500
78.01
77.56
78.66
507,096
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
31,280
76.83
2,403,285
As of March 31, 2023, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 14,112,282 GBL shares representing 9.2% of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 92.4% of the fifth share buyback program is executed1.
For more information, please contact:
Xavier Likin
Alison Donohoe
Chief Financial Officer
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +32 2 289 17 72
Tel: +32 2 289 17 64
xlikin@gbl.be
adonohoe@gbl.be
About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing and a net asset value of €17.8bn at the end of December 2022. As a leading and active investor in Europe, GBL focuses on long-term value creation with the support of a stable family shareholder base. As a responsible company and investor, GBL perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.
GBL aims to grow its diversified high-quality portfolio of listed, private and alternative investments.
GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.
GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: GBLB BB; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.
