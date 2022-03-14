Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from March 7, 2022 until March 11, 2022 (included)

March 14, 2022 - after 5:45pm CET Regulated information Delivering meaningful growth Transactions on GBL Shares Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from March 7, 2022 until March 11, 2022 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020 Purchases GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from March 7, 2022 until March 11, 2022 included, as part of: The share buyback program: 0 GBL share

The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until June 15, 2022): 256,400 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 03/07/2022 46,600 84.47 82.24 86.34 3,936,237 Stock Exchange Euronext 03/08/2022 48,900 85.00 83.72 86.80 4,156,256 Stock Exchange Euronext 03/09/2022 51,800 88.89 86.24 89.74 4,604,492 Stock Exchange Euronext 03/10/2022 53,900 88.81 88.28 90.58 4,786,854 Stock Exchange Euronext 03/11/2022 55,200 90.20 88.98 91.54 4,979,167 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 256,400 87.61 22,463,006 Regulated information of March 14, 2022 // Page 1 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

The liquidity agreement: 54,232 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 03/08/2022 500 84.24 83.52 86.80 42,120 Stock Exchange Euronext 03/09/2022 8,700 88.23 85.70 89.74 767,623 Stock Exchange Euronext 03/10/2022 8,500 89.57 88.24 90.58 761,369 Stock Exchange Euronext 03/11/2022 36,532 90.59 88.94 91.74 3,309,558 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 54,232 90.00 4,880,670 Sales GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from March 7, 2022 until March 11, 2022 included, as part of: The stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 0 GBL share

stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 0 GBL share The liquidity agreement: 53,232 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 03/09/2022 9,700 88.48 85.70 89.74 858,271 Stock Exchange Euronext 03/10/2022 8,500 89.79 88.24 90.58 763,193 Stock Exchange Euronext 03/11/2022 35,032 90.60 88.94 91.74 3,173,969 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 53,232 90.09 4,795,433 As of March 11, 2022, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 9,673,751 GBL shares representing 6.2% of the issued capital, and holds 6,500 shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 66.8% of the fourth share buyback program is executed1. For more information, please contact: Xavier Likin Alison Donohoe Chief Financial Officer Head of Investor Relations Tel: +32 2 289 17 72 Tel: +32 2 289 17 64 xlikin@gbl.be adonohoe@gbl.be 1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares Regulated information of March 14, 2022 // Page 2 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be