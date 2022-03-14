Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from March 7, 2022 until March 11, 2022 (included)
03/14/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
March 14, 2022 - after 5:45pm CET
Regulated information
Delivering meaningful growth
Transactions on GBL Shares
Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from March 7, 2022 until March 11, 2022 (included)
Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020
Purchases
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from March 7, 2022 until March 11, 2022 included, as part of:
The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until June 15, 2022): 256,400 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
03/07/2022
46,600
84.47
82.24
86.34
3,936,237
Stock Exchange
Euronext
03/08/2022
48,900
85.00
83.72
86.80
4,156,256
Stock Exchange
Euronext
03/09/2022
51,800
88.89
86.24
89.74
4,604,492
Stock Exchange
Euronext
03/10/2022
53,900
88.81
88.28
90.58
4,786,854
Stock Exchange
Euronext
03/11/2022
55,200
90.20
88.98
91.54
4,979,167
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
256,400
87.61
22,463,006
The liquidity agreement: 54,232 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
03/08/2022
500
84.24
83.52
86.80
42,120
Stock Exchange
Euronext
03/09/2022
8,700
88.23
85.70
89.74
767,623
Stock Exchange
Euronext
03/10/2022
8,500
89.57
88.24
90.58
761,369
Stock Exchange
Euronext
03/11/2022
36,532
90.59
88.94
91.74
3,309,558
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
54,232
90.00
4,880,670
Sales
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from March 7, 2022 until March 11, 2022 included, as part of:
The stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 0 GBL share
The liquidity agreement: 53,232 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
03/09/2022
9,700
88.48
85.70
89.74
858,271
Stock Exchange
Euronext
03/10/2022
8,500
89.79
88.24
90.58
763,193
Stock Exchange
Euronext
03/11/2022
35,032
90.60
88.94
91.74
3,173,969
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
53,232
90.09
4,795,433
As of March 11, 2022, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 9,673,751 GBL shares representing 6.2% of the issued capital, and holds 6,500 shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 66.8% of the fourth share buyback program is executed1.
About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 22.5 billion and a market capitalization of EUR 15.3 billion at the end of December 2021. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL is both a responsible company and investor and perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.
GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio of listed and private assets as well as alternative investments (through Sienna, the group's alternative investment platform), composed of global companies that are leaders in their sector, to which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor.
GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.
GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB ; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.
