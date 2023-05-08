Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from May 2, 2023until May 5, 2023 (included)
05/08/2023 | 11:54am EDT
May 8, 2023 - After 5:45pm CET
Regulated information
Delivering meaningful growth
Transactions on GBL Shares
Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from May 2, 2023 until May 5, 2023 (included)
Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020
Purchases
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from May 2, 2023 until May 5, 2023 included, as part of:
The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until June 30, 2023): 137,227 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
Stock Exchange
05/02/2023
31,533
80.49
80.00
81.48
2,538,019
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Stock Exchange
05/03/2023
24,586
80.29
80.04
80.48
1,974,069
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Stock Exchange
05/04/2023
50,067
79.30
78.66
80.26
3,970,553
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Stock Exchange
05/05/2023
31,041
80.24
79.72
80.48
2,490,876
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Total
137,227
79.97
10,973,517
The liquidity agreement: 13,550 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
05/02/2023
3,400
80.67
80.00
81.48
274,288
Stock Exchange
Euronext
05/03/2023
5,000
80.28
80.04
80.48
401,422
Stock Exchange
Euronext
05/04/2023
2,950
79.55
78.66
80.26
234,686
Stock Exchange
Euronext
05/05/2023
2,200
80.23
79.72
80.48
176,512
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
13,550
80.21
1,086,908
Sales
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from May 2, 2023 until May 5, 2023 included, as part of:
The liquidity agreement: 13,575 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
05/02/2023
25
81.36
80.00
81.48
2,034
Stock Exchange
Euronext
05/03/2023
3,397
80.31
80.04
80.48
272,799
Stock Exchange
Euronext
05/04/2023
1,953
79.71
78.66
80.26
155,669
Stock Exchange
Euronext
05/05/2023
8,200
80.23
79.72
80.48
657,916
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
13,575
80.18
1,088,418
As of May 5, 2023, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 8,389,524 GBL shares1 representing 5.7% of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 1.7% of the sixth share buyback program is executed2.
Taking into account the cancellation of 6,300,000 treasury shares approved by the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of May 4, 2023
