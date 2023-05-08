Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from May 2, 2023until May 5, 2023 (included)

May 8, 2023 - After 5:45pm CET Regulated information Delivering meaningful growth Transactions on GBL Shares Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from May 2, 2023 until May 5, 2023 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020 Purchases GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from May 2, 2023 until May 5, 2023 included, as part of: The share buyback program: 0 GBL share

The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until June 30, 2023): 137,227 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) Stock Exchange 05/02/2023 31,533 80.49 80.00 81.48 2,538,019 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Stock Exchange 05/03/2023 24,586 80.29 80.04 80.48 1,974,069 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Stock Exchange 05/04/2023 50,067 79.30 78.66 80.26 3,970,553 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Stock Exchange 05/05/2023 31,041 80.24 79.72 80.48 2,490,876 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Total 137,227 79.97 10,973,517 Regulated information of May 8, 2023 // Page 1 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

The liquidity agreement: 13,550 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 05/02/2023 3,400 80.67 80.00 81.48 274,288 Stock Exchange Euronext 05/03/2023 5,000 80.28 80.04 80.48 401,422 Stock Exchange Euronext 05/04/2023 2,950 79.55 78.66 80.26 234,686 Stock Exchange Euronext 05/05/2023 2,200 80.23 79.72 80.48 176,512 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 13,550 80.21 1,086,908 Sales GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from May 2, 2023 until May 5, 2023 included, as part of: The liquidity agreement: 13,575 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 05/02/2023 25 81.36 80.00 81.48 2,034 Stock Exchange Euronext 05/03/2023 3,397 80.31 80.04 80.48 272,799 Stock Exchange Euronext 05/04/2023 1,953 79.71 78.66 80.26 155,669 Stock Exchange Euronext 05/05/2023 8,200 80.23 79.72 80.48 657,916 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 13,575 80.18 1,088,418 As of May 5, 2023, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 8,389,524 GBL shares1 representing 5.7% of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 1.7% of the sixth share buyback program is executed2. Taking into account the cancellation of 6,300,000 treasury shares approved by the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of May 4, 2023 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares Regulated information of May 8, 2023 // Page 2 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be