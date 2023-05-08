Advanced search
    GBLB   BE0003797140

GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA

(GBLB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:21 2023-05-08 am EDT
80.64 EUR   +0.32%
11:54aGroupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from May 2, 2023until May 5, 2023 (included)
PU
01:17aFrance's Alstom Names CFO, Chief Human Resources Officer
MT
05/04GBL : GBL kicks off 2023 on the right foot
Alphavalue
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from May 2, 2023until May 5, 2023 (included)

05/08/2023 | 11:54am EDT
May 8, 2023 - After 5:45pm CET

Regulated information

Delivering meaningful growth

Transactions on GBL Shares

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from May 2, 2023 until May 5, 2023 (included)

Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020

Purchases

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from May 2, 2023 until May 5, 2023 included, as part of:

  • The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
  • The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until June 30, 2023): 137,227 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

Stock Exchange

05/02/2023

31,533

80.49

80.00

81.48

2,538,019

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Stock Exchange

05/03/2023

24,586

80.29

80.04

80.48

1,974,069

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Stock Exchange

05/04/2023

50,067

79.30

78.66

80.26

3,970,553

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Stock Exchange

05/05/2023

31,041

80.24

79.72

80.48

2,490,876

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Total

137,227

79.97

10,973,517

Regulated information of May 8, 2023 // Page 1 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

  • The liquidity agreement: 13,550 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

05/02/2023

3,400

80.67

80.00

81.48

274,288

Stock Exchange

Euronext

05/03/2023

5,000

80.28

80.04

80.48

401,422

Stock Exchange

Euronext

05/04/2023

2,950

79.55

78.66

80.26

234,686

Stock Exchange

Euronext

05/05/2023

2,200

80.23

79.72

80.48

176,512

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

13,550

80.21

1,086,908

Sales

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from May 2, 2023 until May 5, 2023 included, as part of:

  • The liquidity agreement: 13,575 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

05/02/2023

25

81.36

80.00

81.48

2,034

Stock Exchange

Euronext

05/03/2023

3,397

80.31

80.04

80.48

272,799

Stock Exchange

Euronext

05/04/2023

1,953

79.71

78.66

80.26

155,669

Stock Exchange

Euronext

05/05/2023

8,200

80.23

79.72

80.48

657,916

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

13,575

80.18

1,088,418

As of May 5, 2023, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 8,389,524 GBL shares1 representing 5.7% of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 1.7% of the sixth share buyback program is executed2.

  1. Taking into account the cancellation of 6,300,000 treasury shares approved by the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of May 4, 2023
  2. cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares

Regulated information of May 8, 2023 // Page 2 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

For more information, please contact:

Xavier Likin

Alison Donohoe

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +32 2 289 17 72

Tel: +32 2 289 17 64

xlikin@gbl.be

adonohoe@gbl.be

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing and a net asset value of €18.6bn at the end of March 2023. As a leading and active investor in Europe, GBL focuses on long-term value creation with the support of a stable family shareholder base. As a responsible company and investor, GBL perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.

GBL aims to grow its diversified high-quality portfolio of listed, private and alternative investments.

GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.

GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: GBLB BB; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

Regulated information of May 8, 2023 // Page 3 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

Disclaimer

GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 15:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
