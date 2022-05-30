Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from May 23, 2022 until May 27, 2022 (included)
05/30/2022 | 11:49am EDT
May 30, 2022 - After 5:45pm CET
Regulated information
Delivering meaningful growth
Transactions on GBL Shares
Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from May 23, 2022 until May 27, 2022 (included)
Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020
Purchases
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from May 23, 2022 until May 27, 2022 included, as part of:
The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until November 15, 2022): 161,980 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
Stock Exchange
05/23/2022
34,786
85.27
84.68
86.16
2,966,325
Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,
Euronext
Stock Exchange
05/24/2022
28,480
84.97
84.28
85.36
2,419,883
Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,
Euronext
Stock Exchange
05/25/2022
37,948
84.86
84.20
85.58
3,220,428
Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,
Euronext
Stock Exchange
05/26/2022
28,997
85.39
85.00
85.68
2,476,194
Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,
Euronext
Stock Exchange
05/27/2022
31,769
86.54
85.60
87.14
2,749,376
Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,
Euronext
Total
161,980
85.39
13,832,206
The liquidity agreement: 40,600 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
05/23/2022
11,550
85.28
84.68
86.16
984,970
Stock Exchange
Euronext
05/24/2022
8,500
84.94
84.28
85.36
721,960
Stock Exchange
Euronext
05/25/2022
10,450
84.88
84.20
85.58
886,977
Stock Exchange
Euronext
05/26/2022
5,600
85.32
85.00
85.68
477,776
Stock Exchange
Euronext
05/27/2022
4,500
86.15
85.60
87.14
387,687
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
40,600
85.21
3,459,370
Sales
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from May 23, 2022 until May 27, 2022 included, as part of:
The stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 0 GBL share
The liquidity agreement: 41,550 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
05/23/2022
12,500
85.35
84.68
86.16
1,066,816
Stock Exchange
Euronext
05/24/2022
8,450
85.04
84.28
85.36
718,550
Stock Exchange
Euronext
05/25/2022
10,500
84.93
84.20
85.58
891,812
Stock Exchange
Euronext
05/26/2022
5,500
85.44
85.00
85.68
469,902
Stock Exchange
Euronext
05/27/2022
4,600
86.32
85.60
87.14
397,089
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
41,550
85.30
3,544,169
As of May 27, 2022, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 7,987,654 GBL shares representing 5.2% of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 96.9% of the fourth share buyback program is executed1.
For more information, please contact:
Xavier Likin
Alison Donohoe
Chief Financial Officer
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +32 2 289 17 72
Tel: +32 2 289 17 64
xlikin@gbl.be
adonohoe@gbl.be
About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 21.3 billion and a market capitalization of EUR 14.7 billion at the end of March 2022. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL is both a responsible company and investor and perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.
GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio of listed and private assets as well as alternative investments (through Sienna Investment Managers, the group's alternative investment platform), composed of global companies that are leaders in their sector, to which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor.
GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.
GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: GBLB BB; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.
