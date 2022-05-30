Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from May 23, 2022 until May 27, 2022 (included)

May 30, 2022 - After 5:45pm CET Regulated information Delivering meaningful growth Transactions on GBL Shares Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from May 23, 2022 until May 27, 2022 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020 Purchases GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from May 23, 2022 until May 27, 2022 included, as part of: The share buyback program: 0 GBL share

The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until November 15, 2022): 161,980 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) Stock Exchange 05/23/2022 34,786 85.27 84.68 86.16 2,966,325 Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise, Euronext Stock Exchange 05/24/2022 28,480 84.97 84.28 85.36 2,419,883 Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise, Euronext Stock Exchange 05/25/2022 37,948 84.86 84.20 85.58 3,220,428 Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise, Euronext Stock Exchange 05/26/2022 28,997 85.39 85.00 85.68 2,476,194 Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise, Euronext Stock Exchange 05/27/2022 31,769 86.54 85.60 87.14 2,749,376 Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise, Euronext Total 161,980 85.39 13,832,206

The liquidity agreement: 40,600 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 05/23/2022 11,550 85.28 84.68 86.16 984,970 Stock Exchange Euronext 05/24/2022 8,500 84.94 84.28 85.36 721,960 Stock Exchange Euronext 05/25/2022 10,450 84.88 84.20 85.58 886,977 Stock Exchange Euronext 05/26/2022 5,600 85.32 85.00 85.68 477,776 Stock Exchange Euronext 05/27/2022 4,500 86.15 85.60 87.14 387,687 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 40,600 85.21 3,459,370 Sales GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from May 23, 2022 until May 27, 2022 included, as part of: The stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 0 GBL share

stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 0 GBL share The liquidity agreement: 41,550 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 05/23/2022 12,500 85.35 84.68 86.16 1,066,816 Stock Exchange Euronext 05/24/2022 8,450 85.04 84.28 85.36 718,550 Stock Exchange Euronext 05/25/2022 10,500 84.93 84.20 85.58 891,812 Stock Exchange Euronext 05/26/2022 5,500 85.44 85.00 85.68 469,902 Stock Exchange Euronext 05/27/2022 4,600 86.32 85.60 87.14 397,089 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 41,550 85.30 3,544,169 As of May 27, 2022, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 7,987,654 GBL shares representing 5.2% of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 96.9% of the fourth share buyback program is executed1. 1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares