Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBLB   BE0003797140

GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA

(GBLB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  05/30 11:35:21 am EDT
87.68 EUR   +0.87%
11:49aGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Transactions on GBL shares from May 23, 2022 until May 27, 2022 (included)
PU
05/23GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Transactions on GBL shares 23-05-2022
PU
05/23GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Transactions on GBL shares from May 16, 2022 until May 20, 2022 (included)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from May 23, 2022 until May 27, 2022 (included)

05/30/2022 | 11:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 30, 2022 - After 5:45pm CET

Regulated information

Delivering meaningful growth

Transactions on GBL Shares

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from May 23, 2022 until May 27, 2022 (included)

Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020

Purchases

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from May 23, 2022 until May 27, 2022 included, as part of:

  • The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
  • The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until November 15, 2022): 161,980 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

Stock Exchange

05/23/2022

34,786

85.27

84.68

86.16

2,966,325

Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,

Euronext

Stock Exchange

05/24/2022

28,480

84.97

84.28

85.36

2,419,883

Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,

Euronext

Stock Exchange

05/25/2022

37,948

84.86

84.20

85.58

3,220,428

Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,

Euronext

Stock Exchange

05/26/2022

28,997

85.39

85.00

85.68

2,476,194

Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,

Euronext

Stock Exchange

05/27/2022

31,769

86.54

85.60

87.14

2,749,376

Acquis, CBOE, Turquoise,

Euronext

Total

161,980

85.39

13,832,206

Regulated information of May 30, 2022 // Page 1 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

  • The liquidity agreement: 40,600 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

05/23/2022

11,550

85.28

84.68

86.16

984,970

Stock Exchange

Euronext

05/24/2022

8,500

84.94

84.28

85.36

721,960

Stock Exchange

Euronext

05/25/2022

10,450

84.88

84.20

85.58

886,977

Stock Exchange

Euronext

05/26/2022

5,600

85.32

85.00

85.68

477,776

Stock Exchange

Euronext

05/27/2022

4,500

86.15

85.60

87.14

387,687

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

40,600

85.21

3,459,370

Sales

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from May 23, 2022 until May 27, 2022 included, as part of:

  • The stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 0 GBL share
  • The liquidity agreement: 41,550 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

05/23/2022

12,500

85.35

84.68

86.16

1,066,816

Stock Exchange

Euronext

05/24/2022

8,450

85.04

84.28

85.36

718,550

Stock Exchange

Euronext

05/25/2022

10,500

84.93

84.20

85.58

891,812

Stock Exchange

Euronext

05/26/2022

5,500

85.44

85.00

85.68

469,902

Stock Exchange

Euronext

05/27/2022

4,600

86.32

85.60

87.14

397,089

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

41,550

85.30

3,544,169

As of May 27, 2022, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 7,987,654 GBL shares representing 5.2% of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 96.9% of the fourth share buyback program is executed1.

1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares

Regulated information of May 30, 2022 // Page 2 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

For more information, please contact:

Xavier Likin

Alison Donohoe

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +32 2 289 17 72

Tel: +32 2 289 17 64

xlikin@gbl.be

adonohoe@gbl.be

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 21.3 billion and a market capitalization of EUR 14.7 billion at the end of March 2022. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL is both a responsible company and investor and perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.

GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio of listed and private assets as well as alternative investments (through Sienna Investment Managers, the group's alternative investment platform), composed of global companies that are leaders in their sector, to which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor.

GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.

GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: GBLB BB; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

Regulated information of May 30, 2022 // Page 3 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

Disclaimer

GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
11:49aGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Transactions on GBL shares from May 23, 2022 until May 27, 2022..
PU
05/23GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Transactions on GBL shares 23-05-2022
PU
05/23GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Transactions on GBL shares from May 16, 2022 until May 20, 2022..
PU
05/10Belgian Diaper Maker Ontex Attracts Takeover Interest from American Industrial Partners
MT
05/05Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
05/05Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA announces an Equity Buyback for €500 million worth of ..
CI
05/05GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA : 1st quarter results
CO
05/03GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/02GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Transactions on GBL shares from April 25, 2022 until April 29, ..
PU
04/26GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Extraordinary and Ordinary General Shareholders' Meetings..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 426 M 456 M 456 M
Net income 2022 540 M 579 M 579 M
Net Debt 2022 991 M 1 061 M 1 061 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,2x
Yield 2022 3,30%
Capitalization 12 669 M 13 573 M 13 573 M
EV / Sales 2022 32,1x
EV / Sales 2023 31,1x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 42,1%
Chart GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
Duration : Period :
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 86,92 €
Average target price 110,67 €
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Gallienne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xavier Likin Chief Financial Officer
Paul Guy B. Desmarais Director
Michael Bredael Investment Director
Antoinette d'Aspremont Lynden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-11.45%13 573
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-16.05%59 130
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED11.23%27 332
HAL TRUST-8.37%12 410
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-10.30%11 298
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY5.54%10 531