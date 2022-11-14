Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBLB   BE0003797140

GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA

(GBLB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:38 2022-11-14 am EST
79.40 EUR   -0.30%
11:55aGroupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from November 7, 2022 until November 11, 2022 (included)
PU
11/07Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transacties op GBL-aandelen 07-11-2022
PU
11/07Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transactions sur actions propres 07-11-2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from November 7, 2022 until November 11, 2022 (included)

11/14/2022 | 11:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 14, 2022 - After 5:45pm CET

Regulated information

Delivering meaningful growth

Transactions on GBL Shares

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from November 7, 2022 until November 11, 2022 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020

Purchases

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from November 7, 2022 until November 11, 2022 included, as part of:

  • The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
  • The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until December 15, 2022): 127,000 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

11/07/2022

33,000

75.25

73.80

75.66

2,483,263

Stock Exchange

Euronext

11/08/2022

24,000

75.97

75.00

76.28

1,823,275

Stock Exchange

Euronext

11/09/2022

25,000

75.96

75.38

76.24

1,898,978

Stock Exchange

Euronext

11/10/2022

15,000

77.18

75.16

78.64

1,157,733

Stock Exchange

Euronext

11/11/2022

30,000

79.29

78.82

79.64

2,378,652

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

127,000

76.71

9,741,901

Regulated information of November 14, 2022 // Page 1 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

  • The liquidity agreement: 24,605 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

11/07/2022

4,000

74.85

73.78

75.70

299,407

Stock Exchange

Euronext

11/08/2022

600

75.93

74.94

76.28

45,556

Stock Exchange

Euronext

11/09/2022

3,500

75.79

75.38

76.24

265,250

Stock Exchange

Euronext

11/10/2022

2,500

75.73

75.14

78.66

189,326

Stock Exchange

Euronext

11/11/2022

14,005

79.03

78.80

79.64

1,106,881

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

24,605

77.48

1,906,420

Sales

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from November 7, 2022 until November 11, 2022 included, as part of:

  • The liquidity agreement: 42,100 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

11/07/2022

9,000

75.13

73.78

75.70

676,130

Stock Exchange

Euronext

11/08/2022

6,100

75.88

74.94

76.28

462,854

Stock Exchange

Euronext

11/09/2022

5,500

75.96

75.38

76.24

417,790

Stock Exchange

Euronext

11/10/2022

7,500

76.79

75.14

78.66

575,926

Stock Exchange

Euronext

11/11/2022

14,000

79.13

78.80

79.64

1,107,763

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

42,100

76.97

3,240,463

As of November 11, 2022, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 11,297,173 GBL shares representing 7.4% of the issued capital, and holds 5 shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 48.7% of the fifth share buyback program is executed1.

1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares

Regulated information of November 14, 2022 // Page 2 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

For more information, please contact:

Xavier Likin

Alison Donohoe

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +32 2 289 17 72

Tel: +32 2 289 17 64

xlikin@gbl.be

adonohoe@gbl.be

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 17.2 billion and a market capitalization of EUR 11.0 billion at the end of September 2022. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL is both a responsible company and investor and perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.

GBL aims to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio of listed and private assets as well as alternative investments (through Sienna, the group's alternative investment platform), composed of global companies that are leaders in their sector, to which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor.

GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks and cancellations.

GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: GBLB BB; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

Regulated information of November 14, 2022 // Page 3 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

Disclaimer

GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 16:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
11:55aGroupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from November 7, 2022 until November..
PU
11/07Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transacties op GBL-aandelen 07-11-2022
PU
11/07Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transactions sur actions propres 07-11-2022
PU
11/07Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Transactions on GBL shares 07-11-2022
PU
11/07Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from October 31, 2022 until November..
PU
11/03Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Septembe..
CI
11/03Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Results as of September 30, 2022
PU
11/03Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Resultaten op 30 september 2022
PU
11/02Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Stemrechten en noemer - Situatie op 31 october 2022
PU
11/02Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : GBL - Droits de vote et dénominateur - Situation au 31 octobre ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 426 M 440 M 440 M
Net income 2022 540 M 558 M 558 M
Net Debt 2022 991 M 1 023 M 1 023 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 3,54%
Capitalization 11 353 M 11 726 M 11 726 M
EV / Sales 2022 29,0x
EV / Sales 2023 28,1x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
Duration : Period :
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 79,64 €
Average target price 97,00 €
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Gallienne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xavier Likin Chief Financial Officer
Paul Guy B. Desmarais Director
Hervé Loterie Head-Information Technology
Michael Bredael Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-18.87%11 726
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-15.09%58 091
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.81%20 723
HAL TRUST-14.10%11 218
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-7.18%11 111
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.119.52%8 530