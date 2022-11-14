Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from November 7, 2022 until November 11, 2022 (included)
11/14/2022 | 11:55am EST
November 14, 2022 - After 5:45pm CET
Regulated information
Transactions on GBL Shares
Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from November 7, 2022 until November 11, 2022 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020
Purchases
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from November 7, 2022 until November 11, 2022 included, as part of:
The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until December 15, 2022): 127,000 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
11/07/2022
33,000
75.25
73.80
75.66
2,483,263
Stock Exchange
Euronext
11/08/2022
24,000
75.97
75.00
76.28
1,823,275
Stock Exchange
Euronext
11/09/2022
25,000
75.96
75.38
76.24
1,898,978
Stock Exchange
Euronext
11/10/2022
15,000
77.18
75.16
78.64
1,157,733
Stock Exchange
Euronext
11/11/2022
30,000
79.29
78.82
79.64
2,378,652
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
127,000
76.71
9,741,901
The liquidity agreement: 24,605 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
11/07/2022
4,000
74.85
73.78
75.70
299,407
Stock Exchange
Euronext
11/08/2022
600
75.93
74.94
76.28
45,556
Stock Exchange
Euronext
11/09/2022
3,500
75.79
75.38
76.24
265,250
Stock Exchange
Euronext
11/10/2022
2,500
75.73
75.14
78.66
189,326
Stock Exchange
Euronext
11/11/2022
14,005
79.03
78.80
79.64
1,106,881
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
24,605
77.48
1,906,420
Sales
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from November 7, 2022 until November 11, 2022 included, as part of:
The liquidity agreement: 42,100 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
11/07/2022
9,000
75.13
73.78
75.70
676,130
Stock Exchange
Euronext
11/08/2022
6,100
75.88
74.94
76.28
462,854
Stock Exchange
Euronext
11/09/2022
5,500
75.96
75.38
76.24
417,790
Stock Exchange
Euronext
11/10/2022
7,500
76.79
75.14
78.66
575,926
Stock Exchange
Euronext
11/11/2022
14,000
79.13
78.80
79.64
1,107,763
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
42,100
76.97
3,240,463
As of November 11, 2022, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 11,297,173 GBL shares representing 7.4% of the issued capital, and holds 5 shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 48.7% of the fifth share buyback program is executed1.
For more information, please contact:
Xavier Likin
Alison Donohoe
Chief Financial Officer
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +32 2 289 17 72
Tel: +32 2 289 17 64
xlikin@gbl.be
adonohoe@gbl.be
