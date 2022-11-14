Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from November 7, 2022 until November 11, 2022 (included)

November 14, 2022 - After 5:45pm CET Regulated information Delivering meaningful growth Transactions on GBL Shares Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from November 7, 2022 until November 11, 2022 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020 Purchases GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from November 7, 2022 until November 11, 2022 included, as part of: The share buyback program: 0 GBL share

The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until December 15, 2022): 127,000 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 11/07/2022 33,000 75.25 73.80 75.66 2,483,263 Stock Exchange Euronext 11/08/2022 24,000 75.97 75.00 76.28 1,823,275 Stock Exchange Euronext 11/09/2022 25,000 75.96 75.38 76.24 1,898,978 Stock Exchange Euronext 11/10/2022 15,000 77.18 75.16 78.64 1,157,733 Stock Exchange Euronext 11/11/2022 30,000 79.29 78.82 79.64 2,378,652 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 127,000 76.71 9,741,901 Regulated information of November 14, 2022 // Page 1 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

The liquidity agreement: 24,605 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 11/07/2022 4,000 74.85 73.78 75.70 299,407 Stock Exchange Euronext 11/08/2022 600 75.93 74.94 76.28 45,556 Stock Exchange Euronext 11/09/2022 3,500 75.79 75.38 76.24 265,250 Stock Exchange Euronext 11/10/2022 2,500 75.73 75.14 78.66 189,326 Stock Exchange Euronext 11/11/2022 14,005 79.03 78.80 79.64 1,106,881 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 24,605 77.48 1,906,420 Sales GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from November 7, 2022 until November 11, 2022 included, as part of: The liquidity agreement: 42,100 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 11/07/2022 9,000 75.13 73.78 75.70 676,130 Stock Exchange Euronext 11/08/2022 6,100 75.88 74.94 76.28 462,854 Stock Exchange Euronext 11/09/2022 5,500 75.96 75.38 76.24 417,790 Stock Exchange Euronext 11/10/2022 7,500 76.79 75.14 78.66 575,926 Stock Exchange Euronext 11/11/2022 14,000 79.13 78.80 79.64 1,107,763 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 42,100 76.97 3,240,463 As of November 11, 2022, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 11,297,173 GBL shares representing 7.4% of the issued capital, and holds 5 shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 48.7% of the fifth share buyback program is executed1. 1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares Regulated information of November 14, 2022 // Page 2 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be