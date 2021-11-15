Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from November 8, 2021 until November 12, 2021 (included)
11/15/2021 | 11:55am EST
November 15, 2021 - after 5:45pm CET
Regulated information
Transactions on GBL Shares
Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from November 8, 2021 until November 12, 2021 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020
Purchases
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from November 8, 2021 until November 12, 2021 included, as part of:
The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until November 12, 2021): 125,261 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
Stock Exchange
11/08/2021
41,228
103.82
103.15
104.25
4,280,095
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Stock Exchange
11/09/2021
17,717
103.65
103.20
104.20
1,836,404
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Stock Exchange
11/10/2021
22,740
103.35
102.90
103.70
2,350,277
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Stock Exchange
11/11/2021
21,845
102.71
102.50
103.35
2,243,694
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Stock Exchange
11/12/2021
21,731
102.93
102.30
103.35
2,236,687
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Total
125,261
103.36
12,947,157
The liquidity agreement: 8,000 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
11/08/2021
2,250
104.11
103.15
104.25
234,244
Stock Exchange
Euronext
11/09/2021
1,750
103.87
103.20
104.20
181,778
Stock Exchange
Euronext
11/10/2021
2,500
103.40
102.90
103.70
258,512
Stock Exchange
Euronext
11/11/2021
500
102.76
102.50
103.35
51,380
Stock Exchange
Euronext
11/12/2021
1,000
102.98
102.30
103.35
102,978
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
8,000
103.61
828,892
Sales
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from November 8, 2021 until November 12, 2021 included, as part of:
The stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 515 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
11/08/2021
515
91.90
n.a.
n.a.
47,328
OTC
Total
515
91.90
47,328
The liquidity agreement: 3,500 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
11/08/2021
500
104.05
103.15
104.25
52,025
Stock Exchange
Euronext
11/10/2021
3,000
103.52
102.90
103.70
310,575
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
3,500
103.60
362,600
As of November 12, 2021, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 6,944,366 GBL shares representing 4.4% of the issued capital, and holds 5,500 shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 15.0% of the fourth share buyback program is executed1.
For more information, please contact:
Xavier Likin
Alison Donohoe
Chief Financial Officer
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +32 2 289 17 72
Tel: +32 2 289 17 64
xlikin@gbl.be
adonohoe@gbl.be
About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 22.5 billion and a market capitalization of EUR 15.3 billion at the end of September 2021. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL is both a responsible company and investor and perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.
GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio of listed and private assets as well as alternative investments (through Sienna Investment Managers, the group's alternative investment platform), composed of global companies that are leaders in their sector, to which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor.
GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.
GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB ; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.
