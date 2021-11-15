Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from November 8, 2021 until November 12, 2021 (included)

11/15/2021 | 11:55am EST
November 15, 2021 - after 5:45pm CET

Regulated information

Delivering meaningful growth

Transactions on GBL Shares

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from November 8, 2021 until November 12, 2021 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020

Purchases

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from November 8, 2021 until November 12, 2021 included, as part of:

  • The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
  • The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until November 12, 2021): 125,261 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

Stock Exchange

11/08/2021

41,228

103.82

103.15

104.25

4,280,095

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Stock Exchange

11/09/2021

17,717

103.65

103.20

104.20

1,836,404

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Stock Exchange

11/10/2021

22,740

103.35

102.90

103.70

2,350,277

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Stock Exchange

11/11/2021

21,845

102.71

102.50

103.35

2,243,694

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Stock Exchange

11/12/2021

21,731

102.93

102.30

103.35

2,236,687

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Total

125,261

103.36

12,947,157

Regulated information of November 15, 2021 // Page 1 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

  • The liquidity agreement: 8,000 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

11/08/2021

2,250

104.11

103.15

104.25

234,244

Stock Exchange

Euronext

11/09/2021

1,750

103.87

103.20

104.20

181,778

Stock Exchange

Euronext

11/10/2021

2,500

103.40

102.90

103.70

258,512

Stock Exchange

Euronext

11/11/2021

500

102.76

102.50

103.35

51,380

Stock Exchange

Euronext

11/12/2021

1,000

102.98

102.30

103.35

102,978

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

8,000

103.61

828,892

Sales

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from November 8, 2021 until November 12, 2021 included, as part of:

  • The stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 515 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

11/08/2021

515

91.90

n.a.

n.a.

47,328

OTC

Total

515

91.90

47,328

  • The liquidity agreement: 3,500 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

11/08/2021

500

104.05

103.15

104.25

52,025

Stock Exchange

Euronext

11/10/2021

3,000

103.52

102.90

103.70

310,575

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

3,500

103.60

362,600

Regulated information of November 15, 2021 // Page 2 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

As of November 12, 2021, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 6,944,366 GBL shares representing 4.4% of the issued capital, and holds 5,500 shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 15.0% of the fourth share buyback program is executed1.

For more information, please contact:

Xavier Likin

Alison Donohoe

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +32 2 289 17 72

Tel: +32 2 289 17 64

xlikin@gbl.be

adonohoe@gbl.be

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 22.5 billion and a market capitalization of EUR 15.3 billion at the end of September 2021. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL is both a responsible company and investor and perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation.

GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio of listed and private assets as well as alternative investments (through Sienna Investment Managers, the group's alternative investment platform), composed of global companies that are leaders in their sector, to which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor.

GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks.

GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB ; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares

Regulated information of November 15, 2021 // Page 3 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

Disclaimer

GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 16:54:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
