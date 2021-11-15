Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Transactions on GBL shares from November 8, 2021 until November 12, 2021 (included)

November 15, 2021 - after 5:45pm CET Regulated information Delivering meaningful growth Transactions on GBL Shares Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from November 8, 2021 until November 12, 2021 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020 Purchases GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from November 8, 2021 until November 12, 2021 included, as part of: The share buyback program: 0 GBL share

The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until November 12, 2021): 125,261 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) Stock Exchange 11/08/2021 41,228 103.82 103.15 104.25 4,280,095 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Stock Exchange 11/09/2021 17,717 103.65 103.20 104.20 1,836,404 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Stock Exchange 11/10/2021 22,740 103.35 102.90 103.70 2,350,277 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Stock Exchange 11/11/2021 21,845 102.71 102.50 103.35 2,243,694 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Stock Exchange 11/12/2021 21,731 102.93 102.30 103.35 2,236,687 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Total 125,261 103.36 12,947,157 Regulated information of November 15, 2021 // Page 1 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

The liquidity agreement: 8,000 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 11/08/2021 2,250 104.11 103.15 104.25 234,244 Stock Exchange Euronext 11/09/2021 1,750 103.87 103.20 104.20 181,778 Stock Exchange Euronext 11/10/2021 2,500 103.40 102.90 103.70 258,512 Stock Exchange Euronext 11/11/2021 500 102.76 102.50 103.35 51,380 Stock Exchange Euronext 11/12/2021 1,000 102.98 102.30 103.35 102,978 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 8,000 103.61 828,892 Sales GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from November 8, 2021 until November 12, 2021 included, as part of: The stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 515 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 11/08/2021 515 91.90 n.a. n.a. 47,328 OTC Total 515 91.90 47,328 The liquidity agreement: 3,500 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 11/08/2021 500 104.05 103.15 104.25 52,025 Stock Exchange Euronext 11/10/2021 3,000 103.52 102.90 103.70 310,575 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 3,500 103.60 362,600 Regulated information of November 15, 2021 // Page 2 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

As of November 12, 2021, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 6,944,366 GBL shares representing 4.4% of the issued capital, and holds 5,500 shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 15.0% of the fourth share buyback program is executed1. For more information, please contact: Xavier Likin Alison Donohoe Chief Financial Officer Head of Investor Relations Tel: +32 2 289 17 72 Tel: +32 2 289 17 64 xlikin@gbl.be adonohoe@gbl.be About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 22.5 billion and a market capitalization of EUR 15.3 billion at the end of September 2021. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL is both a responsible company and investor and perceives ESG factors as being inextricably linked to value creation. GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio of listed and private assets as well as alternative investments (through Sienna Investment Managers, the group's alternative investment platform), composed of global companies that are leaders in their sector, to which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor. GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks. GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB ; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index. 1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares Regulated information of November 15, 2021 // Page 3 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be