Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : OGM – Minutes of April 27, 2021

Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on April 27, 2021
Minutes
The meeting is opened at 3.00 pm at the registered office.
The meeting is chaired by Gérald Frère. Priscilla Maters acts as Secretary. The CEO, Ian Gallienne, and the Chief Financial Officer, Xavier Likin, complete the panel.
Victor Delloye and Guido De Decker act as Scrutineers.
The Chairman recalls that in view of the exceptional situation relating to the coronavirus, this Meeting is held without the physical presence of the shareholders but it is time-delayed webcast on GBL's website for the attention of shareholders. The shareholders were therefore only able to vote remotely before the Meeting, by correspondence or by giving a proxy to GBL.
The Chairman places on the table the supporting copies of the newspapers containing the convening notices published in accordance with Article 7:128 of the Code on companies and associations and Article 26 of the Articles of Association, namely:
theMoniteur belge (Belgian Official Gazette) of March 31, 2021;
L'Echo of March 26, 2021;
De Tijd of March 26, 2021.
The registered shareholders were convened by letter or by email sent on March 26, 2021 containing the agenda with the subjects to be dealt with, the proposals for decisions, a detailed description of the formalities to be accomplished by the shareholders to vote at the General Meeting, their right to ask questions in writing before the General Meeting as well as their right to request the inclusion of new items on the agenda. These shareholders also received a copy of the annual report, a detailed version of the annual accounts as at December 31, 2020, the report of the Statutory Auditor thereon and the report requested by Article 7:227 of the Code on companies and associations.
The Directors and the Statutory Auditor were invited to the Meeting by email on March 26, 2021. No proof is required that this formality has been observed, in accordance with Article 7:132 of the Code on companies and associations and Article 26, paragraph 2 of the Articles of Association.
1.
The company set up a register, which reflects the number of shares registered on April 13, 2021 at 12:00 pm (Record Date), in the shares register or on a securities account opened with a financial institution, and for which the shareholders expressed their wish to vote at the Meeting by April 21, 2021 at the latest.
The Chairman places on the table the register as well as a copy of the convening letters in French, Dutch and English sent to the registered shareholders on March 26, 2021, the certificates from the banks on the holders of dematerialized shares, the correspondence or the proxies and the votes by correspondence of the registered shareholders as well as the proxies and the votes by correspondence of the holders of dematerialized shares, a copy of the Management Report from the Board of Directors and the reports from the Statutory Auditor concerning the 2020 financial year and the annual accounts as at December 31, 2020 as well as a copy of the report requested by Article 7:227 of the Code on companies and associations.
The shareholders list establishes that the number of shareholders represented amounts to 1,741 accounting for 119,822,875 shares, i.e. 74.26% of the capital.
The Meeting is validly constituted to deliberate on the following agenda:
MANAGEMENT REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND REPORTS OF THE STATUTORY AUDITOR ON THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020
Presentation of the consolidated accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Approval of annual accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020.
DISCHARGE OF THE DIRECTORS
Proposal for the discharge to be granted to the Directors for duties performed during the year ended December 31, 2020.
4. DISCHARGE OF THE STATUTORY AUDITOR
Proposal for the discharge to be granted to the Statutory Auditor for duties performed during the year ended December 31, 2020.
5. RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENTS OF DIRECTORS
5.1. Acknowledgment of the resignation of Gérard Lamarche as Director at the conclusion of this General Shareholders' Meeting.
5.2. Appointment of a Director
Proposal to appoint Jacques Veyrat as Director for a four-year term and to acknowledge the independence of Jacques Veyrat who meets the criteria listed in Article 7:87, §1 of the Code on companies and associations and included in the GBL Corporate Governance Charter.
2.
5.3. Renewal of Directors' term of office
Proposal to re-elect for a four-year term, in his capacity as Director, Claude Généreux whose current term of office expires at the conclusion of this General Shareholders' Meeting.
Proposal to re-elect for a four-year term, in his capacity as Director, Jocelyn Lefebvre whose current term of office expires at the conclusion of this General Shareholders' Meeting.
Proposal to re-elect for a four-year term, in her capacity as Director, Agnès Touraine whose current term of office expires at the conclusion of this General Shareholders' Meeting and to acknowledge the independence of Agnès Touraine who meets the criteria mentioned in Article 7:87, §1 of the Code on companies and associations and included in the GBL Corporate Governance Charter.
RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF THE STATUTORY AUDITOR
Acknowledgment of the resignation, at the conclusion of this General
Shareholders' Meeting, of Deloitte Réviseurs d'Entreprises SCRL, represented by
Corine Magnin as Statutory Auditor.
On the recommendation of the Audit Committee, proposal to appoint as Statutory Auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers Bedrijfsrevisoren-Reviseurs d'entreprises for a three-year term and to set its fees at EUR 91,000 a year exclusive of VAT. For information, it is stated that the Statutory Auditor will be represented by Alexis Van Bavel.
REMUNERATION REPORT
Proposal to approve the Board of Directors' remuneration report for the 2020 financial year.
8. LONG TERM INCENTIVE
8.1. Proposal to confirm an additional allocation of options to the CEO, made in December 2020. These options have the same characteristics as the options allocated to him in the first half of 2020. These characteristics are described in the remuneration report. The underlying value of the assets of the subsidiary covered
by the options granted to the CEO in December 2020 amounts to EUR 4.32 million. It is specified that the possibility for the CEO to exercise these options has, among other conditions, been subject to the approval of this General Meeting. An additional grant of options was also made in December 2020 in favor of staff members.
3.
8.2. To the extent necessary, proposal to approve the stock option plan for 2021 under which the CEO may receive in 2021 options relating to existing shares of a subsidiary of the company. The underlying value of the assets of the subsidiary covered by the options that may be granted to the CEO in 2021 amounts to EUR 4.32 million. These options will be subject to the exercise conditions specified in the remuneration policy. The 2021 stock option plan will also benefit staff members.
Report of the Board of Directors drawn up pursuant to Article 7:227 of the Code on companies and associations with respect to the guarantees referred to in the following resolution proposal.
Pursuant to Article 7:227 of the Code on companies and associations, to the extent necessary, proposal to approve the grant by GBL of guarantees to one or several banks with respect to the credits granted by that or these banks to one or several subsidiaries of GBL, permitting the latter to acquire GBL shares in the framework of the aforementioned plans.
9. MISCELLANEOUS
* *
Ian Gallienne and Xavier Likin present the group's achievements and results in 2020. Their presentation is attached to these minutes.
Afterwards, Amaury de Seze, Chairman of the Nomination, Remuneration and Governance Committee, comments the work of the Committee in 2020 and summarizes the remuneration report for the 2020 financial year, which is subject to the shareholders vote. His speech is attached to these minutes.
According to Article 7:139 of the Code on companies and associations, the shareholders had the opportunity to send their written questions to the company. These questions were answered during the meeting. The questions and the respective answers are attached to these minutes.
Finally, it is decided not to read the consolidated financial statements established as at December 31, 2020 (which are given in detail in the 2020 annual report), the management report from the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditor's reports relating to the 2020 financial year, such documents having been provided in advance to the shareholders.
First resolution
The Meeting approves the annual accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020, including the appropriation of the profit, as proposed by the Board of Directors.
The dividend amounts to:
EUR 2.50 per share gross;
EUR 1.75 per share net.
4.
The dividend will be paid as from May 6, 2021.
Based on the votes cast, this resolution is adopted by a majority of 99.96% of the votes, that is 164,301,486 shares voted in favor, 62,257 vote against and 2,401,161 abstained.
Second resolution
The Meeting grants discharge to the Directors for duties performed during the year ended December 31, 2020.
Based on the votes cast, this resolution is adopted by a majority of 97.76% of the votes, that is 160,575,094 shares voted in favor, 3,674,276 vote against and 2,515,534 abstained.
Third resolution
The Meeting grants discharge to the Statutory Auditor for duties performed during the year ended December 31, 2020.
Based on the votes cast, this resolution is adopted by a majority of 99.79% of the votes, that is 163,818,012 shares voted in favor, 343,247 vote against and 2,603,645 abstained.
Fourth resolution
The Chairman points out that the mandate of several Directors expires at the end of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 27, 2021. Laurence Danon Arnaud, Victor Delloye and Martine Verluyten did not request the renewal of their mandate. Furthermore, Gérard Lamarche expressed his wish to end his mandate as a Director at the end of this Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting and Amaury de Seze has reached the age limit.
Fourth resolution - 1
The General Meeting is invited to appoint Jacques Veyrat as Director for a four-year term (i.e. until the end of the 2025 General Meeting called to approve the accounts for the 2024 financial year) and to acknowledge the independence of Jacques Veyrat who meets the criteria listed in Article 7:87, §1 of the Code on companies and associations and included in the GBL Corporate Governance Charter.
Based on the votes cast, this resolution is adopted by a majority of 94.54% of the votes, that is 155,247,690 shares voted in favor, 8,969,551 vote against and 2,547,663 abstained.
Fourth resolution - 2
It is proposed to the General Meeting to re-elect for a four-year term (i.e. until the end of the 2025 General Meeting called to approve the accounts for the 2024 financial year), in his capacity as Director, Claude Généreux.
5.
