Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : OGM – Minutes of April 27, 2021

G R O U P E B R U X E L L E S L A M B E R T

Limited Liability Company

Avenue Marnix 24 - 1000 Brussels

Enterprise number: 0407 040 209 - RLE Brussels

Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on April 27, 2021

Minutes

The meeting is opened at 3.00 pm at the registered office.

The meeting is chaired by Gérald Frère. Priscilla Maters acts as Secretary. The CEO, Ian Gallienne, and the Chief Financial Officer, Xavier Likin, complete the panel.

Victor Delloye and Guido De Decker act as Scrutineers.

The Chairman recalls that in view of the exceptional situation relating to the coronavirus, this Meeting is held without the physical presence of the shareholders but it is time-delayed webcast on GBL's website for the attention of shareholders. The shareholders were therefore only able to vote remotely before the Meeting, by correspondence or by giving a proxy to GBL.

The Chairman places on the table the supporting copies of the newspapers containing the convening notices published in accordance with Article 7:128 of the Code on companies and associations and Article 26 of the Articles of Association, namely:

the Moniteur belge (Belgian Official Gazette) of March 31, 2021;

(Belgian Official Gazette) of March 31, 2021; L'Echo of March 26, 2021;

De Tijd of March 26, 2021.

The registered shareholders were convened by letter or by email sent on March 26, 2021 containing the agenda with the subjects to be dealt with, the proposals for decisions, a detailed description of the formalities to be accomplished by the shareholders to vote at the General Meeting, their right to ask questions in writing before the General Meeting as well as their right to request the inclusion of new items on the agenda. These shareholders also received a copy of the annual report, a detailed version of the annual accounts as at December 31, 2020, the report of the Statutory Auditor thereon and the report requested by Article 7:227 of the Code on companies and associations.

The Directors and the Statutory Auditor were invited to the Meeting by email on March 26, 2021. No proof is required that this formality has been observed, in accordance with Article 7:132 of the Code on companies and associations and Article 26, paragraph 2 of the Articles of Association.