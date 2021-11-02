Transactions on GBL shares from October 15, 2021 until October 29, 2021 (included)

November 2, 2021 - after 5:45pm CET Regulated information Delivering meaningful growth Transactions on GBL Shares Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from October 25, 2021 until October 29, 2021 (included) Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020 Purchases GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from October 25, 2021 until October 29, 2021 included, as part of: The share buyback program: 0 GBL share

The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until November 12, 2021): 208,562 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) Stock Exchange 10/25/2021 43,399 99.09 98.72 99.42 4,300,542 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Stock Exchange 10/26/2021 35,110 99.62 99.14 99.86 3,497,555 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Stock Exchange 10/27/2021 55,018 99.74 99.40 100.20 5,487,392 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Stock Exchange 10/28/2021 36,300 99.79 99.54 100.05 3,622,357 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Stock Exchange 10/29/2021 38,735 99.96 99.36 100.25 3,871,797 Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise, Acquis Total 208,562 99.63 20,779,643

The liquidity agreement: 10,442 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 10/25/2021 1,600 98.98 98.72 99.42 158,364 Stock Exchange Euronext 10/26/2021 3,400 99.55 99.14 99.86 338,467 Stock Exchange Euronext 10/27/2021 1,440 99.71 99.40 100.20 143,576 Stock Exchange Euronext 10/28/2021 2,002 99.68 99.54 100.05 199,557 Stock Exchange Euronext 10/29/2021 2,000 99.75 99.36 100.25 199,498 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 10,442 99.55 1,039,462 Sales GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from October 25, 2021 until October 29, 2021 included, as part of: The stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 0 GBL share

stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 0 GBL share The liquidity agreement: 10,442 GBL shares Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Trade date price price Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 10/25/2021 1,600 99.01 98.72 99.42 158,416 Stock Exchange Euronext 10/26/2021 3,400 99.63 99.14 99.86 338,730 Stock Exchange Euronext 10/27/2021 1,440 99.80 99.40 100.20 143,708 Stock Exchange Euronext 10/28/2021 2,001 99.77 99.54 100.05 199,644 Stock Exchange Euronext 10/29/2021 2,001 99.87 99.36 100.25 199,830 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 10,442 99.63 1,040,328 As of October 29, 2021, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 11,638,219 GBL shares representing 7.2% of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 7.9% of the fourth share buyback program is executed1. 1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares

For more information, please contact: Xavier Likin Alison Donohoe Chief Financial Officer Head of Investor Relations Tel: +32 2 289 17 72 Tel: +32 2 289 17 64 xlikin@gbl.be adonohoe@gbl.be