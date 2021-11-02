Transactions on GBL shares from October 15, 2021 until October 29, 2021 (included)
11/02/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
November 2, 2021 - after 5:45pm CET
Regulated information
Delivering meaningful growth
Transactions on GBL Shares
Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from October 25, 2021 until October 29, 2021 (included)
Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020
Purchases
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from October 25, 2021 until October 29, 2021 included, as part of:
The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until November 12, 2021): 208,562 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
Stock Exchange
10/25/2021
43,399
99.09
98.72
99.42
4,300,542
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Stock Exchange
10/26/2021
35,110
99.62
99.14
99.86
3,497,555
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Stock Exchange
10/27/2021
55,018
99.74
99.40
100.20
5,487,392
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Stock Exchange
10/28/2021
36,300
99.79
99.54
100.05
3,622,357
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Stock Exchange
10/29/2021
38,735
99.96
99.36
100.25
3,871,797
Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,
Acquis
Total
208,562
99.63
20,779,643
Regulated information of November 2, 2021 // Page 1 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be
The liquidity agreement: 10,442 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
10/25/2021
1,600
98.98
98.72
99.42
158,364
Stock Exchange
Euronext
10/26/2021
3,400
99.55
99.14
99.86
338,467
Stock Exchange
Euronext
10/27/2021
1,440
99.71
99.40
100.20
143,576
Stock Exchange
Euronext
10/28/2021
2,002
99.68
99.54
100.05
199,557
Stock Exchange
Euronext
10/29/2021
2,000
99.75
99.36
100.25
199,498
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
10,442
99.55
1,039,462
Sales
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from October 25, 2021 until October 29, 2021 included, as part of:
The stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 0 GBL share
The liquidity agreement: 10,442 GBL shares
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Trade date
price
price
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
10/25/2021
1,600
99.01
98.72
99.42
158,416
Stock Exchange
Euronext
10/26/2021
3,400
99.63
99.14
99.86
338,730
Stock Exchange
Euronext
10/27/2021
1,440
99.80
99.40
100.20
143,708
Stock Exchange
Euronext
10/28/2021
2,001
99.77
99.54
100.05
199,644
Stock Exchange
Euronext
10/29/2021
2,001
99.87
99.36
100.25
199,830
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
10,442
99.63
1,040,328
As of October 29, 2021, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 11,638,219 GBL shares representing 7.2% of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 7.9% of the fourth share buyback program is executed1.
Regulated information of November 2, 2021 // Page 2 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be
For more information, please contact:
Xavier Likin
Alison Donohoe
Chief Financial Officer
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +32 2 289 17 72
Tel: +32 2 289 17 64
xlikin@gbl.be
adonohoe@gbl.be
About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 23 billion and a market capitalisation of EUR 15 billion at the end of June 2021. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio composed of global companies, leaders in their sector, in which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor. GBL seeks to provide attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of a sustainable dividend and growth in its net asset value.
GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB ; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.
Regulated information of November 2, 2021 // Page 3 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be
GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 16:49:05 UTC.