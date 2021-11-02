Log in
Transactions on GBL shares from October 15, 2021 until October 29, 2021 (included)
PU
10/26GBL - Transparency declaration 26-10-2021
PU
10/26GBL - Transparantieverklaring 26-10-2021
PU
Transactions on GBL shares from October 15, 2021 until October 29, 2021 (included)

11/02/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
November 2, 2021 - after 5:45pm CET

Regulated information

Delivering meaningful growth

Transactions on GBL Shares

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from October 25, 2021 until October 29, 2021 (included)

Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020

Purchases

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from October 25, 2021 until October 29, 2021 included, as part of:

  • The share buyback program: 0 GBL share
  • The share buyback program (by an independent financial institution on the basis of a discretionary mandate until November 12, 2021): 208,562 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

Stock Exchange

10/25/2021

43,399

99.09

98.72

99.42

4,300,542

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Stock Exchange

10/26/2021

35,110

99.62

99.14

99.86

3,497,555

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Stock Exchange

10/27/2021

55,018

99.74

99.40

100.20

5,487,392

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Stock Exchange

10/28/2021

36,300

99.79

99.54

100.05

3,622,357

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Stock Exchange

10/29/2021

38,735

99.96

99.36

100.25

3,871,797

Euronext, CBOE, Turquoise,

Acquis

Total

208,562

99.63

20,779,643

Regulated information of November 2, 2021 // Page 1 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

  • The liquidity agreement: 10,442 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

10/25/2021

1,600

98.98

98.72

99.42

158,364

Stock Exchange

Euronext

10/26/2021

3,400

99.55

99.14

99.86

338,467

Stock Exchange

Euronext

10/27/2021

1,440

99.71

99.40

100.20

143,576

Stock Exchange

Euronext

10/28/2021

2,002

99.68

99.54

100.05

199,557

Stock Exchange

Euronext

10/29/2021

2,000

99.75

99.36

100.25

199,498

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

10,442

99.55

1,039,462

Sales

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, sold during the period from October 25, 2021 until October 29, 2021 included, as part of:

  • The stock-options plans and the Directors' remuneration: 0 GBL share
  • The liquidity agreement: 10,442 GBL shares

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Trade date

price

price

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

10/25/2021

1,600

99.01

98.72

99.42

158,416

Stock Exchange

Euronext

10/26/2021

3,400

99.63

99.14

99.86

338,730

Stock Exchange

Euronext

10/27/2021

1,440

99.80

99.40

100.20

143,708

Stock Exchange

Euronext

10/28/2021

2,001

99.77

99.54

100.05

199,644

Stock Exchange

Euronext

10/29/2021

2,001

99.87

99.36

100.25

199,830

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

10,442

99.63

1,040,328

As of October 29, 2021, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 11,638,219 GBL shares representing 7.2% of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement. On that date, 7.9% of the fourth share buyback program is executed1.

1 cf. http://www.gbl.be/en/transactions-gbl-shares

Regulated information of November 2, 2021 // Page 2 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

For more information, please contact:

Xavier Likin

Alison Donohoe

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +32 2 289 17 72

Tel: +32 2 289 17 64

xlikin@gbl.be

adonohoe@gbl.be

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 23 billion and a market capitalisation of EUR 15 billion at the end of June 2021. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio composed of global companies, leaders in their sector, in which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor. GBL seeks to provide attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of a sustainable dividend and growth in its net asset value.

GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB ; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

Regulated information of November 2, 2021 // Page 3 / 3 // For more information: www.gbl.be

Disclaimer

GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 16:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
