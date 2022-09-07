Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Groupe CIOA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLCIO   FR0012384907

GROUPE CIOA

(MLCIO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:30 2022-09-06 am EDT
1.750 EUR    0.00%
12:50pCIOA : a successful summer with 143.7 M USD of contracts signed with China
PU
06/15Groupe CIOA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/03GROUPE CIOA : CIOA supports the re-launch of the Comorian Company of Hydrocarbures (CCH)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CIOA : a successful summer with 143.7 M USD of contracts signed with China

09/07/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

La Garde (France), September 7, 2022

CIOA : a successful summer with 143.7 M USD of contracts signed with China

CIOA (MLCIO), a collaborative engineering group, announces the signature of important contracts for the supply of agro-food commodities with several Chinese public and private companies.

The contracts range from USD 8.7 million to USD 45 million and are to be executed over 12 months. The implementation of 3 of them for 63.7 M USD has already started.

These contracts are the consequence of the dynamization of its Marketplace Golden-Trade.com thanks to a Broker recruitment campaign, previously announced.

CIOA's Broker network refers reliable suppliers in their respective environments and introduces qualified buyers. CIOA, for its part, validates, contracts and ensures the legal and financial security of transactions, and acts as paymaster for its network.

CIOA aims to offer a full secure procurement service to companies of all sizes, in this period of high tension in international procurement.

ABOUT US

CIOA is an engineering and business development group listed on Euronext ACCESS (MLCIO).

Since 1994, CIOA has been helping organizations of all kinds to solve their crucial problems, with innovative solutions that draw on the diversity of its global ecosystem of 550,000 economic operators in 140 countries, including 120,000 suppliers.

In collaborative mode, with its network of co-developers, CIOA provides innovative solutions to help its clients adapt to disruptions, create value, and implement complex projects.

Unique in its kind, CIOA responds to the essential needs of our rapidly changing society.

Thus, CIOA,

  • Increases the resilience of economic operators by strengthening their value-added service chain with procurement, business development, and process rationalization solutions,
  • Provides real estate professionals with offsite construction methods for low-carbon,fast-erecting residential, recreational and professional buildings.
  • Provides freelancers with diverse work opportunities and a motivating environment.

Groupe CIOA : www.cioa.com

GROUPE CIOA

106, impasse Édouard Branly - 83130 LA GARDE - FRANCE Tel : 33(0)4 94 14 12 40

Web : www.cioa.com - Email : presse@cioa.com

Disclaimer

Groupe CIOA SA published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2022 16:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GROUPE CIOA
12:50pCIOA : a successful summer with 143.7 M USD of contracts signed with China
PU
06/15Groupe CIOA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/03GROUPE CIOA : CIOA supports the re-launch of the Comorian Company of Hydrocarbures (CCH)
PU
03/01GROUPE CIOA : CIOA announces 2021 revenues of €12 M (+8% at sc*) A successful transit..
PU
03/01GROUPE CIOA : CIOA announces a 165 million EUR financing to accelerate its development
AN
03/01Groupe CIOA announced that it has received €165 million in funding from JD Euroway..
CI
02/25GROUPE CIOA : 4th quarter earnings
CO
2021Groupe CIOA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2021GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, AB Volvo, Credit Suisse, Amazon, Tyson Foods...
MS
2018CAPITAL FINANCE INTERNATIONAL (CFI) : « best collaboration value creation model »
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14,2 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
Net income 2021 1,14 M 1,13 M 1,13 M
Net Debt 2021 2,20 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,75 M 8,67 M 8,71 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 12,3%
Chart GROUPE CIOA
Duration : Period :
Groupe CIOA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPE CIOA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROUPE CIOA-8.85%9
FTI CONSULTING, INC.2.96%5 332
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.-8.54%4 359
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-41.19%3 838
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.79%1 893
VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED47.00%1 627