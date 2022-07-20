Press release July 20th, 2022

A dynamic second quarter: +17.4%

Sustained growth in Temporary work

Acceleration in Airport services

Revenue (M€) (1) 2022 2021 Variation Constant scope and exchange rates 1st quarter 523.6 437.4 19.7% 18.5% 2nd quarter 595.0 506.7 17.4% 15.8% Total 1 118.6 944.1 18.5% 17.0%

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 amounted to €595.0 million (1) up 17.4% compared to the same period in 2021. At constant scope and exchange rates, growth was up 15.8%. In France, the continuous improvement of the activity is confirmed with a quarterly turnover of € 457.6 million, up 16.8%. International activities (23.1% of total activity) also contributed to this solid performance with revenue growing by 19.7%.

During the semester, revenue increased by 18.5% to € 1 118.6 million, driven by all the Group's activities and all geographical areas.

Temporary work: +8.0%

In Temporary work (82.4% of total activity), second-quarter revenue was € 490.2 million (2), up 8.0% (+6.2% at constant scope and exchange rates). This increase confirms the improvement in activity over the quarters in an environment that remains impacted by the shortage of talent and the current geopolitical tensions on the economic context.

France: +6.8%

In France (76.3% of the division's activity), revenue for the quarter reached € 374.2 million, up 6.8% compared to the same period in 2021. Despite the contrasted market environment, the activity continued to benefit from demand of logistics, trade and agri-food sectors. The strong revival of activities impacted by the pandemic (hotels, restaurants, events, etc.) and the good orientation of the industrial sector also contribute to this growth dynamic.

International: +11.9%

Internationally (23.7% of the division's activity), revenue for the quarter was € 116 million, up 11.9% (+4.4% at constant scope and exchange rates). The United States posted an increase of 17.5% (+3.6% at constant scope and exchange rates). Despite a decline in demand in agriculture, Iberian activity remained at a high level, slightly down compared to the second quarter of 2021 (-1.3% adjusted for working days) but still 13.7% higher than 2019.