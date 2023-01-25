|
Press release
|
January 25th, 2023
Fourth quarter revenue: € 602.6 million (+8.7%)
A very nice year-end
Groupe CRIT (FR0000036675 - CEN), a major player in temporary work and airport services in France and abroad, announces its revenue for the fourth quarter of the 2022 financial year (October 1 - December 31).
|
Revenues (M€) (1)
|
2022
|
2021
|
Variation
|
Constant scope and
|
exchange rates
|
|
|
|
|
1st quarter
|
523.6
|
437.4
|
19.7%
|
18.5%
|
2nd quarter
|
595.1
|
506.7
|
17.4%
|
15.8%
|
3rd quarter
|
615.2
|
534.0
|
15.2%
|
13.2%
|
4th quarter
|
602.6
|
554.4
|
8.7%
|
7.5%
|
TOTAL
|
2 336.5
|
2 032.5
|
15.0%
|
13.4%
The Group's consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 amounted to € 602.6 million (1) up by 8.7% compared to the same period of 2021. At constant scope and exchange rates, growth amounted to +7.5%.
In France, the continuous improvement in activity is confirmed with quarterly turnover of € 462.5 million, up by 9.9%. International activities (23.2% of total activity) confirmed this solid performance with revenue up 4.9% over the quarter.
Cumulatively over the financial year, turnover shows an increase of 15% to € 2 336.5 million, driven by all of the Group's activities and geographical areas.
Temporary work: +5% (+6% organic TDA)
In Temporary work (81.7% of total activity), turnover for the fourth quarter came to € 492.3 million (2) up by 5% (+6% organic TDA). This new quarterly increase reflects the quality of the Group's fundamentals in a market where supply continues to be marked by a shortage of talent and demand impacted by the effects of inflation, rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions.
France : +6.6% (+8.2% organic TDA)
In France (76.0% of the division's activity), turnover for the quarter reached € 374.4 million in organic TDA growth of 8.2%. Service activities were driven by logistics, hotels and restaurants, as well as events and airport activities, while industry was supported by agri-food, aeronautics and a recovery in the automotive industry.
International : +0.2% (-0.4% organic TDA)
Internationally (24.0% of the division's activity), turnover for the quarter amounted to € 117.9 million, up by 0.2% (-0.4% organic TDA). In the United States, characterized by a dynamic recruitment market, activity posted an increase of 3.7% (+0.5% organic TDA). In Spain, the implementation of the legislative reform initiated by the government at the beginning of 2022 continues to be felt with activity, for the Group, down 9.1% (organic TDA) over the whole quarter. However, this remains higher than the level reached over the same period in 2019, i.e. before the pandemic.
Multiservices : +27,3%
The Multiservices Division (19.5% of activity for the period) posted quarterly revenue of € 117.6 million (2) up by 27.3% (+27.5% at constant scope and exchange rates) compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
Airport activities (75.7% of the division's total revenue) are progressing remarkably, driven by the return of traffic to historical trends. Thus, the turnover for the quarter amounts to € 89 million against € 68 million in 2021, up by 31.2% at constant scope and exchange rates.
Driven by currently favorable dynamics across all of its businesses, the Group is confident about its business outlook. The recently announced acquisition of OK JOB in Switzerland, fully integrated as of 01/01/2023, will enable it to establish itself in specialized markets such as the watchmaking and medical industries. This operation illustrates the Group's desire to develop on the European market.
Detailed annex of exchange rate and scope impacts
|
en M€
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
Change
|
Organic
|
Forex
|
Perimeter
|
|
|
|
impact
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022/2021
|
change
|
impact(4)
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M€
|
% Group
|
M€
|
% Group
|
|
|
|
|
Temporary work
|
1 925.4
|
|
82 .4%
|
1 770.4
|
87.1%
|
8.8%
|
7.1%
|
1.7%
|
0.0%
|
Multi-services
|
439.8
|
|
18.8%
|
281.6
|
13.9%
|
56.2%
|
55.9%
|
0.4%
|
0.0%
|
Inter BU Eliminations
|
(28.7)
|
|
(1.2)%
|
(19.5)
|
(1.0)%
|
47.6%
|
47.6%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
TOTAL GROUPE
|
2 336.5
|
|
100.0%
|
2 032.5
|
100.0%
|
15.0%
|
13.4%
|
1.5%
|
0.0%
-
Unaudited data
-
Excluding inter-segment eliminations
(3)The exchange rate impact is computed by applying the previous year's exchange rates to current-year revenue denominated in foreign currencies.
-
Changes in consolidation scope computed by restating revenue for:
-
-
the contribution of entities acquired during the current year and the contribution of entities acquired the previous year until the anniversary date of their acquisition.
-
entities sold during the current year. the contribution to revenue during the months of the previous year for which the entities are no longer consolidated in the current year and for entities sold the previous year. the contribution to revenue of the previous year until the date of their sale.
Next release:
2022 Annual Results : March 21st 2023 after market closing
Groupe CRIT is a French leading company in staffing and airport assistance. in France and Internationaly. The Group is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B FR0000036675) and is included in the CAC Allshares and Euronext Family Business.
Crit Group
Phone : 01.49.18.55.03 communicationfinanciere@groupe-crit.comwww.groupe-crit.com
CONTACTS
Actifin Investor Relations - Stéphane Ruiz : sruiz@actifin.fr Press Relations - Isabelle Dray : iDray@actifin.fr Phone : 01.56.88.11. 11 www.actifin.fr