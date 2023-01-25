Press release January 25th, 2023

Fourth quarter revenue: € 602.6 million (+8.7%)

A very nice year-end

Groupe CRIT (FR0000036675 - CEN), a major player in temporary work and airport services in France and abroad, announces its revenue for the fourth quarter of the 2022 financial year (October 1 - December 31).

Revenues (M€) (1) 2022 2021 Variation Constant scope and exchange rates 1st quarter 523.6 437.4 19.7% 18.5% 2nd quarter 595.1 506.7 17.4% 15.8% 3rd quarter 615.2 534.0 15.2% 13.2% 4th quarter 602.6 554.4 8.7% 7.5% TOTAL 2 336.5 2 032.5 15.0% 13.4%

The Group's consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 amounted to € 602.6 million (1) up by 8.7% compared to the same period of 2021. At constant scope and exchange rates, growth amounted to +7.5%.

In France, the continuous improvement in activity is confirmed with quarterly turnover of € 462.5 million, up by 9.9%. International activities (23.2% of total activity) confirmed this solid performance with revenue up 4.9% over the quarter.

Cumulatively over the financial year, turnover shows an increase of 15% to € 2 336.5 million, driven by all of the Group's activities and geographical areas.

Temporary work: +5% (+6% organic TDA)

In Temporary work (81.7% of total activity), turnover for the fourth quarter came to € 492.3 million (2) up by 5% (+6% organic TDA). This new quarterly increase reflects the quality of the Group's fundamentals in a market where supply continues to be marked by a shortage of talent and demand impacted by the effects of inflation, rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions.

France : +6.6% (+8.2% organic TDA)

In France (76.0% of the division's activity), turnover for the quarter reached € 374.4 million in organic TDA growth of 8.2%. Service activities were driven by logistics, hotels and restaurants, as well as events and airport activities, while industry was supported by agri-food, aeronautics and a recovery in the automotive industry.

International : +0.2% (-0.4% organic TDA)

Internationally (24.0% of the division's activity), turnover for the quarter amounted to € 117.9 million, up by 0.2% (-0.4% organic TDA). In the United States, characterized by a dynamic recruitment market, activity posted an increase of 3.7% (+0.5% organic TDA). In Spain, the implementation of the legislative reform initiated by the government at the beginning of 2022 continues to be felt with activity, for the Group, down 9.1% (organic TDA) over the whole quarter. However, this remains higher than the level reached over the same period in 2019, i.e. before the pandemic.