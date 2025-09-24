Temporary work Groupe CRIT reported net attributable income of €17m in H1 2025, down 31% from €24.8m a year earlier. This decline is mainly due to an unfavorable currency effect of €6.3m on assets denominated in USD and a decrease in financial income related to the financing of the acquisition of OPENJOBMETIS.



Consolidated revenue amounted to €1.64bn, up 17.5% y-o-y. This increase mainly reflects the integration of OPENJOBMETIS in May 2024. LFL and at constant exchange rates, business declined slightly (-1.4%), nevertheless illustrating the group's resilience in a difficult market environment.



EBITDA rose by 10% to €61.7m, bringing the margin to 3.8% compared with 4% a year earlier. Operating income remained stable at €33.7m, compared with €32.8m in H1 2024.



Its net cash position stood at €150m as at June 30, 2025.



The group is cautious about the outlook: Encouraging signs of improvement in business have been emerging since the start of the fall, management says, while stressing the need to confirm them in the coming months. In the airport sector, the outlook is considered "solid" - Crit has not changed its guidance.