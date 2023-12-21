(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Openjobmetis rises 24 percent and leads the gains among small-cap companies. The company's board of directors met Thursday to review the communication received from Groupe Crit regarding the signing of memorandum of understanding to purchase all OJM shares held by Omniafin, MTI Investimenti and Plavisgas. Groupe Crit's purchase of the shares would be made at a price of EUR6.5 per OJM share and would result in the company holding a total stake of approximately 57.7 percent of OJM's share capital and approximately 53.6 percent of the voting rights. Based on the number of OJM shares currently outstanding, the consideration implies an equity value of OJM of approximately EUR203.0 million.

----------

SS Lazio gains 6.6 percent, with shares surpassing EUR0.80 each in early afternoon trading today.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Bioera retraces again after doubling its value in a few sessions, giving up 19 percent, with shares falling below EUR0.05 each.

----------

Also hurting is ePrice, in the red by 11%.

----------

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.