July 26th, 2023
Second-quarter 2023 revenue: 653 M€ (+9.7%)
Strong temporary work activity, in France and abroad
Continued progress in airport activities
Groupe CRIT (FR0000036675 - CEN), a major player in temporary work and airport services in France and abroad, announces its revenue for the 2nd quarter of the 2023 financial year (April 1 - June 30).
Revenue (M€) (1)
2023
2022
Variation
Constant scope and
exchange rates
1st quarter
583.0
523.6
+11.3%
+6.4%
2nd quarter
652.9
595.1
+9.7%
+4.9%
Total
1 235.9
1 118.7
+10.5%
+5.6%
The Group's consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2023 came to € 652.9 million (1), up by 9.7% compared to the same period of 2022. This increase includes a scope impact of 5.2% linked to the integration of OK Job, consolidated from January 1, 2023. Thanks to this acquisition, international business now represents more than a quarter of the Group's activity (26.2% in the second quarter of 2023). At constant scope and exchange rates, the Group's organic growth was +4.9% in the same quarter of 2023.
In France, business momentum is confirmed with quarterly revenue of € 481.6 million, up 5.2%. International activities posted a 24.6% increase taking into account the integration of OK Job. At constant scope and exchange rates, International grew by 3.7%.
All the business divisions contributed to the good performance for the quarter, in a contrasting economic context. This development is all the more satisfactory in that it was recorded in comparison with a second quarter of 2022 which already showed a strong increase of 17.4% compared to the same quarter of 2021.
Temporary work: +8.7% in the 2nd quarter
Strong activity in France
An international activity driven by the integration of OK Job
In Temporary work (81.6% of total activity), revenue for the second quarter came to € 532.7 million (2) up by 8.7% (+2.7% at constant scope and exchange rates) compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year.
France : +3.3%
In France (72.6% of the division's activity), turnover for the quarter reached € 386.6 million up by 3.3%. This progression was completely organic. Transport drove service activities. In industry, activity was buoyed by agri-food, aeronautics and automotive.
International : +26%
Internationally (27.4% of the division's activity), turnover for the quarter amounted to € 146.2 million, up by 26%, essentially linked to the integration of OK Job. At constant scope and exchange rates, business grew by 0.7%.
In the United States, despite persistent recruitment difficulties in the IT sector, business posted organic growth of 4.2% with revenue of € 64.3 million over the quarter. In Spain, the effects of the implementation of the legislative reform initiated by the government at the beginning of 2022 continue to be felt with activity down by 8.5% over the whole quarter (€ 34.1 million). However, this level of activity is still higher than the level reached over the same period in 2019, i.e. before the pandemic.
Multiservices : +12.8%
Another quarter of double-digit growth
The Multiservices Division (19.5% of activity for the period) posted quarterly revenue of € 127.4 million (2) up by 12.8% (+13.2% at constant scope and exchange rates) compared to 2022.
Airport activities (76.6% of the division's total revenue) generated revenue of € 97.5 million over the past quarter, up by 13.4% compared to the business volumes achieved in the 2nd quarter of 2022 (€ 86.4 million), which itself showed a strong improvement. Driven by the return of air traffic levels to historic highs, this activity posted a ninth consecutive quarter of double-digit organic growth.
Detailed annex of exchange rate and scope impacts
in M€
Revenue
Change
Organic
Forex
Perimeter
impact
2023/2022
change
impact(4)
2023
2022
(3)
M€
% Group
M€
% Group
Temporary work
1 012.5
81.9%
929.3
83.1%
9.0%
2.9%
0.1%
5.9%
Multi-services
236.5
19.1%
203.1
18.1%
16.5%
17.0%
(0.5)%
0.0%
Inter BU eliminations
(13.1)
(1.0)%
(13.8)
(1.2)%
(5.0)%
(5.0)%
0.0%
0.0%
TOTAL GROUPE
1 235.9
100.0%
1 118.7
100.0%
10.5%
5.6%
0.0%
4.9%
- Unaudited data
- Excluding inter-segment eliminations
(3)The exchange rate impact is computed by applying the previous year's exchange rates to current-year revenue denominated in foreign currencies.
- Changes in consolidation scope computed by restating revenue for:
- the contribution of entities acquired during the current year and the contribution of entities acquired the previous year until the anniversary date of their acquisition.
- entities sold during the current year, the contribution to revenue during the months of the previous year for which the entities are no longer consolidated in the current year and for entities sold the previous year, the
contribution to revenue of the previous year until the date of their sale. Next release:
H1 2023 results: September 12, 2022 after closing of the stock exchange
Groupe CRIT is a French leading company in staffing and airport assistance, in France and Internationaly. The Group is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B FR0000036675) and is included in the CAC Allshares and Euronext Family Business.
