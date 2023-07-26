Press release July 26th, 2023

Second-quarter 2023 revenue: 653 M€ (+9.7%)

Strong temporary work activity, in France and abroad

Continued progress in airport activities

Groupe CRIT (FR0000036675 - CEN), a major player in temporary work and airport services in France and abroad, announces its revenue for the 2nd quarter of the 2023 financial year (April 1 - June 30).

Revenue (M€) (1) 2023 2022 Variation Constant scope and exchange rates 1st quarter 583.0 523.6 +11.3% +6.4% 2nd quarter 652.9 595.1 +9.7% +4.9% Total 1 235.9 1 118.7 +10.5% +5.6%

The Group's consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2023 came to € 652.9 million (1), up by 9.7% compared to the same period of 2022. This increase includes a scope impact of 5.2% linked to the integration of OK Job, consolidated from January 1, 2023. Thanks to this acquisition, international business now represents more than a quarter of the Group's activity (26.2% in the second quarter of 2023). At constant scope and exchange rates, the Group's organic growth was +4.9% in the same quarter of 2023.

In France, business momentum is confirmed with quarterly revenue of € 481.6 million, up 5.2%. International activities posted a 24.6% increase taking into account the integration of OK Job. At constant scope and exchange rates, International grew by 3.7%.

All the business divisions contributed to the good performance for the quarter, in a contrasting economic context. This development is all the more satisfactory in that it was recorded in comparison with a second quarter of 2022 which already showed a strong increase of 17.4% compared to the same quarter of 2021.

Temporary work: +8.7% in the 2nd quarter

Strong activity in France

An international activity driven by the integration of OK Job

In Temporary work (81.6% of total activity), revenue for the second quarter came to € 532.7 million (2) up by 8.7% (+2.7% at constant scope and exchange rates) compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year.

France : +3.3%

In France (72.6% of the division's activity), turnover for the quarter reached € 386.6 million up by 3.3%. This progression was completely organic. Transport drove service activities. In industry, activity was buoyed by agri-food, aeronautics and automotive.

International : +26%

Internationally (27.4% of the division's activity), turnover for the quarter amounted to € 146.2 million, up by 26%, essentially linked to the integration of OK Job. At constant scope and exchange rates, business grew by 0.7%.