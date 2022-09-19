Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Groupe Gorgé SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOE   FR0000062671

GROUPE GORGÉ SA

(GOE)
19 September 2022
20.20 EUR   -3.35%
12:10pGROUPE GORGE : First half 2022 results
PU
12:10pGROUPE GORGÉ SA : Building stronger operations and perspectives with the combination of ECA and iXblue
AN
07/28GROUPE GORGÉ SA : Expect the comeback of a strong trend
MS
Groupe Gorge : Presentation H1 2022 results

09/19/2022 | 12:30pm EDT
H1 2022 RESULTS

STRONGER OPERATIONS & PERSPECTIVES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF IXBLUE

19 SEPTEMBER 2022

SUMMARY

1.

Activity of the first half: building stronger operations together

03

2. H1 2022 results: paving the way for future growth

07

3.

Building stronger perspectives together

12

4.

Outlook

17

2

1.ACTIVITY OF THE 1ST SEMESTER :BUILDING STRONGER OPERATIONS TOGETHER

Remote operation center supervising joint drones missions

3

DRONES & SYSTEMS:

>€60 M OF NEW ORDERS THIS SEMESTER

Additional orders within existing programs

30

Additional options for our systems, support services for customers, spare parts, etc

Generating recuring revenues

Exemple: BENL contract now representing ~500 m of revenues in total

New contracts on strategic programs

30

Using technological bricks from robotics to bring value to other programs

Exemple: Energy propulsion & conversion, piloting systems

Higher volume of aerospace distress beacons

4

CONTRACTS WELL-ON TRACK & TO BE IMPROVED WITH IXBLUE: BENL PROGRAM

KEY MILESTONES PASSED IN H1 2022

BETTER INTEGRATION OF ECA DRONES & IXBLUE PROCUCTS

Q1 2022 Critical Design Review

Successful sea trials of the

Q1 2022

launch & recovery system LARS

Q2 2022

Inauguration of the new

assembly site in Ostend

NEXT STEPS

2022-2023

Continuing prototype & trials

phase & start of the production

2024-2027

Delivery of the 12 complete

systems

FLS SONAR

INS MARINS

GAPS

INS PHINS

Deeper collaboration with iXblue teams to strengthen critical points

  • Improve sonar performances
  • Better communication between drones
    & ships
  • More precise positioning of drones

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Groupe Gorgé SA published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 16:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
