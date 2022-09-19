Groupe Gorge : Presentation H1 2022 results

H1 2022 RESULTS
STRONGER OPERATIONS & PERSPECTIVES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF IXBLUE
19 SEPTEMBER 2022
SUMMARY
1.
Activity of the first half: building stronger operations together
2. H1 2022 results: paving the way for future growth
3.
Building stronger perspectives together
4.
Outlook
1.ACTIVITY OF THE 1ST SEMESTER :BUILDING STRONGER OPERATIONS TOGETHER
Remote operation center supervising joint drones missions
DRONES & SYSTEMS:
>€60 M OF NEW ORDERS THIS SEMESTER
Additional orders within existing programs
Additional options for our systems, support services for customers, spare parts, etc
Generating recuring revenues
Exemple: BENL contract now representing ~500 m of revenues in total
New contracts on strategic programs
Using technological bricks from robotics to bring value to other programs
Exemple: Energy propulsion & conversion, piloting systems
Higher volume of aerospace distress beacons
CONTRACTS WELL-ON TRACK & TO BE IMPROVED WITH IXBLUE: BENL PROGRAM
KEY MILESTONES PASSED IN H1 2022
BETTER INTEGRATION OF ECA DRONES & IXBLUE PROCUCTS
Q1 2022 Critical Design Review
Successful sea trials of the
Q1 2022
launch & recovery system LARS
Q2 2022
Inauguration of the new
assembly site in Ostend
NEXT STEPS
2022-2023
Continuing prototype & trials
phase & start of the production
2024-2027
Delivery of the 12 complete
systems
FLS SONAR
INS MARINS
GAPS
INS PHINS
Deeper collaboration with iXblue teams to strengthen critical points
