Groupe Gorgé Sa : Combined General Meeting of December 8, 2022: results of votes

Paris, 9 December 2022

Pursuant to Article R. 22-10-30 of the French Commercial Code, EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES SA (the new name of Groupe Gorgé) informs its shareholders of the results of the votes cast at its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of December 8, 2022:

The 99 shareholders present, represented or having voted by mail for all the resolutions owned 12,500,792 shares representing 19,972,216 voting rights.

For Votes

% Against Votes

% Abst. Votes

% Results 1. Report of the Board of Directors, special report of the Statutory Auditors and report of CROWE HAF, represented by Olivier Grivillers, independent expert - Approval of the sale of the Engineering and Protection Systems division 5.110.231[1]

99,99 % 490

0,01 % - Approved 2. Appointment of the company - Julie Avrane - Clear Direction SAS, as Director 19.709.772

98,69 % 29 140

0,14 % 233 304

1,17 % Approved 3. Appointment of Mr. Pierre Verzat as Director 19.709.422

98,68 % 29.490

0,15 % 233 304

1,17% Approved 4. Modification of the company's name and corresponding modification of Article 2 of the articles of association 19.972.176

99,99 % 40

<0,001 % - Approved 5. Modification of the term of office of Directors and corresponding modification of Article 13 of the Articles of Association 19.972.176

99,99 % 40

<0,001 % - Approved 6. Powers to carry out formalities 19.972.216

100 % - - Approved

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is an industrial company specialized in advanced technologies in the fields of autonomous robotics, navigation, aerospace and photonics. Based on a strong entrepreneurial culture, Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability and safety for its civilian and military customers operating in harsh environments. From the bottom of the ocean to the farthest reaches of space, the group expands its customers' capabilities through its components, products and systems. Exail Technologies generates revenues in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is the new name of Groupe Gorgé, adopted following the merger of ECA Group and iXblue, now united under a common banner.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA).

Contacts : Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@exail-technologies.com





Claire Riffaud

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

criffaud@actus.fr Media relations

Manon Clairet

Tél. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

[1] 5,110,721 votes were cast. The votes of Jean Pierre Gorgé, Raphael Gorgé and Pélican Venture, interested shareholders, are not taken into account.

