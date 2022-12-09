Advanced search
    GOE   FR0000062671

GROUPE GORGÉ SA

(GOE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-09 am EST
19.36 EUR   -1.22%
11:55aGroupe Gorgé Sa : Combined General Meeting of December 8, 2022: results of votes
AT
12/08Groupe Gorgé Sa : Groupe Gorgé shareholders approve the simplification and transformation of the group into Exail Technologies
AT
11/16Groupe Gorgé Sa : Raphaël Gorgé wins the BFM "Entrepreneur of the Year 2022" award
AT
Groupe Gorgé Sa : Combined General Meeting of December 8, 2022: results of votes

12/09/2022 | 11:55am EST
Paris, 9 December 2022

 

 

Pursuant to Article R. 22-10-30 of the French Commercial Code, EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES SA (the new name of Groupe Gorgé) informs its shareholders of the results of the votes cast at its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of December 8, 2022:

 

The 99 shareholders present, represented or having voted by mail for all the resolutions owned 12,500,792 shares representing 19,972,216 voting rights.

 

    For Votes
 %		 Against Votes
 %		 Abst. Votes
 %		 Results
1. Report of the Board of Directors, special report of the Statutory Auditors and report of CROWE HAF, represented by Olivier Grivillers, independent expert - Approval of the sale of the Engineering and Protection Systems division 5.110.231[1]
99,99 %		 490
0,01 %		 - Approved
2. Appointment of the company - Julie Avrane - Clear Direction SAS, as Director 19.709.772
98,69 %		 29 140
0,14 %		 233 304
1,17 %		 Approved
3. Appointment of Mr. Pierre Verzat as Director 19.709.422
98,68 %		 29.490
0,15 %		 233 304
1,17%		 Approved
4. Modification of the company's name and corresponding modification of Article 2 of the articles of association 19.972.176
99,99 %		 40
<0,001 %		 - Approved
5. Modification of the term of office of Directors and corresponding modification of Article 13 of the Articles of Association 19.972.176
99,99 %		 40
<0,001 %		 - Approved
6. Powers to carry out formalities 19.972.216
100 %		 - - Approved

 

 

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is an industrial company specialized in advanced technologies in the fields of autonomous robotics, navigation, aerospace and photonics. Based on a strong entrepreneurial culture, Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability and safety for its civilian and military customers operating in harsh environments. From the bottom of the ocean to the farthest reaches of space, the group expands its customers' capabilities through its components, products and systems. Exail Technologies generates revenues in nearly 80 countries.

 

Exail Technologies is the new name of Groupe Gorgé, adopted following the merger of ECA Group and iXblue, now united under a common banner.

 

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA).

 

Contacts :    
Investor Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@exail-technologies.com


Claire Riffaud
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79
criffaud@actus.fr		 Media relations
Manon Clairet
Tél. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr		  

 

[1] 5,110,721 votes were cast. The votes of Jean Pierre Gorgé, Raphael Gorgé and Pélican Venture, interested shareholders, are not taken into account.


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ymidYMdol2uanmlwYpxoaWeYm2uUmWCYambGk5WdlpjInW1mlpeTbpXLZnBom2Vo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/77602-exail_technologies_-resultat-des-votes_ag-du-8-decembre-2022_en.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
Financials
Sales 2022 225 M 238 M 238 M
Net income 2022 1,23 M 1,30 M 1,30 M
Net Debt 2022 251 M 265 M 265 M
P/E ratio 2022 294x
Yield 2022 1,68%
Capitalization 335 M 354 M 354 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 267
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart GROUPE GORGÉ SA
Duration : Period :
Groupe Gorgé SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPE GORGÉ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,60 €
Average target price 23,98 €
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raphaël Gorgé Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Loïc le Berre Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance
Hélène de Cointet Chief Operating Officer
Sylvie Lucot Independent Director
Martine Griffon-Fouco Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROUPE GORGÉ SA19.66%354
NORDSON CORPORATION-7.89%13 424
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.12.50%11 254
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-43.47%9 675
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-36.93%5 884
VALMET OYJ-33.56%4 868