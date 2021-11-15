Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Groupe Gorgé SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOE   FR0000062671

GROUPE GORGÉ SA

(GOE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Groupe Gorgé Sa : Groupe Gorgé is rewarded for its extra-financial performance and enters in the Gaïa 2021 ranking

11/15/2021 | 11:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook



The results of the 2021 Gaïa Rating campaign were unveiled at the end of October 2021 at the Palais Brongniart in Paris. As part of its 2021 rating campaign, the extra-financial rating agency EthiFinance reviewed the responsible investment performance of 230 SMEs listed on the Paris stock exchange, according to demanding and quantitative criteria (size, turnover, capitalization and liquidity).

For the first time, Groupe Gorgé has been included in the Gaïa-Index, the French benchmark index for Small & MidCaps, which identifies the 70 best French SMEs and SMIs in terms of environmental, social and governance performance. The company is one of the nine new entrants to the index.

Raphaël Gorgé, Chairman and CEO of Groupe Gorgé, comments: "I am very proud of Groupe Gorgé's inclusion in this ranking, which recognizes the actions taken by the Group in terms of extra-financial performance. The results obtained attest to the ongoing commitment of all our employees to innovate in order to improve the environmental footprint of our activities and to develop sustainable relationships with all our stakeholders, shareholders and partners”.

The Gaïa Rating ESG rating agency is used by leading asset management companies in their management process and investment decisions. By joining the Gaïa index, Groupe Gorgé is strengthening its visibility with institutional investors.





About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture. The Group is present in 3D printing, drones, engineering and protection systems and employs nearly 1,850 people. The Group generated revenue of €231 million in 2020.

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).




Contact:

Investor relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@groupe-gorge.com




Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr




Media relations

Manon Clairet

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr





Disclaimer

Groupe Gorgé press releases may contain forward-looking statements regarding Groupe Gorgé's targets. These forward-looking statements reflect Groupe Gorgé's current expectations. Such forward-looking statements and targets depend on known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. Some of these risk factors are set forth and detailed in our Universal registration document, available on our website www.groupe-gorge.com. This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not limitative. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe shares or securities in Groupe Gorgé or in its listed subsidiaries in any country whatsoever


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l5ttYceaambKmXFwZpxqbGFsnJhpyJXFm5ObmmVxlJecbpuRm2pmbcqdZnBinm5r
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/71995-cp_groupe-gorge-gaia-index-2021_uk.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2021 ActusNews
All news about GROUPE GORGÉ SA
11:50aGROUPE GORGÉ SA : Groupe Gorgé is rewarded for its extra-financial performance and enters ..
AN
11/08GROUPE GORGÉ SA : Distribution in kind of prodways group shares
AN
10/28Revenues of the 3rd quarter 2021
PU
10/28GROUPE GORGÉ SA : Revenues of the 3rd quarter 2021
AN
10/26STRATEGIC REFOCUSING OF ACTIVITIES : Groupe Gorgé distributes most of its Prodways Group s..
PU
10/26GROUPE GORGÉ SA : Strategic refocusing of activities: Groupe Gorgé distributes most of its..
AN
10/12GROUPE GORGE : 2021 half-year financial report
PU
09/23GROUPE GORGÉ SA : Groupe Gorgé : Availability of the 2021 Half-year financial report
AN
09/16HALF-YEAR 2021 RESULTS : good profitability in the first half 2021
PU
09/16Groupe Gorgé SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 269 M 307 M 307 M
Net income 2021 3,90 M 4,46 M 4,46 M
Net Debt 2021 76,3 M 87,1 M 87,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 70,7x
Yield 2021 2,03%
Capitalization 281 M 322 M 322 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 912
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart GROUPE GORGÉ SA
Duration : Period :
Groupe Gorgé SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPE GORGÉ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 16,26 €
Average target price 20,17 €
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raphaël Gorgé Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Loïc le Berre Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance
Hélène De Cointet Chief Operating Officer
Sylvie Lucot Independent Director
Martine Griffon-Fouco Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROUPE GORGÉ SA28.44%322
NORDSON CORPORATION33.09%15 543
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.87.95%11 425
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.84.25%7 600
VALMET OYJ56.59%6 260
BEIJING HUAFENG TEST & CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.65.18%5 932