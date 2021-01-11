Log in
GROUPE GORGÉ SA

(GOE)
Groupe Gorgé Sa : Hervé Guillou named Chairman of the ECA Group Board of Directors

01/11/2021 | 12:35pm EST
Groupe Gorgé today announces the appointment of Hervé Guillou as Chairman of the Board of Directors of ECA Group, drone and systems subsidiary of Groupe Gorgé.

This appointment follows the commercial success and considerable growth prospects of ECA Group. Groupe Gorgé has strengthened the governance of its subsidiary by setting up a dedicated Board of Directors comprising seven Board members and chaired by Hervé Guillou.

A graduate of the École Polytechnique, and with a degree in engineering from ENSTA Paris (shipbuilding) and the École nationale supérieure des techniques nucléaires, Hervé Guillou is the Vice President of the General Armaments Council. He is also the President of French marine industry group GICAN (Groupement des Industries de Construction et Activités Navales) and the Chairman of the Industry Strategic Committee (Comité Stratégique de Filière - CSF) for marine manufacturers.

Until March 24, 2020, he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Naval Group, an industrial company specializing in naval defense and energy and a major partner of ECA Group as part of the Belgian-Dutch mine warfare contract worth nearly €2 billion.

Hervé Guillou will provide the ECA Group with his extensive experience in the defense and naval industry, as well as his aerospace expertise. Raphaël Gorgé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group, made the following comments: “We are honored that Hervé Guillou will be the joining the ECA management team. His arrival is proof of our subsidiary's growth, and he will help strengthen our future goals”.

The Board of Directors will also recommend Hervé Guillou's appointment as a director of Groupe Gorgé at the next general meeting.

 

About Groupe Gorgé
Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture.
The Group operates in the fields of 3D printing, drones, engineering and protection systems and employs
around 2,000 people in seven countries. The Group reported revenue of €275 million in 2019.
 

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).
More information is available at www.groupe-gorge.com

Upcoming releases
• February 23, 2021 (after close of trading): Q4 revenue
• March 16, 2021 (after close of trading): FY 2020 results
• April 28, 2021 (after close of trading): Q1 2021 revenue
Follow Groupe Gorgé news on: groupe-gorge.com
 
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr
 		 Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr
 		  
 

Disclaimer
Groupe Gorgé press releases may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Group's targets. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations about Groupe Gorgé. Such forward-looking statements and targets depend on known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. Some of these risk factors are explained in detail in the Universal Registration Document, which may be downloaded from the Groupe Gorgé website (www.groupe-gorge.com). This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not limitative. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe shares in Groupe Gorgé or its listed subsidiaries in any country whatsoever.		  
       

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/66917-gorge-group_pr_appointment-of-herve-guillou.pdf

