  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Groupe Gorgé SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOE   FR0000062671

GROUPE GORGÉ SA

(GOE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-20 am EDT
18.30 EUR   -0.87%
Groupe Gorgé Sa : Important order in the activity of security doors for the nuclear sector
AN
10/18Groupe Gorgé Sa : ECA Group and iXblue join forces and become Exail
AN
10/18Groupe Gorge : ECA Group and iXblue join forces and become Exail
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Groupe Gorgé Sa : Important order in the activity of security doors for the nuclear sector

10/20/2022 | 01:35pm EDT
Groupe Gorgé, through its subsidiary Baumert, announces the signing of a significant order, representing a total of more than €40 million, for the supply of safety doors for the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant in the United Kingdom. This contract concerns more than 3,000 doors to be delivered over the next five years, and is based mainly on the new AGIL range. It follows an already significant first order won in May 2017 on the same plant.

This order, generating revenues that will be spread out until 2027, ensures Baumert's continuity and aims at a return to profitability.

As a reminder, the nuclear doors activity is classified as discontinued operations (IFRS 5) in Groupe Gorgé's accounts and therefore does not contribute to the published revenues. Groupe Gorgé had announced at the time of the publication of the 2021 annual results the plan to divest this activity, which is a further step in the group's simplification strategy.



A propos du Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé est un groupe industriel de haute technologie animé par une forte culture entrepreneuriale. Le Groupe est présent dans la robotique autonome, l'ingénierie et les systèmes de protection et emploie près de 2 000 collaborateurs. Le Groupe a réalisé un chiffre d'affaires de 178 millions d'euros en 2021.

Plus d'informations sur www.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé est coté sur Euronext Paris Compartiment B (GOE).



Contacts :

Relations investisseurs

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@groupe-gorge.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tél. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr



Relations médias

Manon Clairet

Tél. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mp2clsaZZJqamZuck5ebmGWVb5yTmGHJbGaWm2FwmMeba2plxmiXmsmaZnBnnWZt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/76817-cp_groupe-gorge_commande-hpc_en.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
