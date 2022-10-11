Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Groupe Gorgé SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOE   FR0000062671

GROUPE GORGÉ SA

(GOE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-11 am EDT
16.88 EUR   +2.30%
12:35pGroupe Gorgé Sa : New partnership in Australia: the new group ECA-iXblue joins forces with leading engineering company UGL
AN
09/30Groupe Gorge Closes Purchase of Navigation Solutions Group iXblue
MT
09/30GROUPE GORGÉ SA : Half-year report
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Groupe Gorgé Sa : New partnership in Australia: the new group ECA-iXblue joins forces with leading engineering company UGL

10/11/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook



The newly formed group ECA-iXblue, international leader in defense robotics and underwater mine countermeasures, has joined forces with UGL to cement its permanent operations in Australia. UGL is a member of the CIMIC Group and one of Australia's biggest multi-disciplined engineering companies.

The partnership will significantly bolster Australia's sovereign defense capability and create an Australian hub for the new group ECA-iXblue's world leading mine countermeasures, military survey, (MCM/MS) and autonomous system technologies. It will be an asset in responding to the Australian Navy's tender to replace its current minehunters and hydrographic ships with robotic systems and deep sea hydrography/oceanography capabilities.

UGL is one of Australia's biggest integrated prime contractors with more than 7000 employees and operations around the country. The company is a long-term partner to Australia defense sector and is responsible for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of some of Australia's biggest infrastructure assets in rail, road, telecommunications and Oil & Gas.

The partnership with UGL adds immediate size and scale to the innovative team that the group has put together to enhance its operations and drive its plans for long-term growth in Australia.

The new ECA-iXblue group has also established partnerships with leading Australian SMEs Acacia Systems, Solutions from Silicon (SfS) and Total Marine Technologies (TMT) to inject local technology into its MCM/MS solution and facilitate the transfer of knowledge into the Australian Defence industry.



About Acacia Systems

Acacia Systems a leading South Australian-based defence software and systems engineering company specialising in mission systems software, cross platform sensor fusion, automatic target detection, localisation, and data analytics. ECA Group will transfer the required knowhow to enable Acacia to undertake

maintenance of its core UMISOFT Mission Management software.



About Solutions from Silicon (SfS)

NSW-based MCM expert and developers of the MINTACS mine warfare tactical command software which is currently in service with navies around the world including Australia, the UK, Sweden, New Zealand and Thailand. MINTACS has been successfully integrated into ECA Group's recent UMISOFT MCM upgrade for the Latvian Navy.



About Total Marine Technology (TMT)

Total Marine Technology is a Western Australia-based underwater robotics and ultra-deep water technology

specialists with deepwater ROV capability including support and maintenance services.



About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture. The Group is present in drones, engineering and protection systems. The Group generated revenue of €202 million in 2021.


More information on www.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).




Contacts:

Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@groupe-gorge.com



Claire Riffaud

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

criffaud@actus.fr



Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yGhraMVoaGrFmp6fZZiXbZOYnGpnkmCbmGabx2FoasubnXJglW1km5qZZnBnm2xs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/76676-groupe-gorge_partenariat-australie-ugl_en_11102022.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
All news about GROUPE GORGÉ SA
12:35pGroupe Gorgé Sa : New partnership in Australia: the new group ECA-iXblue joins forces with..
AN
09/30Groupe Gorge Closes Purchase of Navigation Solutions Group iXblue
MT
09/30GROUPE GORGÉ SA : Half-year report
CO
09/29Groupe Gorge : Press release concerning the closing of the acquisition
PU
09/29Groupe Gorgé Sa : Groupe Gorgé finalizes the acquisition of iXblue and launches the rappro..
AN
09/29Groupe Gorgé SA completed the acquisition of iXBlue SAS.
CI
09/19Groupe Gorgé SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/19Groupe Gorgé SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/19Groupe Gorge : Presentation H1 2022 results
PU
09/19Transcript : Groupe Gorgé SA, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 19, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 227 M 220 M 220 M
Net income 2022 4,15 M 4,02 M 4,02 M
Net Debt 2022 264 M 256 M 256 M
P/E ratio 2022 70,2x
Yield 2022 2,00%
Capitalization 282 M 274 M 274 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 267
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart GROUPE GORGÉ SA
Duration : Period :
Groupe Gorgé SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPE GORGÉ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 16,50 €
Average target price 23,75 €
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raphaël Gorgé Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Loïc le Berre Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance
Hélène de Cointet Chief Operating Officer
Sylvie Lucot Independent Director
Martine Griffon-Fouco Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROUPE GORGÉ SA0.73%274
NORDSON CORPORATION-15.96%12 273
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.19.55%11 570
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-37.39%10 187
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-47.39%4 580
VALMET OYJ-43.74%3 789